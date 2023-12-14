Olivia Rodrigo and Actor Louis Partridge Confirm Romance With PDA Outing in NYC

Watch : Olivia Rodrigo Got Caught "Stalking" Her Ex On Instagram

Good 4 U, Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge.

After much speculation, the Grammy winner and the Enola Holmes star have sealed their relationship status with a kiss.

The duo—who first sparked romance rumors in October—were photographed sharing a passionate PDA at a New York City gas station, as well as posing for a selfie, during their outing.

"They looked super happy and really could not keep their hands off each other," an eyewitness tells E! News. "When he got out to pump gas she got out just to embrace him and kiss him."

E! News has reached out to reps for Olivia and Louis for comment.

The two seem to have taken only steps forward and no steps back since they were first seen getting cozy together in London earlier this fall.

After all, Louis, 20, was spotted supporting the "Vampire" singer, also 20, at Jingle Ball NYC Dec. 8. The British star was also on hand just two days later as Olivia served as musical guest on Saturday Night Live.