Olivia Rodrigo and Actor Louis Partridge Confirm Romance With PDA Outing in NYC

Weeks after Olivia Rodrigo and actor Louis Partridge first sparked romance rumors, the singer and the Enola Holmes star were photographed kissing on Dec. 13.

Good 4 U, Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge.

After much speculation, the Grammy winner and the Enola Holmes star have sealed their relationship status with a kiss.

The duo—who first sparked romance rumors in October—were photographed sharing a passionate PDA at a New York City gas station, as well as posing for a selfie, during their outing.

"They looked super happy and really could not keep their hands off each other," an eyewitness tells E! News. "When he got out to pump gas she got out just to embrace him and kiss him."

E! News has reached out to reps for Olivia and Louis for comment.

The two seem to have taken only steps forward and no steps back since they were first seen getting cozy together in London earlier this fall. 

After all, Louis, 20, was spotted supporting the "Vampire" singer, also 20, at Jingle Ball NYC Dec. 8. The British star was also on hand just two days later as Olivia served as musical guest on Saturday Night Live.

photos
Olivia Rodrigo Through the Years

And while Louis' private life has stayed largely out of the spotlight, he was previously linked to his Pistol costar Sydney Chandler.

As for Olivia, has often been candid about her dating history—which has included music producer Adam Faze, DJ Zack Bia and her fellow High School Musical: The Musical: The Series costar Joshua Basset—and how the attention that surrounded her after the release of her debut album in 2021 influenced her love life.

Gilbert Flores / Contributor & Dave Benett / Contributor (Getty Images)

"I had such a desire to live and experience things and make mistakes and grow after Sour came out, I kind of felt this pressure to be this girl that I thought everyone expected me to be," Olivia told The New York Times in an interview published Aug. 24. "And I think because of that pressure, maybe I did things that maybe I shouldn't have—dated people that I shouldn't have."

But for now, the Disney alum seems to have found happiness across the pond. Keep reading to see more of Olivia and Louis' latest stateside, PDA-filled outing. 

