Inside OMAROSA and Jax Taylor's Unexpected Bond After House of Villains Eliminations

These House of Villains competitors formed a SUR-prising friendship outside of the house.

Following OMAROSA's shocking Dec. 14 elimination from the E! competition series, the reality TV legend shared some insight into which costars she's stayed in touch with after she was sent home by her remaining rivals.

"I'm very close to Bobby [Lytes]," The Apprentice alum exclusively told E! News. "Anfisa [Arkhipchenko] I've talked to the most. You know who I developed a very surprising relationship with was Jax [Taylor]. He's like my brother now. Me, Anfisa and Jax were like the three peas in a pod."

In fact, OMAROSA and the Vanderpump Rules alum, who was the first competitor eliminated from the show, have formed a close bond since filming earlier this year.

"Unfortunately, his time in the house was cut short, but we still look after him and try to keep him from doing crazy things," she noted. "He's doing so well. I'm so proud of him. Everything from his new restaurant to his new shows, he's thriving. We love him, we celebrate him and I'm so happy that he was my roommate and I got a chance to get to know the real Jax."

Prior to their stint on House of Villains, the 49-year-old admitted she only watched Jax on the Bravo series "on and off."

"I'm in law school," OMAROSA explained, "so I don't really get to indulge as much as I like. During my breaks I usually will binge some type of program, but there's not a lot of downtime for me."

Matthias Clamer/E! Entertainment

As for being the latest celebrity eliminated from House of Villains, OMAROSA says it's "devastating. "There's no question that because of my injury I looked weak," she noted, "and because I couldn't participate, it was the direct result as to why I was robbed of that $200,000 prize. There's no question about it."

However, this won't be the last viewers see of her on the show.

"I exact my revenge," she teased. "The person that gets me out, I get them out. Let's be very clear, I orchestrate the end result. So, I'm very excited about."

So, what's next for OMAROSA after her recent return to TV?

"I have been working on a documentary about Deion Sanders' time at Jackson State and now in Colorado for the last two years," she revealed. "We are in the last phase of editing and have already been accepted into seven different film festivals.

"So, I'm making that transition to producing and having the debut of my project come out," she continued, "I'm vulnerable, I'm excited. I'm just really overwhelmed by the acceptance so far."

See who wins House of Villains when the season finale airs Thursday, Dec. 21, at 10 p.m. on E!. And keep reading for all the scoop on the new season of Vanderpump Rules.

