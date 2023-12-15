Inside OMAROSA and Jax Taylor's Unexpected Bond After House of Villains Eliminations

Watch : E!'s "House of Villains" Stars Tease Shocking "Twists" on New Reality Show

These House of Villains competitors formed a SUR-prising friendship outside of the house.

Following OMAROSA's shocking Dec. 14 elimination from the E! competition series, the reality TV legend shared some insight into which costars she's stayed in touch with after she was sent home by her remaining rivals.

"I'm very close to Bobby [Lytes]," The Apprentice alum exclusively told E! News. "Anfisa [Arkhipchenko] I've talked to the most. You know who I developed a very surprising relationship with was Jax [Taylor]. He's like my brother now. Me, Anfisa and Jax were like the three peas in a pod."

In fact, OMAROSA and the Vanderpump Rules alum, who was the first competitor eliminated from the show, have formed a close bond since filming earlier this year.

"Unfortunately, his time in the house was cut short, but we still look after him and try to keep him from doing crazy things," she noted. "He's doing so well. I'm so proud of him. Everything from his new restaurant to his new shows, he's thriving. We love him, we celebrate him and I'm so happy that he was my roommate and I got a chance to get to know the real Jax."