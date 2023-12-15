1000-Lb. Sisters Shows Glimpse Into Demise of Amy Slaton and Michael Halterman's Marriage

Amy Slaton has reached a turning point in her life.
In E! News' exclusive look at the upcoming episode of 1000-Lb Sisters, the reality star—who shares kids Gage, 3, and Glenn, 17 months with her now-ex Michael Halterman—gets emotional as she explains to her family that she's simply overwhelmed.
"I'm just like exhausted all the time and I'm hurting 24/7," Amy tells her sisters Tammy and Amanda through tears during the episode, set to air Dec. 19, "because I'm trying to take care of two boys and take care of the house, take care of Mom. It's just a lot."
But Amanda is quick to remind Amy that she's not alone.
"You're not the only parent," she says. "You have a husband that is perfectly capable of taking care of these kids for you to have a moment."
And while there was discussion of the family hiring a nanny, Amy expressed just how much support she wanted from her then-husband.
"You gotta do something," she tells him, "Because I need some help. I cannot keep going like this."
However, Amy isn't the only one that expressing her feelings about their current situation, as Amanda also shared her perspective with her brother-in-law.
"You have got to start doing better about supporting her," Amanda tells Michael. "When she's upset like this, you're gonna have to take the kids away and give her a minute."
Amanda goes on to explain that while she notices they've had a "messy" space at times, their situation goes beyond the physical upkeep.
"I see that my sister is so depressed that she has no energy to get up and clean and do dishes," she continued. "She has no energy. The only energy she has is strictly for her kids—to wash them, to bathe them, to clean them, to feed them. It's time to get help. But a nanny is not going to fix the depression."
As she tells Amy, "The nanny is not going to fix the problems that you and your husband have."
And though Amy agrees that therapy could be a possible solution, she also explained why she hasn't been able to go. "I'm not allowed to go anywhere without my kids," Amy alleges, "is what he told me."
Amanda's response to Michael's silence? "Well, that's bulls--t."
Earlier this year, Michael filed for divorce from Amy after four years of marriage. However, Amy has since moved on and found love again, debuting her new romance with boyfriend Tony Rodgers in November.
And as the TLC star shared, when it came to making their relationship social media official, there was no better time than the present.
"The sparks just flew," she recently told E! News, "and I knew I had to go for it."
And while Amy said it was "emotionally challenging" to share insight into her personal life this season, she was motivated to inspire others.
"The way it could help other women stand up in a bad marriage made it worthwhile," she explained. "It's important to be vulnerable, because even if it's hard to watch, I know that's going help somebody somewhere."
1000-Lb. Sisters airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on TLC.