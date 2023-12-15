1000-Lb. Sisters Shows Glimpse Into Demise of Amy Slaton and Michael Halterman's Marriage

Watch : 1000-Lb. Sisters Star BREAKS DOWN Amid Marital Troubles

Amy Slaton has reached a turning point in her life.

In E! News' exclusive look at the upcoming episode of 1000-Lb Sisters, the reality star—who shares kids Gage, 3, and Glenn, 17 months with her now-ex Michael Halterman—gets emotional as she explains to her family that she's simply overwhelmed.

"I'm just like exhausted all the time and I'm hurting 24/7," Amy tells her sisters Tammy and Amanda through tears during the episode, set to air Dec. 19, "because I'm trying to take care of two boys and take care of the house, take care of Mom. It's just a lot."

But Amanda is quick to remind Amy that she's not alone.

"You're not the only parent," she says. "You have a husband that is perfectly capable of taking care of these kids for you to have a moment."

And while there was discussion of the family hiring a nanny, Amy expressed just how much support she wanted from her then-husband.