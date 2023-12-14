Selena Gomez Reveals She's Had Botox After Clapping Back at a Critic

Watch : Selena Gomez Debuts "B" Ring Amid Romance Rumors

Selena Gomez doesn't always kill 'em with kindness. Sometimes, the truth is more powerful.

Case in point? After the Rare Beauty founder confirmed her relationship with music producer Benny Blanco, she and her boyfriend were met with a wave of negative messages about their appearance.

When one person referred to Benny as "so unhandsome" in the comments section of the @Popfactions account, it led Selena to respond, "Feel bad for you."

Another person then criticized Selena's looks, prompting her to candidly share the cosmetic procedures she's gotten done. The Instagram user told Selena to "remove your cheek fillers/implants. It's messing with your brain," but she clapped back, "Hahahaha I've had Botox bb girl."

While this marks the first time Selena revealed her use of cosmetic injectables, she's been open about her beauty journey.

"I think my version of beauty was a bit affected because I've been working since I was seven and I've always had makeup on," she told WWD in a Dec. 7 interview. "But I genuinely feel like I am happy whenever I get to do my makeup now. And I get to feel really positive about the experience."