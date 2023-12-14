Victoria Beckham Reflects on "Challenging" Experience With Tabloid Culture

Victoria Beckham recently opened up about the difficulties of living under the eye of the paparazzi—and how her childhood struggles with bullying in a way prepared her for it.

By Hayley Santaflorentina Dec 14, 2023 6:11 PMTags
Victoria BeckhamDavid BeckhamCelebrities
Watch: David Beckham Reveals He Did '50 Hours of Filming' For New Documentary

There's no denying life in the spotlight can be hard. 

It's a fact that is especially true for Victoria Beckham. The Spice Girls alum recently opened up about her struggles with life in the public eye—and how childhood hardships actually prepared her for the darker sides of fame. 

"My entire school life was a misery, an absolute misery. Kids can be bloody horrible," she told Allure of being bullied as a child in an interview published Dec. 14, though she conceded, "It gave me a tough skin for what was to come next." 

And by what came next, Victoria is, of course, referring to her meteoric rise to stardom with the girl group in the ‘90s that reached new heights amid her romance with David Beckham—all in a country known for its intense tabloid coverage of celebrities. 

"I never really talk about it because we had this British tabloid culture. It can be…challenging, shall we say," she shared. "There were times I felt too self-conscious to sit on the beach with my children because of the attention and the paparazzi."

photos
David and Victoria Beckham: Romance Rewind

So, in order to weather the media scrutiny, Victoria built up a tough public shell—though her husband's recent documentary Beckham gave fans a glimpse into her armor's cracks. 

For example, she recounted a recent experience at a restaurant when a group of young girls passed her a note on their way out.

"‘We watched the documentary. You came across really well,'" the fashion designer revealed of the note's message. "I was like, ‘Hang on! I'm the one people think is really unfriendly!'"

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

Trending Stories

1

Shawn Johnson Welcomes Baby No. 3 With Husband Andrew East

2

How Taylor Swift Celebrated Enchanting Birthday Without Travis Kelce

3

Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North West Debuts Rap Name in New Song

But when she thought about it, Victoria realized Beckham took her out of her comfort zone, allowing viewers to see a new side of her

"When you put a control freak in a situation where she's not in control, of course that's quite uncomfortable," the 49-year-old reflected of filming the Netflix series. "But I think people then saw the real me. If I'd been all over it in a controlling way—'How do I look from this angle?'—maybe the outcome would've been very different."

Instead, the fashion designer took a step back and allowed her husband of 24 years—with whom she shares sons Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 18, as well as daughter Harper, 12—to take center field, something for which he was appreciative.  

"She kind of left me to it, in all honesty," David told E! News of Victoria's involvement in the series at the show's October premiere in London. "She's obviously very supportive, like she's always been throughout our whole marriage and time together. But she knew that this is my thing—but obviously it's our thing because it's about our family as well, and our lives together." 

And to see more of the family's life together in photos, keep reading. 

Instagram
Viva Family

Victoria Beckham was joined by husband David Beckham, kids Harper, Cruz and Brooklyn Beckham—as well as daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz—for her Paris Fashion Week show in March 2023. "I couldn't do it without you," she captioned a family photo. "I love you all so much."

Instagram
#Throwback

"21 years ago today the most beautiful soul came into the world and changed our lives forever. Sensitive, sweet, kind and funny, you are our everything. I love you so much @davidbeckham xxx Happy Birthday @brooklynbeckham," Victoria Beckham captioned the heartfelt birthday tribute for her eldest son.

Instagram
While Mom Is Away, the Boys Will Play

David Beckham and sons Cruz, Romeo and Brooklyn posed for a pic while playing soccer. Looks like the Beckham soccer legacy will continue!

Darren Gerrish/WireImage
Support System

The Beckham brood looking fashionable (and grownup!) at Victoria's fashion week show in September 2019.  

Instagram
Team Beckham

The soccer club owner and designer snapped a cute shot on the field during the Inter Miami CF launch. 

Instagram
Adorable Moments

"Truly the best daddy in the world x we love u so much x kisses," Victoria Beckham shared on Instagram. 

Instagram
Exploring Siblings

The family adventured around Spain together with Victoria Beckham posting on Instagram, "We LOVE Seville!! X hanging out with our babies xx kisses." 

Instagram
Family Fun

The Beckham's got together for a family member's birthday, with Victoria Beckham adding, "Happy birthday @sandra_beckham49 x We all love u so much xx kisses." 

Dad's Boys

"My boys playing football tonight," Victoria Beckham posted on Instagram. Perhaps it runs in the family!

Instagram
Favorite Family

The fan favorite family shared this photo while vacationing in Miami. 

Instagram
Birthday Bliss

"The most beautiful day with my favorite people in the world xxx I Love u so so so much xxx kisses from a very loved mummy and wife x," Victoria Beckham wrote alongside this photo after celebrating her birthday with her whole fam in April 2019.

Instagram
Lovebirds

These two are so stylish, so in love and so hot.

PA Wire
Dapper Dudes

David Beckham and his oldest son, Brooklyn Beckham were twinning as they stepped out at the Our Planet premiere in April 2018.

Instagram
Mother-Son Time

Victoria gave her eldest son a sweet birthday shout out in March with this photo and wow, do they look related!

Instagram
New Year, Same Girls

The former Spice Girls singer snuggled up to her daughter Harper on New Year's Eve in 2018.

Instagram
The Beckham Bunch

The Beckham family rang in the new year together once again and of course they looked super stylish doing it.

Instagram
Mountain Memories

"Fun Family times and great memories," David captioned this cute photo from his family trip this February.

Instagram
Boys Down Under

In October 2018, David took his younger boys, Romeo and Cruz, to the top of the Harbour Bridge in Sydney, Australia for an experience they would never forget.

Instagram
Harper's Guys

Clearly, the men in the Beckham fam love their little lady, Harper Seven!

Instagram
Farmtime Fun

The model and former soccer player shared this sweet snap of him with his baby girl Harper on her seventh birthday last year.

Instagram
Beach Bums

"Kisses from us all x Happy Summer!" Victoria captioned this adorable photo of her kids on holiday in summer of 2018.

Instagram
Photo Ready

Just another day in the life of one of the most beautiful families there ever was.

Instagram
Fishing Fellas

In May 2018, the soccer stud took his two oldest boys out for a day of fishing fun and we want to come next time!

Instagram
Horsing Around

"Perfect end to the most perfect weekend x Riding with my baby in the sunshine ☀️ Kisses from us both x," Victoria wrote alongside this pony pic.

Instagram
Celebration Brigade

David got a group hug from three of his four kids to celebrate his birthday in May 2018. 

Instagram
Birthday Babe

The designer celebrated her birthday in April 2018 with her four adorable children and everyone was all smiles.

Instagram
Happy Mother's Day

The good-looking family struck a pose as they celebrated Mother's Day together in 2018. David posted the family pic on his Instagram writing, "Happy Mother's Day to an amazing mummy to this beautiful little bunch."

Instagram
Smile for the Camera

The Beckham bunch is just too cute sometimes.

P Yim/Getty Images
Hugs and Kisses

Victoria planted a kiss on her son's cheek before her February 2018 fashion show during New York Fashion Week.

Instagram
Boys Time

In December 2017, David enjoyed New Year's Eve with a sunset and some relaxing pool time with his boys.

photos
View More Photos From Victoria and David Beckham's Cutest Family Moments
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Shawn Johnson Welcomes Baby No. 3 With Husband Andrew East

2

How Taylor Swift Celebrated Enchanting Birthday Without Travis Kelce

3

Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North West Debuts Rap Name in New Song

4

Busy Philipps' 15-Year-Old Birdie Has "Terrifying" Seizure at School

5

Maren Morris Breaks Silence On Ryan Hurd Divorce