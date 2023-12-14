Victoria Beckham Reflects on "Challenging" Experience With Tabloid Culture

Watch : David Beckham Reveals He Did '50 Hours of Filming' For New Documentary

There's no denying life in the spotlight can be hard.

It's a fact that is especially true for Victoria Beckham. The Spice Girls alum recently opened up about her struggles with life in the public eye—and how childhood hardships actually prepared her for the darker sides of fame.

"My entire school life was a misery, an absolute misery. Kids can be bloody horrible," she told Allure of being bullied as a child in an interview published Dec. 14, though she conceded, "It gave me a tough skin for what was to come next."

And by what came next, Victoria is, of course, referring to her meteoric rise to stardom with the girl group in the ‘90s that reached new heights amid her romance with David Beckham—all in a country known for its intense tabloid coverage of celebrities.

"I never really talk about it because we had this British tabloid culture. It can be…challenging, shall we say," she shared. "There were times I felt too self-conscious to sit on the beach with my children because of the attention and the paparazzi."