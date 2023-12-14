Victoria Beckham Reflects on "Challenging" Experience With Tabloid Culture

There's no denying life in the spotlight can be hard.
It's a fact that is especially true for Victoria Beckham. The Spice Girls alum recently opened up about her struggles with life in the public eye—and how childhood hardships actually prepared her for the darker sides of fame.
"My entire school life was a misery, an absolute misery. Kids can be bloody horrible," she told Allure of being bullied as a child in an interview published Dec. 14, though she conceded, "It gave me a tough skin for what was to come next."
And by what came next, Victoria is, of course, referring to her meteoric rise to stardom with the girl group in the ‘90s that reached new heights amid her romance with David Beckham—all in a country known for its intense tabloid coverage of celebrities.
"I never really talk about it because we had this British tabloid culture. It can be…challenging, shall we say," she shared. "There were times I felt too self-conscious to sit on the beach with my children because of the attention and the paparazzi."
So, in order to weather the media scrutiny, Victoria built up a tough public shell—though her husband's recent documentary Beckham gave fans a glimpse into her armor's cracks.
For example, she recounted a recent experience at a restaurant when a group of young girls passed her a note on their way out.
"‘We watched the documentary. You came across really well,'" the fashion designer revealed of the note's message. "I was like, ‘Hang on! I'm the one people think is really unfriendly!'"
But when she thought about it, Victoria realized Beckham took her out of her comfort zone, allowing viewers to see a new side of her.
"When you put a control freak in a situation where she's not in control, of course that's quite uncomfortable," the 49-year-old reflected of filming the Netflix series. "But I think people then saw the real me. If I'd been all over it in a controlling way—'How do I look from this angle?'—maybe the outcome would've been very different."
Instead, the fashion designer took a step back and allowed her husband of 24 years—with whom she shares sons Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 18, as well as daughter Harper, 12—to take center field, something for which he was appreciative.
"She kind of left me to it, in all honesty," David told E! News of Victoria's involvement in the series at the show's October premiere in London. "She's obviously very supportive, like she's always been throughout our whole marriage and time together. But she knew that this is my thing—but obviously it's our thing because it's about our family as well, and our lives together."
