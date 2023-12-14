Why Emma Watson Is "Glad" She Stepped Away From Acting

Watch : Emma Watson Shares RARE Insight Into Her Private Life in Birthday Message

Emma Watson was simply no longer enchanted by acting.

The Harry Potter alum has largely stepped away from onscreen roles since appearing in 2019's Little Women—and she has no regrets.

"I'm just so glad that I did," Emma told British Vogue in an interview posted Dec. 14, "because I have this feeling of having my own voice and creative space and sovereignty in some way that I don't think I did before—more autonomy."

She continued, "I'm so glad that I allowed things to be messy for a minute and to really allow myself to not know [what's next], because the knowing that I've come to, I wouldn't trade that for anything."

After all, the 33-year-old spent much of her life in the spotlight as she made her debut as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films when she was just 11 years old. And when the blockbuster series ended in 2011, she went on to star in movies such as The Perks of Being a Wallflower, The Bling Ring and Disney's live-action Beauty and the Beast remake.