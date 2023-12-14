The Scarf Jacket Is Winter’s Most Viral Trend, Get It for $27 With These Steals from Amazon and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Life tip: no matter what outfit you're wearing, you'll look put together the instant you button up a nice coat. An easy way to elevate your style to the next level is to wear a monochromatic look with a matching scarf. Instead of opting for trial and error to match a scarf to your favorite coat, shop for this winter's biggest trend, the scarf jacket.

The Toteme coat comes with a detachable scarf, but it's quite the investment with a $1,130 price tag. Yes, it's timeless and you can wear it forever, but if it's not in your current shopping budget, no need to worry because I did all the research for you. Boohoo has a gorgeous $34 wool coat that will get you endless compliments along with this $27 short-length jacket set. The Abercrombie scarf jacket has been trending for months on TikTok and it comes in 3 colors. And, of course, there are some amazing Amazon finds that ship fast including a black-on-black set, an embroidered beige look, a fun blue combo, and a sophisticated black and white scarf jacket.

Indulge with the legendary Toteme scarf coat or check out one of these affordable finds. No matter which style you choose, you'll look endlessly chic.