The Scarf Jacket Is Winter’s Most Viral Trend, Get It for $27 With These Steals from Amazon and More

Life tip: no matter what outfit you're wearing, you'll look put together the instant you button up a nice coat. An easy way to elevate your style to the next level is to wear a monochromatic look with a matching scarf. Instead of opting for trial and error to match a scarf to your favorite coat, shop for this winter's biggest trend, the scarf jacket. 

The Toteme coat comes with a detachable scarf, but it's quite the investment with a $1,130 price tag. Yes, it's timeless and you can wear it forever, but if it's not in your current shopping budget, no need to worry because I did all the research for you. Boohoo has a gorgeous $34 wool coat that will get you endless compliments along with this $27 short-length jacket set. The Abercrombie scarf jacket has been trending for months on TikTok and it comes in 3 colors. And, of course, there are some amazing Amazon finds that ship fast including a black-on-black set, an embroidered beige look, a fun blue combo, and a sophisticated black and white scarf jacket.

Indulge with the legendary Toteme scarf coat or check out one of these affordable finds. No matter which style you choose, you'll look endlessly chic.

Scarf Jacket Sets Under $54- boohoo, Amazon & ASOS

Boohoo 2 in 1 Scarf Detail Wool Look Midi Coat

Decisions, decisions. How are you ever going to decide between black and camel? My vote is that you get both since this jacket is 41% off. This style is a truly timeless look that you will rock for years to come.

$58
$34
Boohoo

Yimoon Womens Embroidered Scarf Jacket

Black on black is a look that will always be chic. This is a classic take on the trend and you can't go wrong. This Amazon find is available in 5 additional colorways.

$56
$50
Amazon

SeekMe Womens Embroidered Scarf Jacket

Cozy meets chic with this blue, embroidered 2-piece set. Amazon has 9 colorways to choose from.

$59
$53
Amazon

Antinson Womens Oversized Wool Blend Jacket With Scarf

No "sad" beige here. All I'm seeing is happiness chic. This two-piece set is available in 3 additional colorways.

$57
$40
Amazon

Boohoo 2 in 1 Scarf Detail Wool Look Short Coat

Opt for a winter white or a versatile grey. You can't go wrong with these short coat 2-piece bundles.

$50
$27
Boohoo

Boohoo Scarf Detail Puffer Jacket

A puffer is a winter must-have. A puffer with a matching scarf is an immediate "add to cart" situation— especially when it's 46% off.

$50
$27
Boohoo

Liangshan Womens Embroidered Scarf Jacket

It's giving It Girl, which is exactly what you deserve. This Amazon pick is available in 9 colors.

$41-$43
Amazon

ASOS Design Petite Oversized Puffer Jacket With Scarf in Dark Camel

If you have a petite frame, but want to pull off an "oversized" look without swimming in a garment that's humorously large, here you go. This puffer jacket has an oversized silhouette designed with petite body types in mind— and you can't forget about the matching scarf. 

$117
$40
ASOS

Scarf Jacket Sets Under $100- Abercrombie, Express & More

Abercrombie Removable Scarf Double-Cloth Wool-Blend Jacket

This is THE jacket you've seen all over TikTok. It looks and feels luxurious. The detachable scarf creates monochromatic perfection. 

$160
$96
Abercrombie

Express Wool-Blend Scarf Collar Coat

Stay warm and look chic with this set from Express that goes with everything in your closet.

$228
$99
Express

Scarf Jacket Sets Under $160- Splendid, Aqua & More

Aqua Scarf Collar Coat

Score this scarf/jacket combo in camel for a sophisticated aesthetic. Or get cozy with this set in plaid.

$178
$124
Bloomindale's

Splendid x Cella Jane Scarf Coat

Building a capsule wardrobe? This set does it all. It is warm, versatile, and functional with patch pockets. It also comes in camel.

$228
$159
Splendid

Toteme Scarf Jacket Sets

Toteme Chain Stitch Wool Blend Scarf Jacket

This is the elite scarf jacket combo. It's a splurge for most of us, but if it's in your budget, it's an absolute must! There are several colorways available.

$1,130
Nordstrom
$1,130
Net-a-Porter
$1,130
Saks Fifth Avenue
Toteme Embroidered Fringe-Trim Scarf Wool Jacket

And, of course, here it is in black on black. 

$1,130
Neiman Marcus
$1,130
Nordstrom
$1,130
Net-a-Porter

You'll need some shoes to go with your new jacket/scarf set. These UGG deals under $100 make great gifts

