The Scarf Jacket Is Winter’s Most Viral Trend, Get It for $27 With These Steals from Amazon and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Life tip: no matter what outfit you're wearing, you'll look put together the instant you button up a nice coat. An easy way to elevate your style to the next level is to wear a monochromatic look with a matching scarf. Instead of opting for trial and error to match a scarf to your favorite coat, shop for this winter's biggest trend, the scarf jacket.
The Toteme coat comes with a detachable scarf, but it's quite the investment with a $1,130 price tag. Yes, it's timeless and you can wear it forever, but if it's not in your current shopping budget, no need to worry because I did all the research for you. Boohoo has a gorgeous $34 wool coat that will get you endless compliments along with this $27 short-length jacket set. The Abercrombie scarf jacket has been trending for months on TikTok and it comes in 3 colors. And, of course, there are some amazing Amazon finds that ship fast including a black-on-black set, an embroidered beige look, a fun blue combo, and a sophisticated black and white scarf jacket.
Indulge with the legendary Toteme scarf coat or check out one of these affordable finds. No matter which style you choose, you'll look endlessly chic.
Scarf Jacket Sets Under $54- boohoo, Amazon & ASOS
Boohoo 2 in 1 Scarf Detail Wool Look Midi Coat
Decisions, decisions. How are you ever going to decide between black and camel? My vote is that you get both since this jacket is 41% off. This style is a truly timeless look that you will rock for years to come.
Yimoon Womens Embroidered Scarf Jacket
Black on black is a look that will always be chic. This is a classic take on the trend and you can't go wrong. This Amazon find is available in 5 additional colorways.
SeekMe Womens Embroidered Scarf Jacket
Cozy meets chic with this blue, embroidered 2-piece set. Amazon has 9 colorways to choose from.
Antinson Womens Oversized Wool Blend Jacket With Scarf
No "sad" beige here. All I'm seeing is happiness chic. This two-piece set is available in 3 additional colorways.
Boohoo 2 in 1 Scarf Detail Wool Look Short Coat
Opt for a winter white or a versatile grey. You can't go wrong with these short coat 2-piece bundles.
Boohoo Scarf Detail Puffer Jacket
A puffer is a winter must-have. A puffer with a matching scarf is an immediate "add to cart" situation— especially when it's 46% off.
Liangshan Womens Embroidered Scarf Jacket
It's giving It Girl, which is exactly what you deserve. This Amazon pick is available in 9 colors.
ASOS Design Petite Oversized Puffer Jacket With Scarf in Dark Camel
If you have a petite frame, but want to pull off an "oversized" look without swimming in a garment that's humorously large, here you go. This puffer jacket has an oversized silhouette designed with petite body types in mind— and you can't forget about the matching scarf.
Scarf Jacket Sets Under $100- Abercrombie, Express & More
Abercrombie Removable Scarf Double-Cloth Wool-Blend Jacket
This is THE jacket you've seen all over TikTok. It looks and feels luxurious. The detachable scarf creates monochromatic perfection.
Express Wool-Blend Scarf Collar Coat
Stay warm and look chic with this set from Express that goes with everything in your closet.
Scarf Jacket Sets Under $160- Splendid, Aqua & More
Splendid x Cella Jane Scarf Coat
Building a capsule wardrobe? This set does it all. It is warm, versatile, and functional with patch pockets. It also comes in camel.
Toteme Scarf Jacket Sets
Toteme Chain Stitch Wool Blend Scarf Jacket
This is the elite scarf jacket combo. It's a splurge for most of us, but if it's in your budget, it's an absolute must! There are several colorways available.
Toteme Embroidered Fringe-Trim Scarf Wool Jacket
And, of course, here it is in black on black.
You'll need some shoes to go with your new jacket/scarf set. These UGG deals under $100 make great gifts.