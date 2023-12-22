How Jason Momoa Is Spending Holidays With His Kids

Watch : Jason Momoa Dishes on His Holiday Plans With His Kids!

The only games Jason Momoa is playing this winter are with his family.

The Game of Thrones alum recently revealed his holiday plans and they involve spending time with the most important people in his life, including kids Lola, 16, and Nakoa-Wolf, 15, who he shares with ex Lisa Bonet.

"I'm always on the road," Jason told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. "So I'm just going home and being with my babies. I'll go climbing, be with my kids, see friends and family, and just eat. Relax."

And amid his relaxing, the Aquaman star is always sure to include a nod to his childhood during Christmas.

"My mom was a single parent, she worked three jobs, so it was a nice thing to have steak and shrimp," he explained. "So my mom would make steak and shrimp for Christmas Eve, and we'd always start with Barbra Streisand's Christmas album. So that was a thing my mom did, so it reminds me of my mom. And now my kids like it."