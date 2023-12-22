How Jason Momoa Is Spending Holidays With His Kids

The only games Jason Momoa is playing this winter are with his family.
The Game of Thrones alum recently revealed his holiday plans and they involve spending time with the most important people in his life, including kids Lola, 16, and Nakoa-Wolf, 15, who he shares with ex Lisa Bonet.
"I'm always on the road," Jason told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. "So I'm just going home and being with my babies. I'll go climbing, be with my kids, see friends and family, and just eat. Relax."
And amid his relaxing, the Aquaman star is always sure to include a nod to his childhood during Christmas.
"My mom was a single parent, she worked three jobs, so it was a nice thing to have steak and shrimp," he explained. "So my mom would make steak and shrimp for Christmas Eve, and we'd always start with Barbra Streisand's Christmas album. So that was a thing my mom did, so it reminds me of my mom. And now my kids like it."
And as a dad of two teenagers, Jason treasures every moment he gets with them.
"The thing is, now that they're 15 and 16," he explained, "they want to be with their friends, so I'm just trying to catch the last bits of it. I'm like, 'Give me a hug before you go.'"
But while working does keep the 44-year-old on the go, he is sure to make time for his family—even if that means bringing them to him. In fact, Lola was able to join her dad on the set of his 2022 film Slumberland, where her ideas even made it into the movie.
"We were there for most of the time, it was incredible," Lola told E! News at the film's November 2022 premiere. "Me and my friends choreographed a dance routine to ‘Don't Start Now' by Dua Lipa and my dad loved the dance so he put it in the movie."
And to Jason—who later shared a clip of Lola teaching him and his costar Marlow Barkley the dance—those moments are everything.
"My babies and my family are the most important thing," he noted at the premiere. "We always go on adventures so we go on road trips. We go wild and go camping around the world."
And don't miss Jason in his next big adventure: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, in theaters Dec. 22.