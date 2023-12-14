Kyle Richards Reveals How Her Bond With Morgan Wade Is "Different" Than Her Other Friendships

Kyle Richards shared more insight into her friendship with country singer Morgan Wade during the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Kyle Richards is sharing how she and Morgan Wade became fast friends.

During the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the Bravo star revealed what makes her and the country singer's friendship special.

"My relationship with Morgan is very different from my relationship with my other friends," Kyle said in a confessional during the Dec. 13 episode. "She's constantly teasing me, I know when Morgan and I hang out, I'm going to be roasted."

Sure enough, as the reality star is getting ready to attend a party, Morgan flat out asks the reality star (who sported a floral robe during their FaceTime call), "What are you wearing?"

Kyle's response? "I know you're making fun of this," the Halloween Ends actress said. "It's not from my line, by the way, it's something else, and it's cute, so leave me alone."

But Morgan insisted that was she wasn't "making it fun" of Kyle's outfit and was simply "just curious."

After the pair previously shut down romance rumors—which came amid Kyle's separation from husband Mauricio Umansky—the Bravolebrity shared that she gravitated towards the "Run" singer after hearing her music.

"Morgan and I are very close friends, we talk every day," Kyle shared during a previous episode. "Morgan is 100 percent herself. No excuses, no apologies and there was something very freeing about that to me. I'm someone who's always so worried about everything being so together and perfect that I honestly was just really taken by that."

As for where she and Mauricio stand, Kyle shared that they're still navigating the dynamic of their latest chapter.

"Like with most relationships, first and foremost we're friends," she recently told E! News. "Our relationship, any issues we had it was never fighting. Disagreeing about things was not our issue ever."

Though they're both "struggling" in facing their road ahead, Kyle added, "We're just trying to do it with as much compassion as possible and trying to keep things as normal as possible."

Keep reading for a look back at Mauricio and Kyle's relationship.

