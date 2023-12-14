Kyle Richards Reveals How Her Bond With Morgan Wade Is "Different" Than Her Other Friendships

Watch : Kyle Richards Says Paris Will Be Amazing ‘Girl Mom’

Kyle Richards is sharing how she and Morgan Wade became fast friends.

During the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the Bravo star revealed what makes her and the country singer's friendship special.

"My relationship with Morgan is very different from my relationship with my other friends," Kyle said in a confessional during the Dec. 13 episode. "She's constantly teasing me, I know when Morgan and I hang out, I'm going to be roasted."

Sure enough, as the reality star is getting ready to attend a party, Morgan flat out asks the reality star (who sported a floral robe during their FaceTime call), "What are you wearing?"

Kyle's response? "I know you're making fun of this," the Halloween Ends actress said. "It's not from my line, by the way, it's something else, and it's cute, so leave me alone."

But Morgan insisted that was she wasn't "making it fun" of Kyle's outfit and was simply "just curious."