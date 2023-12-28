Gypsy Rose Blanchard Released From Prison After Serving 7 Years for Her Mom's Murder

Watch : Joey King Reveals the Hardest Part About "The Act"

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is free.

The 32-year-old, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2016 for her role in the murder of her mom Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, was officially released from the Chillicothe Correctional Center at 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 28 after serving seven years of her sentence, the Missouri Department of Corrections confirmed to KSHB 41 News.

Though she was originally set to be released in 2026, Gypsy was freed after serving 85 percent of her time, as required by state law. According to the Missouri Department of Corrections, she was also credited with time served for the year she spent behind bars prior to pleading guilty to second degree murder.

In 2015, Gypsy and her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn were arrested in connection to Dee Dee's murder after police discovered the 48-year-old's remains in her home in Springfield, Mo.

After her arrest, Gypsy, then 23, subsequently pleaded guilty to second degree murder. As for Nicholas, in 2018, the then-29-year-old was found guilty of first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.