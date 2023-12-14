Taylor Lautner Shares Insight Into 2009 Breakup With Taylor Swift

Taylor Lautner revealed how he thinks he and ex Taylor Swift have been able to stay friendly in the years since their breakup—and really who broke up with who 14 years ago.

Watch: Taylor Lautner & Wife Tay Talk Working With Taylor Swift

You don't need to go back to December to get the details on these former lovers. 

For Swifties, Taylor Lautner is widely considered to be Taylor Swift's best ex, with the two maintaining a friendship in the 14 years since they split. Now, the Twilight star is revealing how he thinks they have stayed on such good terms. 

"Obviously every relationship is different," he told Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper during the Dec. 13 podcast episode. "I think when you respect somebody for who they are in their soul, it allows you to move on, forgive, and continue that love in a different way. And thankfully we had that. So after things ended between us—we were so young, I was 18 she was 20, 21—we stayed friendly, we would see each other now and then."

And though Lautner admitted the fell out of touch for a period, their solid foundation made this year's reconciliation—during which he starred in the Grammy winner's "I Can See You" music video—an easy one.

"I have always had the deepest respect for who she is as a person, before anything else," he explained. "I would say one of the greater things to happen in my life over the last year is the rekindling of our friendship, because she just is a wonderful human. She's pretty great to have in your life."

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

But when asked whether it was the Midnights artist, who is currently dating Travis Kelce, who ended things back in 2009, the Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl star seemed a little hazy on the details, before admitting it was definitely Swift's call.

"Yes, absolutely," he finally confirmed with a laugh. "I'm thinking back on exactly what happened but no, yeah. She did." 

And while exes hanging out could be awkward for someone's current partner, that isn't the case for Lautner's wife, Taylor Dome, who tied the knot with the actor in 2022

"It's honestly all her, she just makes it so easy," Dome, who joined her husband on the Call Her Daddy episode, noted of working and hanging with Swift. "Before we'd even gone to film the music video, the first text she sent him when she was pitching the idea, she included me in it. And she is so inclusive of me in everything, which is so kind of her. But she's just kind, and she's very thoughtful. She makes it very easy."

In fact, Lautner was never concerned about how the two Taylors in his life would get along. After all, Dome is a certified Swiftie.

"I know on paper, it sounds like a tough situation, but I not once was ever worried about it," he said during a July episode of his and his wife's The Squeeze podcast. "We're just confident in our relationship. [My wife] is the coolest, chillest person ever. She also is a diehard fan of that person."

And to relive the Abduction star's journey to the aisle, keep reading. 

October 2018

Taylor Lautner and Tay Dome first went Instagram official with their relationship on Halloween, with the Twilight star sharing a photo of the couple in costume as members of the Tune Squad from Space Jam.

Taylor met the registered nurse through his sister Makena Lautner Moore, who called him and said, "'Dude, I found your future wife. You need to meet this girl,'" the Scream Queens alum recalled to People. "And the rest is history."

And during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show last year, Taylor went into further detail about the role his sibling played in setting the lovebirds up.

"I love game nights," Taylor explained. "She's like, 'Throw a game night, invite me and some of my friends over, and I'll bring Tay. She'll just be one of them, and you guys can just meet.' We hit it off."

 

November 2021

The Valentine's Day actor shared the happy news that the couple was engaged on Instagram, writing in his caption, "And just like that, all of my wishes came true."

Along with his announcement, Taylor shared behind-the-scenes photos of the moment he proposed. In one image, Tay looked emotional with her hands placed over her mouth while Taylor was down on one knee. The other picture captured an intimate moment between the two, which showed Tay wrapping her hands around Taylor's face.

"My absolute best friend," Tay wrote on her Instagram. "I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU."

During his interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show the following year, Taylor confirmed that his fiancée would be taking his last name. "We already share one name," he told Kelly Clarkson. "We're literally going to be the same person."

July 2022

Taking part in the social media challenge "show your childhood crush and the person you ended up with," Tay made a loca confession about her Twilight allegiance in the infamous Edward vs. Jacob debate.

Her Instagram clip showed two snaps of Robert Pattinson as the brooding Cullen vampire before changing to a photo of Taylor as his werewolf character. Tay's caption read, "I think it's time to come clean." Taylor commented, "'Bout time I won something."

Alas, Tay has yet to meet Rob, even though Taylor revealed to E! News that she once had the chance to when she sat next to him on a transatlantic flight but "didn't say hi."

"She was visiting me on the set of a TV show I did called Cuckoo in London," Taylor recalled. "When she got to me, she was like, 'You'll never guess who I was sitting next to on the plane.'" Tay didn't end up approaching The Batman star, though Taylor said he "would've loved" the serendipitous encounter.

For her part, Tay explained E! News that she didn't talk to Rob because it would've sounded "so weird" to introduce herself as "Taylor's girlfriend that no one knows yet." 

October 2022

Ahead of their nuptials, Taylor enjoyed a bachelor party in Miami, Fla., with guests including former E! host Jason Kennedy and Spritz Society founder Ben Soffer.

The festivities included jet skiing, dining at the Japanese-inspired steakhouse Gekko and sitting court side at a Miami Heat basketball game—which added up to "the most incredible weekend I could have imagined," Taylor wrote in an Oct. 25 Instagram Story.

Earlier that month, Tay had her own time to shine courtesy of a floral-themed bridal shower. In an Instagram post, Tay shared several photos from the special day with the sweet caption, "I can't wait to marry you @taylorlautner"

The snaps caught the attention of her then-husband-to-be who left cheeky comment, "911: what is your emergency Me: my fiancé just posted [fire emoji] pics."

November 2022

Exactly one day after their engagemet anniversary, the Taylors officially tied the knot under a canopy at Epoch Estate Wines near Paso Robles, Calif. Tay wore a white, caped embellished, tulle bridal gown with floral accents and a cathedral-length veil, while the groom sported a classic black tux.

"I felt like I was in a fairytale," Tay told Vogue of their wedding day. "Everything was so beautiful—I was absolutely blown away. I remember looking around during the ceremony and just being in awe of everything."

She continued, "As we exchanged rings, I just kept thinking, 'Oh my gosh, I can't believe we are actually doing this!' We have dreamt of this day for so long, and it was so beyond perfect."

November 2022

The newlyweds jetted off for a Mexican honeymoon after their Nov. 11 wedding, enjoying a luxurious tropical honeymoon at the Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita in Riviera Nayari.

Taylor and Tay shared three photos from their romantic getaway with E! News, including a picture of the couple's sunset dinner on the beach and a shot of a shirtless Taylor drinking out of a coconut.

January 2023

The couple celebrated their five-year anniversary on Jan. 23, and Tay commemorated the occasion with an Instagram tribute to her "favorite human," using a picture of her husband lifting her in the air.

"I feel like this photo is a visual of how taylor makes me feel," Tay wrote. "He supports me to be free and live out my wildest dreams while loving me so so well. Beyond thankful for you."

Taylor commented on the post, "I love you so much angel."

February 2023

In addition to husband and wife, Taylor and Tay also took on the title of podcast co-hosts when they launched The Squeeze on Feb. 1.

"When life gives you lemons, what do you do with them?" the show's description reads. "We talk about it—'it' being our mental health and well being."

In addition to discussing their own personal struggles and journeys, the couple will welcome celebrity and expert guests to engage in conversations surrounding mental wellness.

"At the end of the day, we're all pretty similar; even those living in the lime-est of lights can be weighed down by sour lemons," The Squeeze's official site explains. "In addition to sharing coping strategies and stories, we hope that above all, this podcast offers the comfort of knowing you are not alone."

March 2023

In celebration of Tay's birthday, the couple got matching tattoos that honored their wedding date.

