Taylor Lautner Shares Insight Into 2009 Breakup With Taylor Swift

Watch : Taylor Lautner & Wife Tay Talk Working With Taylor Swift

You don't need to go back to December to get the details on these former lovers.

For Swifties, Taylor Lautner is widely considered to be Taylor Swift's best ex, with the two maintaining a friendship in the 14 years since they split. Now, the Twilight star is revealing how he thinks they have stayed on such good terms.

"Obviously every relationship is different," he told Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper during the Dec. 13 podcast episode. "I think when you respect somebody for who they are in their soul, it allows you to move on, forgive, and continue that love in a different way. And thankfully we had that. So after things ended between us—we were so young, I was 18 she was 20, 21—we stayed friendly, we would see each other now and then."

And though Lautner admitted the fell out of touch for a period, their solid foundation made this year's reconciliation—during which he starred in the Grammy winner's "I Can See You" music video—an easy one.