DWTS’ Alfonso Ribeiro Shares Touching Request for Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert After Health Scare

Alfonso Ribeiro is sending his support.
After Derek Hough shared his wife Hayley Erbert had to undergo emergency surgery on her skull, the Dancing With the Stars host shared a touching request for fans of the couple.
"Please send your prayers to @hayley.erbert and @derekhough and family," Alfonso wrote in a Dec. 12 Instagram post. "They mean everything to me and our family. Put love in your heart and send it to them."
The heartfelt message comes days after Derek shared Hayley was hospitalized after she became "disoriented" at the end of their Dec. 6 Symphony of Dance tour performance in Washington, D.C.
"She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy," Derek wrote on Instagram of the procedure the following day. "She is in stable condition."
Amid Hayley's hospitalization, Derek's sibling and DWTS season 32 cohost Julianne Hough also spoke out to ask for prayers for her sister-in-law.
"Please pray and send all your love, healing and light to Hayley and Derek," she wrote on her Instagram Story Dec. 7. "Thank you from the depths of our families hearts!"
In the days that followed, Derek has since shared an update on Hayley's condition, noting that the 29-year-old is on the mend.
"Hayley has always inspired me with her will, her strength, and her resilience and no more so than in the last 48 hrs," he wrote on Instagram Dec. 8. "She is now on the long road of recovery."
The 38-year-old went on to thank fans for sending well wishes amid his wife's health scare.
"Words cannot express how grateful and thankful we are for the support and love that you have given us," he continued. "The kindness that we've been shown in this incredibly unfathomable, and life changing time is immeasurable."
