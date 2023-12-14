DWTS’ Alfonso Ribeiro Shares Touching Request for Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert After Health Scare

Watch : Julianne Hough Speaks Out After Derek's Wife's Surgery

Alfonso Ribeiro is sending his support.

After Derek Hough shared his wife Hayley Erbert had to undergo emergency surgery on her skull, the Dancing With the Stars host shared a touching request for fans of the couple.

"Please send your prayers to @hayley.erbert and @derekhough and family," Alfonso wrote in a Dec. 12 Instagram post. "They mean everything to me and our family. Put love in your heart and send it to them."

The heartfelt message comes days after Derek shared Hayley was hospitalized after she became "disoriented" at the end of their Dec. 6 Symphony of Dance tour performance in Washington, D.C.

"She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy," Derek wrote on Instagram of the procedure the following day. "She is in stable condition."

Amid Hayley's hospitalization, Derek's sibling and DWTS season 32 cohost Julianne Hough also spoke out to ask for prayers for her sister-in-law.