How Taylor Swift Celebrated Her Enchanting Birthday Without Travis Kelce

'Tis the damn season for Taylor Swift's birthday.

The superstar was in a state of grace on Dec. 13 while celebrating her 34th year around the sun with a glamorous night out in New York City.

Although boyfriend Travis Kelce wasn't able to find a place in this world by Taylor's side, she got the party started with pal Blake Lively.

Video footage of the outing shows paparazzi photographers singing happy birthday to the "Lavender Haze" singer, who gave a big smile before linking arms with Blake as she stepped out of the car.

The two were dressed dark ensembles for their evening in the Big Apple, with the Gossip Girl actress wearing a black leather dress featuring a high slit, along with a pair of edgy knee-high Louboutin boots.