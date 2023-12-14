How Taylor Swift Celebrated Her Enchanting Birthday Without Travis Kelce

'Tis the damn season for Taylor Swift's birthday.
The superstar was in a state of grace on Dec. 13 while celebrating her 34th year around the sun with a glamorous night out in New York City.
Although boyfriend Travis Kelce wasn't able to find a place in this world by Taylor's side, she got the party started with pal Blake Lively.
Video footage of the outing shows paparazzi photographers singing happy birthday to the "Lavender Haze" singer, who gave a big smile before linking arms with Blake as she stepped out of the car.
The two were dressed dark ensembles for their evening in the Big Apple, with the Gossip Girl actress wearing a black leather dress featuring a high slit, along with a pair of edgy knee-high Louboutin boots.
As for Taylor's birthday
suit dress, she proved she's a true Sagittarius by rocking a glittering minidress with cloud, moon and star motifs reminiscent of the constellations. Basically, she looked like she was made of starlight, starlight.
Travis, meanwhile, hung back in Kansas City, Mo., to prepare for the Kansas City Chiefs game against the New England Patriots on Dec. 17, according to People.
Fortunately, the Grammy winner understands how important each of their careers are, even recently heading to Arrowhead Stadium to cheer on her man.
"When you say a relationship is public, that means I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care," she told TIME for its Dec. 6 cover story. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you're seeing someone. And we're just proud of each other."
And it wasn't such a champagne problem for Taylor on her birthday, who found it was nice to have many friends to celebrate with instead.
The night prior, she headed out for dinner with Selena Gomez, Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry Teller at Zero Bond in New York.
"Happy birthday to the goddess that is @taylorswift," Selena later wrote on her Instagram Story. "I love you."
Naturally, Taylor also marked the occasion with a gift to fans, making her Eras Tour movie available to rent on Amazon Prime starting Dec. 13.
For all 13 reasons why Taylor had an enchanting year, keep reading.