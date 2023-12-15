These 18 Trendy Gifts Will Cement Your Status As "The Cool Sibling" Once & For All

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Ahhh, siblings. Whether you have one or many, younger or older, siblings are understandably one of the hardest recipients to shop for every holiday season. After all, they're the ones who we play-wrestled as kids (until someone started crying & then everyone got in trouble), and now they're the ones who we call whenever we need to vent about all the lemons life has been throwing at us lately. As close as we might be to our friends, mentors, and parents, there will never be someone who just gets us on the level that siblings do, and it's a complexly beautiful relationship that deserves some extra love & appreciation during the holidays.
If your sibling has come a long enough way from the tattle-taling days of your childhood to earn a coveted spot on your nice list, listen up. We know how difficult it can be to find the perfect gift that's the right balance of thoughtful, practical, and trendy enough to impress your sibling. That's why we've scoured the interweb and rounded up the very best gift ideas that will set you up for surefire success, from internet-fave lululemon belt bags & skincare essentials to luxurious candle warmer lamps & home fitness equipment that happen to be on major sale right now.
The clock is ticking, so let's get shopping. Remember, every scroll, click, & "add to cart" moment is a step closer to winning this year's "coolest sibling" award!
Presto 03430 Pizzazz Plus Rotating Oven, Black
It'll be hard to find someone who wouldn't love receiving a personal pizza oven as a present, much less one that looks as cool as this rotating one with 15,600+ five-star Amazon reviews. The rotating tray turns continuously for even heat distribution as the top and bottom parts bake your food from both sides. These heating components are separately controlled for added personalization, so you can rest assured that your pizza will come out perfect every single time — easy as pie!
According to one Amazon shopper, "This is the only thing my kids will use to cook or warm up anything- pizza, pizza rolls, chicken tenders or nuggets, mozzerella sticks, taquitos, french fries, garlic bread, etc, or reheating anything. Each of them has gotten this as a graduation gift and given this as gifts to friends and family that they hang out with also. An air fryer has come around as a close 2nd but they still use this thing more than anything over the last 10+ years."
20% Vitamin C + E Ferulic Acid Serum
If you're looking for a practical gift that your sibling will (or, at least, should) use every day, this ultra-popular Vitamin C serum is it. According to the brand, this serum works on all skin types and helps target common skin concerns like dullness, hyperpigmentation, and discoloration.
One shopper called this the "#1 serum I can't live without," adding, "This is the product that got me started with Timeless. I use it religiously. So many reputable brands are selling high priced, ineffective C serums that aren't properly Ph balanced for C delivery. If Timeless can pull this off with a reasonably priced product, I have confidence in the whole line.... these are my favorites. My skin looks better at 51 than it did in my 40s"
Ogednac Candle Warmer Lamp
Want to give your sibling a luxurious gift without making your wallet cry? Say hello to this $130 candle warmer lamp that's currently only $35! The lamp uses gentle heat to soften candle wax, filling up your home space with all the delectable aroma of your fave candle minus the smoke and flame.
One shopper reported, "This fragrance lamp is ideally designed so that the distance from the candle to the container with the oil is perfect. The essential oil evaporates evenly, the water gets hot enough for it and stays that way. I have had many different fragrance lamps, but none vaporized the essential oils so well. The container is removable, making it easy to clean and fill. However, you should actually use the pan for the tea light, as it is easier to position. I am completely satisfied and would buy this fragrance lamp again."
Wunderlust Belt Bag 1.8L
For a gift that's sure to please, lululemon's internet-fave, constantly sold-out belt bag is the way to go. The minimal-chic black color goes well with any outfit, and the bag is equally as functional — it's equipped with an adjustable strap, exterior zippered pocket, and interior slip pockets, so your essentials stay organized and secure.
One lululemon shopper wrote, "Practical for those who hate to carry purses. Fits my cell, keys and makeup without looking too bulky."
Pork Soup Dumplings - 50 Pieces
If your sibling's love for eating food outweighs their kitchen skills (or they're just a super busy person who never has time to cook), these bestselling soup dumplings will earn you major brownie points. There are three scrumptious flavors to choose from — classic pork, shrimp & pork, and savory chicken — and each package comes with about 50 pieces that are ready to go from freezer to table to belly in a few short minutes. We recommend grabbing an extra package for yourself, because these dumplings are so yummy that your sibling probably won't share (but do they ever)?
According to one shopper, these dumplings are "Simply delicious. My daughter and I enjoy these soup dumplings so much that we have a freezer dedicated to them."
Mason Jar Indoor Flower Garden
If your sibling swears they were blessed with a green thumb, here's the perfect challenge to make them prove it (and then make fun of them in a few months). Sorry, we meant to write gift. All jokes aside, this mason jar gardening kit is a neat, rewarding DIY project for your sibling to embark on in the new year. With minimal maintenance and no replanting, you'll be able to grow beautiful, edible blooms like pansies and zinnias.
As one shopper writes, "These are such unique and fun gifts for anyone who loves fresh flowers and who wants to be able to garden, but for one reason or another, like health or apartment living, is unable to. These are just a taste have the wonderful feeling of gardening."
Zodiac Charm Necklace
Show your sibling you totally remember their birthday — or, at least, their Zodiac sign, which is really what's important — with this chic charm necklace from Anthropologie. The necklace, which is currently on sale for 28% off, is available in each sign, and it's designed with 14k gold-plated brass and cubic zirconia.
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones with Google Assistant
These fan-fave, oh-so-aesthetic Sony headphones will have you winning not just "coolest sibling" but "best gifter ever" by a landslide this holiday season. The headphones are equipped with superior noise-cancellation technology for an exceptional listening experience no matter where you are, along with a 30-hour battery life, Edge-AI, touch sensor controls, and speak-to-chat technology.
According to one Walmart shopper, these headphones "are completely worth every cent." They added, "The noise canceling feature is far superior than other headphones I've tried. The sound quality it amazing. Music doesn't sound the same in the car anymore because the music in the headphones take the experience to a different level. I'd buy 20 of these if I had the money."
SK hynix Platinum P41 SSD
Win over your gamer sibling with this super-fast internal gaming SSD from SK hynix. The SSD has read speeds up to 7,000 MB/s and write speeds of up to 6,500 MB/s, and it even comes with a five-year warranty, accordig to the brand.
And it's not just gamers who love this. One Amazon shopper explained, "Game Changer! That is the only way to describe the SK Hynix Platinum P41 SSD. As a teacher, small business owner, and mom of two middle school aged kids, I need our PC to work as efficiently as possible. A colleague recommended the SK hynix SSD and now my laptop is working like new again! A tech savvy friend installed it for me in just a few minutes. It was worth every penny!"
Glocusent Upgraded LED Neck Reading Light
Show your bookworm sibling you care about them (and their eye health) with this ergonomic reading light. Lightweight and designed to fit comfortably around your neck, the LED light comes with three color temperatures, including a special amber light that blocks 99.99% of blue light, according to the brand. The light also has three dimmable brightness levels, and it can last up to 80 hours at the dimmest level (which is a relief, because time flies when you're absorbed in a good book).
According to one Amazon shopper who called this a "Great investment for night readers," "Okay, this light is the best thing since sliced bread. I love to read at night, but hated leaving the lights in our bedroom on before going to bed. Even my table lamp was still too bright for me. This little light is perfect though. I loveee reading until I'm almost asleep. With this light I just close my book, hit the small power button, and then I'm out cold. Only thing I regret is not getting the travel case for this thing yet. I travel quite a bit and love taking this light with me. It's perfect for reading on planes and not disturbing the people around you. I always feel so uncomfortable turning on the bright overhead "reading lights" on planes since I know it can bug the crap out of people! Game changer!"
LiveFine Large Towel Warmer
Pamper your sibling while saving $40 with this deluxe towel warmer that can warm up to two 40" x 70" bath towels, according to the brand. You can choose different minutes of warming time, and the appliance even comes with a removable lid that's equipped with a carrying handle for easy transportation.
One QVC shopper explained, "I am in love with this towel warmer, I had bought a cheaper rack style from the big on line store (you know the one) it just never gets very warm , more like lukewarm! I always worried about plugging it in. I hate cold towels in the winter. I saw this was on sale and I happened to have a reward so crossed my fingers and bought it. It is so nice! Has a timer, heats up fast and has a long enough cord it reaches to my shower. I was so impressed I bought one for my son and daughter in law one for x-mas. I bet their girls steal it! Believe me you don't know what you're missing until you've tried this. Highly recommended."
Luka Duffle
For the jetsetter siblings, the cult-classic Luka Duffle Bag is sure to be their fave gift this holiday season. With nine pockets, including one for your shoes, it's the perfect weekender bag that's also perfect for the gym and everyday use. Not to mention, it comes in 21 different colors!
One Calpak shopper wrote, "Perfect size but super spacious. I love the separate shoe compartment to keep away from clothes which can be rolled up when not in use. The big shoulder strap can be used on one shoulder or crossbody. The secret compartment in the pass-through luggage handle is the best!! It's also washable. I took my pink one when I was wearing black jeans and there was some color transfer but was able to wash off with dish detergent. Love that it's lightweight, scratch resistant, puffy material. Well-worth the price, especially on sale days."
6 Mac Pack + Sporks
Get your sibling a gift that also benefits you with this delicious, high-protein six-mac pack from Goodles. The gift set includes six flavors of the brand's fan-fave mac & cheese, from the classics like Cheddy Mac to the most adventurous like Down The Hatch. The gift is one that's meant to be shared — it does come with two cute sporks, after all.
Superun Walking Pad Treadmill
Whether fitness is at the top of your sibling's 2024 New Year's resolutions or they're just hoping to get more steps in to their busy day, this splurge-worthy under-desk treadmill is a practical gift they'll 100% appreciate. The treadmill has a speed range of 0.6 mph to 3.8 mph, and it has a five-layer anti-slip walking belt to help protect your knees from injury. It's also super easy to move around thanks to its wheels and slim design (perfect for storing under the sofa or bed and saving space)!
According to one Walmart shopper, "The DeerRun Walking Pad Treadmill has transformed my home workouts. It's convenient, compact, and provides a great exercise experience. The ultra-quiet motor allows me to work out without disturbing others in the house. The remote control makes it easy to switch between walking and jogging modes, and the LED display keeps me informed about my progress. This pink treadmill is not only functional but also adds a touch of style to my home gym. Overall, I'm extremely happy with this purchase."
Sleepover Kit
For the sibling with a 10-step daily skincare regime (of course, with a different routine for am/pm), the Sleepover Kit from The Skinny Confidential is the perfect addition to their regime. The set, which has a retail value of $91, includes the brand's internet-viral Hot Mess Ice Roller and protective Sleeping Bag travel case. Contrary to its name, the roller turns your face into a chilled, neat canvas by contouring, tightening, & depuffing your skin while soothing redness and reducing the appearance of fine lines & wrinkles.
One shopper called this their "new holy grail." They explained, "This ice roller changed my life. Literally. I can't go a day without it anymore and when I do forget my face just doesn't look the same. Don't let the price point scare you away, this ice roller is worth every penny."
Custom Wall Calendars
Give your sibling a budget-friendly, thoughtful gift that'll also help them stay organized all through 2024 with a custom wall calendar from VistaPrint. With a wide selection of designs and layouts, along with four size options, you can create a calendar that's truly one-of-a-kind and packed full of cherished memories between you and your sibling (a.k.a. your greatest frenemy who's also your lifelong ride or die).
One shopper wrote, "I have been buying custom wall calendars from VistaPrint since 2020. For years, I always bought calendars made by others. I never dreamed I could make my own calendar that shows my favorite pictures exactly the way I want to see them. The images I use are old, but I have never had a problem with distortion or fuzziness. The online editor is quite flexible; you can literally do anything you want. Resizing and positioning are also very easy in the editor. I like to design my own art, and the editor can upload even large image files fairly quickly. I have already ordered three calendars for 2024 and am looking forward to Jan 1 when I can start using them. Thank you!"
Arzopa 16.1-Inch 144Hz Portable Gaming Monitor
If your sibling loves all things tech or works on a tiny computer all day, this portable monitor is a gift they'll put to use right away. The monitor comes with a built-in stand that allows for easy tilt angle adjustment, and it features 1080P FHD high-definition resolution for ultra-crisp visual quality.
According to one Amazon shopper, "I work remotely and I'm constantly traveling as well. My home setup is 2 monitors and my laptop and when I'm away from it, it stressful trying to minimize and work within multiple windows on one screen so I saw this on sale and grabbed it. I figured, if it doesn't work for me, I'll send it back. I FREAKING LOVE THIS SCREEN!!!! I tell EVERYONE to go get one. It's so super simple. Plug and play. My work laptop had the extra charging port that doubles as the monitor port (see, I'm not a techy person, that probably makes no sense) but anyway, it's a nice one cord, plug and play! I need 2 cords for it to work with my macbook but I don't care, it's still super simple and so nice to have an additional screen when I need it. It comes with all the cords you should need and the quality is fabulous. I'm 100% happy with it and use it all the time. I never leave home without it!!! 10 out of 10 would recommend!!!! Grab it! Stop thinking about it! Just do it!!!!"
Spot Trace Satellite Tracking Device
Finally, if you still have no idea what to get your sibling, or TBH any other impossible-to-shop-for person on your list, this satellite tracking device is the ultimate practical gift that's universally useful. Track your most valued assets, from your laptop to your car and more, with this tracker that instantly send a text or email to you when its location moves. According to the brand, the tracker uses 100% satellite technology, allowing it to communicate anytime from some of the most remote locations around the world.
