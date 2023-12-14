Pink Claps Back at Hater Saying She “Got Old”

Pink is saying "So What?" to the haters.
The "Trustfall" singer delivered an inspiring message this week after a social media user criticized her appearance, writing on X (formerly Twitter), "Pink got old."
Needless to say, the troll just gave Pink a reason to embrace her age, as the 44-year-old wrote back, "Yes, although I don't feel old, and I still get to wear a leotard to work."
In fact, Pink explained that "growing older is actually my first 'grateful' every day."
"What a blessing to have life, years," she continued. "To be this strong, to be able To still piss off complete strangers just by existing. F--k yeah times 44!"
The artist—real name Alecia Beth Moore Hart—has already accomplished a lot in her 44 years, releasing her first album Can't Take Me Home in 2000 and going on to win three Grammy Awards and seven MTV Video Music Awards.
Not to mention, she's been covered in sunshine after finding love with Carey Hart. The couple tied the knot in 2006 and has since welcomed kids Willow, 12, and Jameson, 6.
"I like to share my family. It's my proudest moment in my whole life," she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2019. "I'm prouder of my kids than anything I've ever done."
And just like fire burning up the way, Willow is already trying to be just like her musical mom. The tween even joined Pink onstage in June to perform their song "Sunshine" during her Summer Carnival 2023 Tour, a moment that blew dad Carey away.
"Proud of Willz to get up on stage w/ mama," he wrote on Instagram at the time. "Must be a surreal moment for mama to have w/ her lil girl on stage. Looks like 1st show of the tour kicked ass!!!!!"
