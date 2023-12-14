Pink Claps Back at Hater Saying She “Got Old”

Watch : Pink Stunned After Fan Throws Mom's Ashes At Her During Performance

Pink is saying "So What?" to the haters.

The "Trustfall" singer delivered an inspiring message this week after a social media user criticized her appearance, writing on X (formerly Twitter), "Pink got old."

Needless to say, the troll just gave Pink a reason to embrace her age, as the 44-year-old wrote back, "Yes, although I don't feel old, and I still get to wear a leotard to work."

In fact, Pink explained that "growing older is actually my first 'grateful' every day."

"What a blessing to have life, years," she continued. "To be this strong, to be able To still piss off complete strangers just by existing. F--k yeah times 44!"

The artist—real name Alecia Beth Moore Hart—has already accomplished a lot in her 44 years, releasing her first album Can't Take Me Home in 2000 and going on to win three Grammy Awards and seven MTV Video Music Awards.