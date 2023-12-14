Honey Boo Boo's Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell Honored at Family Funeral After Death at 29

Watch : Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell’s Family Pays Tribute After Her Death

Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell's loved ones are saying their goodbyes.

The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum's family—including mom June "Mama June" Shannon, as well as sisters Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird—held a funeral for the 29-year-old in Georgia on Dec. 13, according to TMZ.

Anna's longtime partner Eldridge Toney, who she married earlier this year amid her battle with a rare form of cancer, and her 11-year-old Kaitlyn were also in attendance, as was June's husband Justin Stroud.

The memorial comes less than a week after Anna's death on Dec. 9, the same day as her younger daughter Kylee's eighth birthday. As June shared in a heartbreaking Instagram post on Dec. 10, "She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM."

"She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months," the matriarch added. "She passed away with her family around her."

Anna was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January and underwent at least three rounds of chemotherapy. In June, her mother described the cancer as "very aggressive" and "grew from nothing to something huge."