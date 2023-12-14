Honey Boo Boo's Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell Honored at Family Funeral After Death at 29

Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell was laid to rest at a Georgia funeral attended by her family, including mom June "Mama June" Shannon and sister Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson.

Watch: Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell’s Family Pays Tribute After Her Death

Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell's loved ones are saying their goodbyes.

The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum's family—including mom June "Mama June" Shannon, as well as sisters Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird—held a funeral for the 29-year-old in Georgia on Dec. 13, according to TMZ.

Anna's longtime partner Eldridge Toney, who she married earlier this year amid her battle with a rare form of cancer, and her 11-year-old Kaitlyn were also in attendance, as was June's husband Justin Stroud.

The memorial comes less than a week after Anna's death on Dec. 9, the same day as her younger daughter Kylee's eighth birthday. As June shared in a heartbreaking Instagram post on Dec. 10, "She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM."

"She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months," the matriarch added. "She passed away with her family around her." 

Anna was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January and underwent at least three rounds of chemotherapy. In June, her mother described the cancer as "very aggressive" and "grew from nothing to something huge."

In the wake of Anna's passing, her sister her 18-year-old sister Alana shared a heartbreaking Instagram post asking, "Lord please wrap your arms around her 2 babies & our family as the next couple of days will make this all a reality."

"I'm so glad that you waited til i was home to take your last breath!" the former Toddlers & Tiaras star added. "I would've loved for you to get to see me graduate college but i know you will forever cheer me on in heaven! We will all make sure your legacy lives on forever."

For more family tributes to Anna, keep reading.

Instagram / June "Mama June" Shannon

Remembering Anna

Anna "Chickadee" Caldwell, the eldest daughter of June "Mama June" Shannon, died Dec. 9 at age 29 after a cancer battle. Her mom wrote on Facebook that she passed away in her home surrounded by "her family and the people that she wanted around her."

"This was our last family photo together that we will always treasure," she added. "We love you Anna."

Getty Images/Instagram

June "Mama June" Shannon

"She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months," Anna's mom, star of WE tv's Mama June: From Not to Hot, said on Instagram about her battle with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma. "We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family doing this difficult time #mamajune #prayers #cancersucks #family."

TikTok / Mama June Shannon

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson

Anna's little sister, star of Toddlers & Tiaras and Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, who later appeared with her mom on Mama June: From Not to Hot, wrote on her Instagram, "This is one post I wish I didn’t have to make. Last night we all surrounded Anna with love & let her know it was okay to go. Unfortunately around 11pm Anna took her last breathe."

She continued, "Anna was in so much pain last night but now as a family we all know she is at peace now. I really don’t know what to say as my heart is completely broken. Watching my 29 year old sister this last year battle this horrible disease hasn’t been easy. Anna was a fighter & still is. Lord please wrap your arms around her 2 babies & our family as the next couple of days will make this all a reality."

Amid her cancer treatments, Anna was able to watch her little sister graduate from high school. Alana is now in college.

"I’m so glad that you waited til I was home to take your last breath!" the 18-year-old wrote. "I would’ve loved for you to get to see me graduate college but i know you will forever cheer me on in heaven! We will all make sure your legacy lives on forever. And i promise to always make sure to celebrate our birthday like you never left!"

Alana continued, "The sky looks a little bit different today. We will always love you Anna. You hit me hard with his one Anna but i know your in a better place now and pain free forever!"

TikTok / Lauryn Efird

Alana's sister wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Fly high sweet angel."

She also shared a message of condolences from WE tv, who produces her mom's reality show, asking, “How do I bounce back from this one.”

TikTok / Jessica Shannon

Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon

Everyone it hurts so say this but We lost @annamarie35 last night!" Anna's sister wrote on her Instagram. "It’s hard to think that my sister is gone she was so young and had a bright future ahead of here. She will always be with us and we love and miss her already!!"

Jessica continued, "Y’all keep our family and them two sweet baby of hers in your prayers !! Anna I love you and just know we got Katilyn and Kylee for you they will be taken care of."

