See Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Steal the Show During Royal Christmas Walk

Watch : Prince Louis & Royal Kids Steal the Show at King Charles' Parade

Kate Middleton and Prince William's kids continue to be the gifts that keep on giving.

As with previous outings, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, stole the show when they joined their parents and grandparents, King Charles III and Queen Camilla, for the royal family's annual Christmas morning walk to church services.

On Dec. 25, George looked dapper in dark blue suit that matched his dad, while his siblings bundled up in a green coat and a blue jacket, respectively.

This year, Mia Tindall—the 9-year-old daughter of William's cousin Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall—also tagged along for the occasion. The young girl was seen chatting with Charlotte as they left the church, before holding hands with Louis as they greeted well-wishers lining the street.

However, Mia's presence didn't stop Louis from his usual cute antics. At one point during their walk, the little prince adorably photobombed his grandparents, sticking out his tongue while posing in the background of the picture.