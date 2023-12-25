See Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Steal the Show During Royal Christmas Walk

Kate Middleton and Prince William's three kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, looked adorable taking the royal family's annual Christmas walk.

Dec 25, 2023
SightingsKate MiddletonPrince WilliamRoyalsCelebritiesPrince GeorgePrincess CharlottePrince Louis
Kate Middleton and Prince William's kids continue to be the gifts that keep on giving.

As with previous outingsPrince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, stole the show when they joined their parents and grandparents, King Charles III and Queen Camilla, for the royal family's annual Christmas morning walk to church services. 

On Dec. 25, George looked dapper in dark blue suit that matched his dad, while his siblings bundled up in a green coat and a blue jacket, respectively.

This year, Mia Tindall—the 9-year-old daughter of William's cousin Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall—also tagged along for the occasion. The young girl was seen chatting with Charlotte as they left the church, before holding hands with Louis as they greeted well-wishers lining the street.

However, Mia's presence didn't stop Louis from his usual cute antics. At one point during their walk, the little prince adorably photobombed his grandparents, sticking out his tongue while posing in the background of the picture.

photos
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Attend Christmas 2023 Carol Service

Other family members spotted on the walk included Princess EugeniePrincess Beatrice and their parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. The outing marked the first time Sarah joined the royal family's Christmas stroll since the early 1990s, when she separated from Andrew after five years of marriage. (The pair divorced in 1996, though they continue to remain friendly.)

The walk also comes weeks after the George, Charlotte and Louis joined their mom and dad for the Together At Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey in London. At the Dec. 8 event, which was hosted by Kate to benefit the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, the trio spread some holiday cheer by dropping off letters at a red mail box to be sent to children in need.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

After sending off their well wishes, the family headed inside for choir service, which was filmed as part of the Royal Carols: Together At Christmas special for Christmas Eve.

"Such a special evening with @earlychildhood here at Westminster Abbey, joining so many wonderful people who do so much to support babies and children in our communities," Kate and William wrote on Instagram at the time, posting a photo of their kids holding candles inside the church. "The role of the early years workforce in #ShapingUs is so important, building supportive, nurturing worlds around children and the adults in their lives."

To see how the royal family celebrated Christmas Day, keep reading. 

Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

Princess Charlotte, Prince William, Prince George, Prince Louis, Kate Middleton

Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images

King Charles III & Queen Camilla

Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

Prince Louis & Kate Middleton

Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Princess Charlotte & Mia Tindall

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince Louis & Mia Tindall

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Princess Charlotte & Prince George

Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

Prince Louis & Prince George

Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images

Prince Andrew & Sarah Ferguson

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince William & Prince Louis

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince William, Prince Louis

