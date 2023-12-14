The Best Haircare Products That’ll Make Your Holiday Hairstyle Look Flawless and On Point

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The holiday season is here girlies, and with so many holiday parties on the roster, you're probably thinking about what you're going to wear, the makeup look you'll be slaying, and overall, just making sure you look flawless to prep for those cute Insta pics with your besties. Which means, you of course can't forget about the holiday hairstyle you're planning to rock at the next party. Whether you're going for bouncy heatless curls with a girly coquette bow as a finishing touch, or glossy waves with sparkly clips to go with your sequined outfit, all these hairstyles require prep, care, and tools to achieve the look you're going for. Lucky for you, we've just made your life easier by curating a list of the best hair tools and products that'll keep your hairstyle looking absolutely perfect (like Queen Bey level perfect).
From anti-frizz treatments that'll help your hairstyle survive a night of dancing to hair tools that'll make it look like you stepped right out of the salon (we see you Shark FlexStyle Multi-styler), keep scrolling for all the best haircare essentials that'll take your holiday hairstyle from Nay to Yay! You can thank us later besties.
InfinitiPRO By Conair Smoothwrap 1" Dual Ion Flat Iron
For the most perfect straight hair look, there's no better tool than the InfinitiPRO By Conair Smoothwrap. It features advanced plasma technology that enhances volume but also minimizes frizz, along with five heat settings to cater to every hair type to ensure a sleek and shiny hairstyle.
Redken Acidic Color Gloss Activated Glass Gloss Treatment
Sometimes, all we need is a little extra pick me up to bring back life into our hair, and this Redken Acidic Color Gloss does just that. Tested by our E! editors, this professional strength glossing treatment adds a beautiful salon-like shine that can last up to three days and deeply conditions your hair as well. We recommend applying the treatment the night before your party to prep your hair, adding an irresistible shine for a truly radiant appearance all night long.
Conair The Basik Edition Scalp Massage Brush
When it comes to prepping for your holiday hairstyle, we recommend focusing on your scalp health to ensure the most perfect look (no matter the hairstyle). This innovative brush features different-shaped bristles that not only clean, stimulate, and massage your scalp but also ensure shampoos are distributed more evenly, thoroughly loosening and reducing product buildup for a revitalized, healthier mane.
Calista Body Waver Hair Styler
Transform your hair into smooth, shiny waves effortlessly with the E! approved Calista Body Waver—a cutting-edge double-barrel styling tool that swiftly creates long-lasting volume and perfect waves. The 1.25" double barrel plates, coated with ceramic and tourmaline, guarantee fast and consistent heat, while the built-in styling timer offers flexibility with three timing options (four, six, or eight seconds), minimizing heat exposure and ensuring consistently flawless styling. It's exactly the tool you need for that cute beachy wave look, which can be achieved in less than 10 minutes for those with short hair!
OGX Renewing + Argan Oil of Morocco Penetrating Hair Oil Treatment
Keeping your hair silky smooth requires maintenance, and with this penetrating hair oil treatment, you'll never have dull hair again. Not only is it recommended and used by many celebrity hairstylists, it's also ideal for all hair types, textures, and moisture levels, sealing in nutrients and shine to locks.
Shark FlexStyle® Air Styling & Drying System
If you're looking to achieve that fabulous blowout look without heat damage, then you need the Shark Flexstyle in your life. It transforms from a speedy hair dryer to a multi-styler in seconds, and also comes with different stylers to curl, volumize, and smooth your hair. After months of testing, our E! editors named it their favorite hair tool that does it all and is 100% worth the splurge.
Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set
Not all curls require heat! With this Kitsch heatless curling set, you can fall asleep the night before and wake up with beautiful bouncy curls, ready to take on your next holiday party. We love that it's made from a satin material, preventing breakage and frizz from ever happening.
COLOR WOW Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
Let's be real. There's nothing worse than spending hours getting your hair to look perfect, only to step outside and watch it succumb to the unruly effects of humidity within mere minutes. Lucky for you, this Color Wow anti-frizz treatment works miracles by preventing the humidity from ever taking over and destroying your silky smooth look. All it takes is a few spritzes, and voilà—you're ready for your holiday party.
Pattern by Tracee Ellis Ross Edge Tool
Perfect for slicking down edges, this two-sided edge tool boasts vegan bristles for shaping and securing hairs, while its cleverly designed pointy-ended handle serves as a convenient sectioning tool.
Fekkai Clean Stylers Volume Lock Hairspray
To finish off your holiday hairstyle, lock in your look with this Fekkai hairspray. Not only will it make your hair smell divine thanks to its citrus and freshwater notes, it's also humidity-resistant and provides an extreme hold that'll withstand any dancing.
