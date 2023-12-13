Oprah Winfrey Defends Drew Barrymore From Criticism Over Interview Behavior

Watch : Oprah Winfrey Reveals What Makes Her a Good Friend

Oprah Winfrey is standing by Drew Barrymore.

The legendary talk show host defended Drew after fans noted how the Never Been Kissed star continuously caressed Oprah during her Dec. 12 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

"I was not uncomfortable at all," Oprah told TMZ after the episode aired. "I've never seen her do that, but I thought it was endearing."

Drew, who is known to get close and personal during her interviews, also interlaced her fingers with the OWN founder's while holding hands during the segment. And some fans appreciated that Drew quite literally takes a hands-on approach, with one user on YouTube writing under the interview, "I loved the way she is holding Oprah's hand like a security blanket as she seeks confirmation."

Others, however, believed the 48-year-old was overstepping Oprah's boundaries. As one fan on Instagram put it, "Drew, everyone doesn't want their hands held boo."

The 68-year-old settled the debate by sharing her perspective on the hand-holding.