Why Sydney Sweeney's Wedding Planning With Fiancé Jonathan Davino Is on the Back Burner

Sydney Sweeney has never, ever been happier with where she is in her life right now.
That's why the Euphoria star isn't rushing down the aisle to marry fiancé Jonathan Davino. In fact, the couple's wedding planning have been put on the back burner as they take on a new role together: producing partners at her Fifty-Fifty Films production company.
"I am so busy working!" Sydney told Entertainment Tonight on Dec. 11. "I'm a workaholic and I love it."
The 26-year-old added that it's been "incredible being able to work with people who you wanna be in business with."
"It's amazing having someone who cheers you on," she continued, "and someone who fully just supports what you do."
Sydney and Jonathan, 40, first sparked romance rumors in late 2018 after they were seen attending several parties together. By March 2022, the Anyone But You actress and the former restauranteur were engaged.
"It was a very intimate proposal, and she had no idea it was coming," a source close to Sydney told E! News at the time. "They are really private about their relationship but are a great couple together."
The insider added that Sydney wants a "long engagement."
"She's really focused on work," the source explained, "and Jonathan has been very supportive over the years."
Since then, Sydney has continued to let her romance with Jonathan fly under the radar—and with good reason.
"I don't date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it's easiest," she told Cosmopolitan last year. "I have a great support system. I have people who will battle for me and allow me to be on the pedestal and shine without making me feel like, ‘Oh no, I'm shining too bright and I need to step back.'"
