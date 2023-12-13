Why Sydney Sweeney's Wedding Planning With Fiancé Jonathan Davino Is on the Back Burner

Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney said she's in no rush to marry her fiancé Jonathan Davino despite getting engaged almost two years ago. Find out why.

Sydney Sweeney has never, ever been happier with where she is in her life right now.

That's why the Euphoria star isn't rushing down the aisle to marry fiancé Jonathan Davino. In fact, the couple's wedding planning have been put on the back burner as they take on a new role together: producing partners at her Fifty-Fifty Films production company.

"I am so busy working!" Sydney told Entertainment Tonight on Dec. 11. "I'm a workaholic and I love it."

The 26-year-old added that it's been "incredible being able to work with people who you wanna be in business with."

"It's amazing having someone who cheers you on," she continued, "and someone who fully just supports what you do."

Sydney and Jonathan, 40, first sparked romance rumors in late 2018 after they were seen attending several parties together. By March 2022, the Anyone But You actress and the former restauranteur were engaged.

"It was a very intimate proposal, and she had no idea it was coming," a source close to Sydney told E! News at the time. "They are really private about their relationship but are a great couple together."

 The insider added that Sydney wants a "long engagement."

"She's really focused on work," the source explained, "and Jonathan has been very supportive over the years."

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for InStyle

Since then, Sydney has continued to let her romance with Jonathan fly under the radar—and with good reason.

"I don't date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it's easiest," she told Cosmopolitan last year. "I have a great support system. I have people who will battle for me and allow me to be on the pedestal and shine without making me feel like, ‘Oh no, I'm shining too bright and I need to step back.'"

For more details on the love lives of Euphoria stars, keep reading.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Zendaya

You'd have to be living under a rock to not know that Zendaya and Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland are dating. In July 2020, the actors were photographed kissing as they drove through Los Angeles, with a source telling E! News, "They became friends and started getting romantic a few months ago. They both are such great people."

And while Tom is busy breaking box office records, he's more than willing to make a cameo on Euphoria. In December, he told fans, "I want to be in Euphoria!" So keep your eyes peeled for Peter Parker in season three of the HBO series!

Dominic Fike & Hunter Schafer

It seemed love was in the air on the set of Euphoria. After weeks of speculation, Dominic and Hunter confirmed their offscreen reationship in February 2022.

However, their romance fizzled out by July 2023, with Dominic saying at the time that he's "just done being in relationships right now."

Alessandra G / BACKGRID
Angus Cloud

The actor—whose Fezco character struck up a romance with Lexi (Maude Apatow on season two of the HBO show—was rumored to be dating model Sydney Martin prior to his death in July 2023.

"My heart is so broken," she wrote in the wake of his passing. "I love you forever."

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic for HBO

Jacob Elordi

Though he's previously dated Kissing Booth co-star Joey King and model Kaia Gerber, this star seems to be single these days. In December 2020, he was photographed with Olivia Jade, but it appears that romance fizzled out before it could even start.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for InStyle
Sydney Sweeney

She may be in a love triangle in Euphoria, but Sydney's actual dating life is much simpler. The actress is engaged to former restaurateur Jonathan Davino, who she has been dating since 2018.

"I don't date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it's easiest," she told Cosmopolitan in 2022. "I have a great support system."

Instagram
Barbie Ferreira

While Kat questioned her love for Ethan in season two of Euphoria, there's no doubt that Barbie loves partner Elle Puckett, a musician who also goes by the pseudonym Rosie Ugly. The pair started dating in 2019 and even quarantined together during the pandemic, but Barbie keeps their love live private.

VAEM / BACKGRID
Alexa Demie

Like the rest of her co-stars, Alexa keeps her personal life off the 'gram. But she's reportedly in a long term relationship with musician Christian Berishaj, better known as JMSN. Clearly, she's his muse, as she starred in his "Act Like I'm Not Here" music video in September 2020. Plus, she's one of only two people he follows on Instagram. 

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for HBO
Maude Apatow

The daughter of Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow is apparently single, though she's been linked to a number of celebrities, including season one Euphoria star Lukas Gage. Meanwhile, her little sister, Iris Apatow, went Instagram official with Kate Hudson's son, Ryder Robinson, on Valentine's Day 2022.

