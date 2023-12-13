Dancing With the Stars' Samantha Harris Says Producers Wanted Her to Look “Pasty and Pudgy”

Samantha Harris is waltzing up to the mic.
The model alleged that producers of Dancing With the Stars asked her to gain weight while she hosted the ABC competition show with Tom Bergeron from 2006 to 2009.
"I remember—I won't say who in the network or executive team said this—but I remember I got a note," she said on the Dec. 10 episode of the Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans podcast. "I got actually called into a meeting and they said, ‘So Samantha, going to the next season...' My interpretation was they said to me, ‘You need to be pasty and pudgy.'"
Harris, 50, said the producers wanted her to look different from the dancing pros on the show.
"Really what they said to me was you're getting too tan and too toned," she alleged. "The viewers are confusing you with the dancers because you're too tanned and too toned."
While Harris gives the audience more "credit," she said producers told her that her appearance was "confusing" for viewers "and they need to be able to relate to you as the host being basically a complete dichotomy next to the dancers."
Their request, according to Harris, was to stop self-tanning "and to gain weight."
The former E! News correspondent recalled being "stunned" by the alleged comment because she "took pride" in staying so fit.
However, Harris accepted their feedback, in part because she was pregnant with daughter Josselyn Sydney Hess, now 16.
"Of course, I said, ‘Okay, of course, no problem. I got that covered' because little did they know—it was too early for me to share yet—I was pregnant," she explained. "So I wasn't going to be tanning, because I didn't know what the chemicals were that would be seeping into my body, and I was gonna be gaining weight."
E! News has reached out to ABC for comment but hasn't heard back.
