Dancing With the Stars' Samantha Harris Says Producers Wanted Her to Look “Pasty and Pudgy”

Watch : Samantha Harris Has a Message for Women

Samantha Harris is waltzing up to the mic.

The model alleged that producers of Dancing With the Stars asked her to gain weight while she hosted the ABC competition show with Tom Bergeron from 2006 to 2009.

"I remember—I won't say who in the network or executive team said this—but I remember I got a note," she said on the Dec. 10 episode of the Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans podcast. "I got actually called into a meeting and they said, ‘So Samantha, going to the next season...' My interpretation was they said to me, ‘You need to be pasty and pudgy.'"

Harris, 50, said the producers wanted her to look different from the dancing pros on the show.

"Really what they said to me was you're getting too tan and too toned," she alleged. "The viewers are confusing you with the dancers because you're too tanned and too toned."