Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Gives Birth to Twins, Welcomes Baby No. 6 and 7

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry recently gave birth to twins, with her welcoming a baby boy and her first baby girl with boyfriend Elijah Scott.

Double those congratulatory messages because Kailyn Lowry just give birth to twins.

The Teen Mom 2 star is officially a mom of seven after welcoming a baby boy and a baby girl with boyfriend Elijah Scott

"I'm in my girl mom era," she said on the Jan. 19 episode of her podcast Barely Famous about the arrival of her first daughter. "We had the twins."

While detailing her birth story, Kailyn shared she welcomed the little ones via C-section.

"I cried a lot—mainly just out of absolute fear of having a C-section," she said, adding that one of the babies was breech. "I had never had a C-section before."

Though the 31-year-old didn't reveal the exact date the babies—whose names have yet to be revealed—were born, she said that her son made his debut first followed by her daughter.

And Elijah and Kailyn noted they're "done" having kids. "I got a tubal," she said. "They cut my tubes out."

photos
Teen Mom Status Check: Which Couples Are Still Together?

The newborns join Kailyn's sons Isaac, 14, with ex Jo RiveraLincoln, 10, with ex Javi MarroquinLux, 6, and Creed, 3, with ex Chris Lopez; and baby Rio, who she welcomed with Elijah.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Webby Awards

In fact, the reality star announced she was expecting twins months after hinting that she'd privately given birth to Rio at the end of 2022. As for how Kailyn felt about her three youngest being so close in age? 

"I actually felt like Creed and Rio were so close together because all my kids age gaps are three and a half, four years," she explained on a November episode of the podcast. "So I felt like Creed and Rio were really close together, but nothing could've prepared me for Rio and then twins being so close together. ‘Cause Rio won't be one when the twins are born. But they don't call us Kail and the chaos for nothing."

After announcing her baby news in October, Kailyn continued to keep fans in the loop. From posting pictures of her baby bump to revealing the twins' sex in a three-part video series, the 31-year-old shared several aspects of her journey.

Still, there were some aspects of her pregnancy she preferred to keep private.

"You don't know what people are going through," Kailyn added on the podcast. "You don't know what could go wrong when it could wrong. So I just feel like expecting someone to include you in something so personal shouldn't be expected."

To see some of the family photos she's shared over the years, keep reading.

Instagram
First Day of School

"First day back for all the kids," Kailyn Lowry wrote in 2019. "4th, kindergarten & preschool!"

Instagram
Major Milestones

"We made it through the chaos of @theluxrussell's first art show & @thelincmarshall's last!" Lowry wrote back in 2019. "So many cute projects & a sign that we've hit yet another milestone. Next stop for Lincoln, KINDERGARTEN! One day, all the kids will focus & smile for a photo."

Instagram
A Super Family

Isaac, Lincoln and even Lux channeled their inner superheroes for Halloween 2018.

Instagram
Lots of Smiles

"Art show with my babies!!" Lowry captioned the 2018 photo.

Instagram
Kisses for Mom

Isaac gave his mom a sweet smooch on the cheek in this 2018 snap.

Instagram
Vacation Time

The proud mom and her kiddos enjoyed a trip to Jamaica in 2018.

Instagram
Soccer Stars

"This is what our Saturdays look like," the Teen Mom celeb captioned the 2017 pic.

Instagram
Trick-or-Treat

The kids went all out for Halloween 2017. Nice costumes, guys!

Instagram
Fun on the Farm

The mom and her trio enjoyed some fall festivities in 2017.

Instagram
Brotherly Love

The MTV star gave birth to her third child in 2017.

