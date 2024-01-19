Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Gives Birth to Twins, Welcomes Baby No. 6 and 7

Watch : Teen Mom Alum Kailyn Lowry is Pregnant with Twins!

Double those congratulatory messages because Kailyn Lowry just give birth to twins.

The Teen Mom 2 star is officially a mom of seven after welcoming a baby boy and a baby girl with boyfriend Elijah Scott.

"I'm in my girl mom era," she said on the Jan. 19 episode of her podcast Barely Famous about the arrival of her first daughter. "We had the twins."

While detailing her birth story, Kailyn shared she welcomed the little ones via C-section.

"I cried a lot—mainly just out of absolute fear of having a C-section," she said, adding that one of the babies was breech. "I had never had a C-section before."

Though the 31-year-old didn't reveal the exact date the babies—whose names have yet to be revealed—were born, she said that her son made his debut first followed by her daughter.

And Elijah and Kailyn noted they're "done" having kids. "I got a tubal," she said. "They cut my tubes out."