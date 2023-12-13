Shannen Doherty Slams Rumors She and Ex Kurt Iswarienko Had an Open Marriage

Watch : Shannen Doherty Discovered Husband’s Affair Before Surgery

Shannen Doherty is not charmed by these allegations.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum fired back at claims that she and ex Kurt Iswarienko were in an open marriage, putting on blast a recent report that disputed her story about learning of the photographer's alleged infidelity right before undergoing brain surgery.

"Let's Be Clear, the truth matters," Shannen wrote on Instagram Dec. 12. "The story supposedly comes from my husbands friends (soon to be ex) that he told me two years ago he was cheating on me and we have had an open marriage."

Slamming the article—which cited sources close to Kurt—as "an absolute lie," she said she will share her side of the story on a future episode of her Let's Be Clear podcast.

"Please do more due diligence and to the "friends/girifriend' who tried to put this story out," the Charmed star added, "I realize you're scared of the truth but trying to circumvent it with lies will get you nowhere."