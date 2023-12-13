Shannen Doherty Slams Rumors She and Ex Kurt Iswarienko Had an Open Marriage

Shannen Doherty fired back at claims that her ex Kurt Iswarienko did not cheat on her prior to their breakup because they were allegedly in an open marriage, calling the speculation "an absolute lie."

Shannen Doherty is not charmed by these allegations.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum fired back at claims that she and ex Kurt Iswarienko were in an open marriage, putting on blast a recent report that disputed her story about learning of the photographer's alleged infidelity right before undergoing brain surgery. 

"Let's Be Clear, the truth matters," Shannen wrote on Instagram Dec. 12. "The story supposedly comes from my husbands friends (soon to be ex) that he told me two years ago he was cheating on me and we have had an open marriage."

Slamming the article—which cited sources close to Kurt—as "an absolute lie," she said she will share her side of the story on a future episode of her Let's Be Clear podcast.

"Please do more due diligence and to the "friends/girifriend' who tried to put this story out," the Charmed star added, "I realize you're scared of the truth but trying to circumvent it with lies will get you nowhere."

Shannen filed for divorce from Kurt in April after 11 years of marriage. In court documents obtained by E! News, she listed Jan. 15, 2023 as the date of separation and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind the breakup. 

At the time of the filing, the 52-year-old shared a cryptic quote on her Instagram reading: "The only people who deserve to be in your life are the ones who treat you with love, kindness and total respect."

However, 11 months later, Shannen gave insight into the couple's breakup, accusing Kurt of dating another woman behind her back for two years amid her ongoing cancer battle on the Dec. 5 episode of her podcast. She further shared that she "felt so betrayed" that she refused to have him accompany her at the hospital for the operation.

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

"I went into that surgery early in the morning and I went in after I found out that my marriage was essentially over," the Heathers actress recalled. "It was embarrassing."

Shannen—who was married to Rick Salomon from 2002 to 2003 and to Ashley Hamilton from 1993 to 1994—added that the entire ordeal was "so embarrassing."

"I am horrified that I can't keep a relationship together," she said. "I think it is a reflection me, but this one I think this one is on him. I've failed three times at marriage, but I still believe in love."

