14 Biggest Bravo Bombshells and TV Moments of 2023

It's time to take a moment to say "Bravo" to the biggest reality TV moments of 2023.
What a year it's been for Bravoholics, who have been endlessly entertained by some of the most buzz-worthy moments in pop culture thanks to our favorite Bravolebrities.
From shocking breakups (looking at you Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard, Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky, and Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann) and surprising hookups to cast shake-ups, feuds and firings, there's been no shortage of wild moments on our small screens the past 12 months.
One of the most talked-about stories of the year was Scandoval, with the news that Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval had cheated on partner of nine years Ariana Madix with costar Rachel "Raquel" Leviss quickly taking the world by storm in March.
Thankfully, after moving on from the controversy and enjoying immense success in the wake of her ex's months-long affair, Madix was able to find the silver lining in all of the drama.
"I think the universe just said, 'Girl, you're on the wrong path,' and pushed me over," she noted on Watch What Happens Live Dec. 10 following her rollercoaster year. "Thank you, universe!"
As for Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills O.G.'s future with Umansky remains uncertain as the couple of 30 years continues to work out their marriage issues.
"We know that we are both struggling," Richards told E! earlier this month of their split. "So, we're just trying to do it with as much compassion as possible and trying to keep things as normal as possible because three of our four daughters still live at home while we go to therapy and try to work through things."
Keep reading the relive the wildest moments that went down on The Real Housewives, Below Deck, Vanderpump Rules and more of your favorite Bravo shows this past year.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)