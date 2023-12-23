14 Biggest Bravo Bombshells and TV Moments of 2023

From Kyle Richards' shocking separation from Mauricio Umansky to controversial Below Deck firings and Scandoval, look back at the biggest Bravo moments that defined the year 2023.

By Brett Malec Dec 23, 2023 1:00 AMTags
TVBreakupsReality TVBravoThe Real Housewives Of Beverly HillsKyle RichardsBelow DeckKim Zolciak-BiermannVanderpump RulesThe Year InNBCU
Watch: Kyle Richards SLAMS Rumors She’s Faking Marriage Troubles

It's time to take a moment to say "Bravo" to the biggest reality TV moments of 2023.

What a year it's been for Bravoholics, who have been endlessly entertained by some of the most buzz-worthy moments in pop culture thanks to our favorite Bravolebrities.

From shocking breakups (looking at you Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard, Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky, and Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann) and surprising hookups to cast shake-ups, feuds and firings, there's been no shortage of wild moments on our small screens the past 12 months.

One of the most talked-about stories of the year was Scandoval, with the news that Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval had cheated on partner of nine years Ariana Madix with costar Rachel "Raquel" Leviss quickly taking the world by storm in March.

Thankfully, after moving on from the controversy and enjoying immense success in the wake of her ex's months-long affair, Madix was able to find the silver lining in all of the drama.

photos
Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Cast Photos

"I think the universe just said, 'Girl, you're on the wrong path,' and pushed me over," she noted on Watch What Happens Live Dec. 10 following her rollercoaster year. "Thank you, universe!"

As for Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills O.G.'s future with Umansky remains uncertain as the couple of 30 years continues to work out their marriage issues.

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images/Amanda Edwards

"We know that we are both struggling," Richards told E! earlier this month of their split. "So, we're just trying to do it with as much compassion as possible and trying to keep things as normal as possible because three of our four daughters still live at home while we go to therapy and try to work through things."

Keep reading the relive the wildest moments that went down on The Real Housewives, Below Deck, Vanderpump Rules and more of your favorite Bravo shows this past year.

Trending Stories

1

Kourtney Kardashian Shares First Photos of Rocky With Travis Barker

2

Find Out If Survivor's Dee and Austin Are Dating

3

Simone Biles' Husband Jonathan Owens Addresses Relationship Criticism

Instagram/@carlradke

Lindsay Hubbard & Carl Radke Call Off Engagement

Summer House fans were shocked when Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard called off their engagement in August, less than three months before they planned to get married.

In the wake of the unexpected breakup, Hubbard revealed it was Radke who got cold feet and that she was blindsided by the split. As for his side of the story?

"Our summer was very up and down,” Radke told E! News in November. “It was very apparent to producers the way things were ending. It was like, 'How could you be getting married in a few months?'"

Rich Polk/Bravo via Getty Images

Shannon Beador's DUI Arrest

The Real Housewives of Orange County's Shannon Beador had a run-in with the law on Sept. 17 when she was arrested for DUI and hit and run in Newport Beach. Nearly two months later, Beador was sentenced to three years probation and 40 hours of community service. 

In November, the 59-year-old reflected on how she was making changes and trying to move on from the drama. 

"I've spent the last month, which I really had that amount of time, focusing on myself," she told E! News at BravoCon. "I went to a behavioral wellness place with an alcohol component in it and and have eliminated a lot of the toxic and unhealthy things in my life, so I'm really looking forward to moving on and I'm excited about it."

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Kyle Richards Separates From Mauricio Umansky

No one saw Kyle Richards and Mauricio’s Umanksy’s split coming. After 27 years of marriage and becoming arguably the most beloved couple in Real Housewives history, the actress and real estate mogul announced they separated in July.

However, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars continue to deny divorce and cheating rumors as they continue to work on their relationship and figure out their new normal. But while their future remains uncertain, one thing is sure: They’ll always be a family.

"Our family, we're very strong and we always will be," Richards assured their daughters Farrah, 34, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, on RHOBH’s current season 13. "Nothing can change that."

Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Scandoval

No Bravo cast was more talked about in 2023 than Vanderpump Rules thanks to Scandoval—AKA Tom Sandoval’s months-long affair with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss and his subsequent breakup from partner of nine years Ariana Madix.

Since the controversy, which came to light in March and was even called out during this year’s White House Correspondence dinner, Leviss left the show, Madix enjoyed immense success and Sandoval continues his road to redemption.

But as VPR’s explosive season 11 trailer teased, their costars are still extremely divided as they attempt to pick up the pieces from the TomTom co-owner’s cheating and betrayal.

Virginia Sherwood/Bravo

Captain Lee Rosbach Leaves Below Deck

After 10 sensational seasons at sea, Captain Lee Rosbach finally disembarked from Below Deck.

Bravo officially announced in November that the beloved longtime star would not be returning for the series' upcoming 11th season and that Below Deck Adventure's Captain Kerry Titheradge will take over to helm the M/Y St. David as Lee's replacement.

Though sad, Rosbach’s departure from the franchise wasn’t a complete shock as the 74-year-old suffered a severe injury during season 10 that forced him to temporarily hand over his duties to Captain Sandy Yawn.

Stephanie Diani/Bravo

Deaths of Southern Charm Stars' Siblings

The Southern Charm cast was rocked by, not one, but two tragic deaths in 2023. 

In January, Olivia Flowers' brother Conner died from an accidental overdose of fentanyl, years after being prescribed opioids to treat chronic pain stemming from his longtime battle with Lyme disease. 

Five months later, Taylor Ann Green announced her brother Worth had passed away just days after his 36th birthday. 

"Worth left this world on top of the world—he had a beautiful passion for life and cared deeply for those around him," Taylor revealed in June. "We are going to miss his jovial personality and all of the love and laughter that he brought his family, girlfriend and countless friends. Heartbroken is an understatement, but we are finding so much peace knowing he is in the arms of our Heavenly Father. We kindly ask for privacy at this time."

Prince Williams/Wireimage

Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann's Messy Divorce

The past year has been a rollercoaster for Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alums first filed for divorce after 11 years of marriage in May, stating that their relationship was "irretrievably broken." 

Two months later, they attempted a reconciliation before Kroy eventually filed again in August.

However, the parents of six listed their $6 million home for sale in October, hinting that their breakup is definitely moving forward.

Bravo/ Jocelyn Prescod

Melissa Gorga & Teresa Giudice's Explosive Reunion Showdown

Despite their decade-long feud, Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga actually found closure in 2023. Unfortunately for The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars, that means going their separate ways—for good.

During RHONJ's season 13 reunion in June, the sisters-in-law wowed to never speak again after years of fighting. Giudice's brother Joe Gorga also cut ties with her, seemingly putting an end to their family feuding.

Their showdown was so intense, host Andy Cohen actually "lost his s--t" with the costars.

Stephanie Diani/Bravo

Southern Charm's Love Triangle

Following her messy 2022 breakup from Shep Rose, Taylor Ann Green shocked Southern Charm fans when it was revealed during season nine that she also hooked up with Rose's best friend and costar Austen Kroll.

While she and Kroll insisted they only kissed, the betrayal caused a major rift between Green and former BFF Olivia Flowers, who used to date Kroll.

The scandal continues to play out the show's ninth season.

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images/Albert L. Ortega

Alexis Bellino Dating Shannon Beador's Ex

One year after Shannon Beador's breakup from John Janssen, it was revealed in December that The Real Housewives of Orange County star's ex had move on with series alum Alexis Bellino. Needless to say, Beador felt betrayed given that Bellino's ex-husband Jim Bellino sued Shannon and costar Tamra Judge for defamation in 2018.

"I'm not going to lie, I've been hurt," Beador told E! News of the new couple. "I've been hurt a lot in the last couple of weeks because, number one, John said that he didn't want to be in the public eye, and he's thrust himself more into the public eye at this point. So, I'm quite confused about that."

Laurent Basset/Bravo

Below Deck Down Under's Inappropriate Conduct Scandal

Below Deck Down Under's Captain Jason Chambers was forced to fire two season two crewmembers for inappropriate behavior.

Bosun Luke Jones and Stew Laura Bileskalne were both sent home on the Bravo series' Aug. 7 episode for making unwanted sexual advances towards their costars Stew Margot Sisson and Deckhand Adam Kodra respectively after a night of partying. Chambers and Chief Stew Aesha Scott immediately stepped in to insure their crew felt safe and let the two yachties go.

Instagram/Guerdy Abraira

Guerdy Abraira's Cancer Battle

The Real Housewives of Miami's Guerdy Abraira shared in May that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Shortly after, she began chemotherapy and shared her treatment journey with fans. "This process is definitely intense and what I ask of you is empowerment not pity," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "I will 'guerdyfy' this cancer as I guerdyfy everything else in my life."

At BravoCon 2023 in November, Abraira revealed that she's now cancer free.

Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo

Tom Schwartz & Kate Flood's Hookup

Vanderpump Rules' Tom Schwartz proved he definitely has a type when he moved on from ex-wife Katie Maloney by hooking up with Below Deck Mediterranean alum Katie Flood while filming season three of Winter House earlier this year.

"We're definitely friends," Flood shared in December in an update on their no-strings-attached fling. "We have a very flirtatious and cheeky relationship. I will say I'm very happy we managed to keep it really light."

Fun fact: Both Katies also share the middle name Marie. See Schwartz's hilarious reaction to the coincidence here.

Clifton Prescod/Bravo

RHONY's Reboot

For the first time in Bravo history, an entire Housewives cast was rebooted when the network announced the six new stars of The Real Housewives of New York City last year.

When the revamped season 14 premiered this summer, Jessel Taank quickly became a meme queen and fan-favorite due to her candor and self-unawareness.

And costar Brynn Whitfield single-handedly won BravoCon 2023 when she accidentally broke an entire Las Vegas escalator with her red-bottom heels.

It's safe to say fans are excited to see more from the new RHONY ladies.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Kourtney Kardashian Shares First Photos of Rocky With Travis Barker

2

Find Out If Survivor's Dee and Austin Are Dating

3

Simone Biles' Husband Jonathan Owens Addresses Relationship Criticism

4

British Teen Alex Batty Breaks Silence After Disappearing for 6 Years

5

Kim Kardashian Reveals Why She Used SKIMS Fabric to Wrap Her Gifts