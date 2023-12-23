14 Biggest Bravo Bombshells and TV Moments of 2023

Watch : Kyle Richards SLAMS Rumors She’s Faking Marriage Troubles

It's time to take a moment to say "Bravo" to the biggest reality TV moments of 2023.

What a year it's been for Bravoholics, who have been endlessly entertained by some of the most buzz-worthy moments in pop culture thanks to our favorite Bravolebrities.

From shocking breakups (looking at you Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard, Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky, and Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann) and surprising hookups to cast shake-ups, feuds and firings, there's been no shortage of wild moments on our small screens the past 12 months.

One of the most talked-about stories of the year was Scandoval, with the news that Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval had cheated on partner of nine years Ariana Madix with costar Rachel "Raquel" Leviss quickly taking the world by storm in March.

Thankfully, after moving on from the controversy and enjoying immense success in the wake of her ex's months-long affair, Madix was able to find the silver lining in all of the drama.