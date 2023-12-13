See Kate McKinnon Transform Into Home Alone's Kevin McCallister For Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon recreated an iconic Home Alone 2 scene to celebrate her role as host of Saturday Night Live this week with musical guest Billie Eilish.

By Hayley Santaflorentina Dec 13, 2023 8:26 PMTags
Saturday Night LiveChristmasMacaulay CulkinCelebritiesKate McKinnon
Watch: "Home Alone 2: Lost In New York": E! News Rewind

This is her house. And Kate McKinnon needs to defend it. 

The Saturday Night Live alum is heading back to the NBC studio on Dec. 16, but this time she's taking on a new role: that of host. And in order to make it happen, she took a page from Home Alone 2

"Hi tree, what's up?" she asked the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in a new promo shared Dec. 13, in which she's dressed as Macaulay Culkin's Kevin McCallister. "I haven't seen ya in a while."

Yikes, she did it again when it came to her impersonation, with the comedian rocking Kevin's iconic green pea coat, blue sweater and pom-pom hat, complete with red gloves hanging from her wrists.

And much like the movie's protagonist, Kate had a holiday request: "I know you're probably fielding lots of Christmas wishes right now, but I'd like to add one myself if that's okay. I'd really love to host SNL this week, with musical guest Billie Eilish."

Though she acknowledged it's a big ask, it's at the top of her Christmas wish list—and she hoped her time on the nice list (and not as a filthy animal) earned her some favor. 

photos
Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Home Alone

"I have been very thoroughly cleaning out my cat food cans before I recycle them," the Barbie star pointed out. "But mostly I want to host, because I really miss it. I miss the stage, and I miss Lorne [Michaels]. I miss wearing [RudyGiuliani teeth."

Thankfully, Kate had her very own Christmas angel to tell her wish was already a reality. 

"Kate!" her former castmate Kenan Thompson interjected. "We're waiting for you so we can start rehearsing. For the show that you're hosting this week."

20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock & NBC

Trending Stories

1

Oprah Winfrey Reveals She's Using a Weight-Loss Medication

2

Why Jennifer Garner Has Not Attended The Met Gala In Over 15 Years

3

Minnie Driver “Devastated” When Ex Matt Damon Brought Date to Oscars

And when the 39-year-old seemed overjoyed yet surprised by the news, Kenan asked her, "Kate, did nobody tell you you were hosting?"

To which she replied, "Oh I wouldn't know, I dropped my phone in the toilet in September."

Thankfully, the news finally reached Kate—who made her exit in May 2022 after 10 years—because if her promo is an indication, her return to SNL promises to be nothing short of hilarious. 

And from the moment Kate steps on stage to perform her monologue live from New York on Saturday night, she will join a long line of celebrities who have been able to fill that coveted role. Keep reading to see some of SNL's most memorable hosts from over the years. 

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Will Heath/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
Tom Hanks

With 10 hosting gigs under his belt—including the show's first remotely-filmed episode back in April 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic—you know that when America's Dad is in Studio 8H, you're in for a wonderful time. Don't believe us? We have just three words for you: David. S. Pumpkins.

Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
Jon Hamm

Hamm left audiences stunned with his considerable comedic chops when he hosted for the first time in 2008. He's has sinced follow up two more times and has had a handful of surprise cameos.

From his unforgettable "Jon Hamm's John Ham" sketch—you know, lunch meat you eat on the toilet—to his live-action Ace in an adaptation of the iconic Ambiguously Gay Duo animated sketch, he's ingratiated himself with cast in a way few other hosts ever have.

Will Heath/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
Melissa McCarthy

There is arguably no one on this planet more committed to their craft than the Bridesmaids legend. Case in point? The "Taste Test" sketch in her first at bat as host, back in 2011, when she covered herself in Hidden Valley ranch dressing for a gag.

In less than a decade, she's already joined the infamous Five-Timers Club, and even began making semi-regular appearances a particularly enraged Sean Spicer during his brief tenure in the Trump administration.

Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
Justin Timberlake

Nearly every celeb on this list could've become a full-time cast member on SNL, easily. And for a time there, it seemed like JT actually might. From "Omletteville," "D--k in a Box," and "Barry Gibb Talk Show" to "Mother Lover," each of Timberlake's five appearances as host have made moments that permeated pop culture. And his appearance as one of Beyonce's "Single Ladies" back-up dancers alongside Bobby Moynihan and Andy Samberg? Amazing.

Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
Steve Martin

There are few people who have hosted SNL more than the legendary comedian—in fact, there's only one—and in his 16 stints in Studio 8H between 1976 and 2009, he's created memorable characters (the "wild and crazy" Festrunk Brothers, King Tut) and delivered what would become one of the show's most heartfelt moments, honoring Gilda Radner's passing from cancer with a look back at a blissful dance the two shared through the studio.

Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
Scarlett Johansson

Not only is ScarJo part of the SNL family thanks to her romance with Colin Jost, but the six-time host has created some indelible moments over the years since her debut in 2006.

She's been on hand for whenever the show needed someone to step into Ivanka Trump's shoes, appeared in the grotesque Shud the Mermaid sketch opposite Kate McKinnon and played Lexi (daughter to Fred Armisen's Mark) as the duo hawk chandeliers, ceramic busts, marble columns and porcelain fountains in the fan-favorite sketch.

Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
Betty White

Unlike everyone else on this list, the late TV icon has only hosted SNL once. And, at 88 years old, she became the show's oldest host in its history. The appearance was made even more special because it was literally fan-demanded through a successful Facebook campaign after White's role  in The Proposal

She's also on this list because, well, she was also freaking hilarious. Our favorite sketch from the episode is this absurd one where Tina Fey's census taker tries, in vain, to get a straight answer out of White.

Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
Dwayne Johnson

A member of the Five Timer's Club, Johnson earned his spot on this list the minute he agreed to do The Rock Obama. Enough said.

Will Heath/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
Alec Baldwin

With 17 official hosting gigs on his resume and countless appearances as former President Donald Trump, Baldwin may be the only star not officially on the payroll who is more closely associated with SNL.

From classics like Canteen Boy and Schweddy Balls to impressions of Tony Bennett and, yes, Trump, Baldwin has given fans so much during his many, many visits to Studio 8H.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Oprah Winfrey Reveals She's Using a Weight-Loss Medication

2

Why Jennifer Garner Has Not Attended The Met Gala In Over 15 Years

3

Minnie Driver “Devastated” When Ex Matt Damon Brought Date to Oscars

4

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Kiss Proves He’s King of Her Heart

5
Exclusive

Bradley Cooper Reacts to Lady Gaga Attending Maestro Premiere