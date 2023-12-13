See Kate McKinnon Transform Into Home Alone's Kevin McCallister For Saturday Night Live

This is her house. And Kate McKinnon needs to defend it.
The Saturday Night Live alum is heading back to the NBC studio on Dec. 16, but this time she's taking on a new role: that of host. And in order to make it happen, she took a page from Home Alone 2.
"Hi tree, what's up?" she asked the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in a new promo shared Dec. 13, in which she's dressed as Macaulay Culkin's Kevin McCallister. "I haven't seen ya in a while."
Yikes, she did it again when it came to her impersonation, with the comedian rocking Kevin's iconic green pea coat, blue sweater and pom-pom hat, complete with red gloves hanging from her wrists.
And much like the movie's protagonist, Kate had a holiday request: "I know you're probably fielding lots of Christmas wishes right now, but I'd like to add one myself if that's okay. I'd really love to host SNL this week, with musical guest Billie Eilish."
Though she acknowledged it's a big ask, it's at the top of her Christmas wish list—and she hoped her time on the nice list (and not as a filthy animal) earned her some favor.
"I have been very thoroughly cleaning out my cat food cans before I recycle them," the Barbie star pointed out. "But mostly I want to host, because I really miss it. I miss the stage, and I miss Lorne [Michaels]. I miss wearing [Rudy] Giuliani teeth."
Thankfully, Kate had her very own Christmas angel to tell her wish was already a reality.
"Kate!" her former castmate Kenan Thompson interjected. "We're waiting for you so we can start rehearsing. For the show that you're hosting this week."
And when the 39-year-old seemed overjoyed yet surprised by the news, Kenan asked her, "Kate, did nobody tell you you were hosting?"
To which she replied, "Oh I wouldn't know, I dropped my phone in the toilet in September."
Thankfully, the news finally reached Kate—who made her exit in May 2022 after 10 years—because if her promo is an indication, her return to SNL promises to be nothing short of hilarious.
And from the moment Kate steps on stage to perform her monologue live from New York on Saturday night, she will join a long line of celebrities who have been able to fill that coveted role. Keep reading to see some of SNL's most memorable hosts from over the years.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)