See Kate McKinnon Transform Into Home Alone's Kevin McCallister For Saturday Night Live

This is her house. And Kate McKinnon needs to defend it.

The Saturday Night Live alum is heading back to the NBC studio on Dec. 16, but this time she's taking on a new role: that of host. And in order to make it happen, she took a page from Home Alone 2.

"Hi tree, what's up?" she asked the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in a new promo shared Dec. 13, in which she's dressed as Macaulay Culkin's Kevin McCallister. "I haven't seen ya in a while."

Yikes, she did it again when it came to her impersonation, with the comedian rocking Kevin's iconic green pea coat, blue sweater and pom-pom hat, complete with red gloves hanging from her wrists.

And much like the movie's protagonist, Kate had a holiday request: "I know you're probably fielding lots of Christmas wishes right now, but I'd like to add one myself if that's okay. I'd really love to host SNL this week, with musical guest Billie Eilish."

Though she acknowledged it's a big ask, it's at the top of her Christmas wish list—and she hoped her time on the nice list (and not as a filthy animal) earned her some favor.