The Hilarious Reason Ice-T Sits Out This Holiday Tradition With Wife Coco Austin and Daughter Chanel

Watch : Inside Coco and Ice-T's Daughter Chanel’s 8th Birthday

Coco Austin just revealed what your Instagram feed has been missing every holiday season, and you'll never be able to un-see it.

Or un-dream it, that is, because apparently none of us will ever get to actually see it.

Because while Coco and daughter Chanel, 8, don their matching sleep apparel to get into the Yuletide spirit, man of the house Ice-T has made a tradition of not joining in. And his reasoning is hilariously on brand.

"Every single year I've tried to get him into these stupid pajamas," Coco told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. "Like, 'Can you just put 'em on for the picture?' And he's like, 'No, pimps don't get into that type of stuff.'"

And now we all have visions of Ice-T in candy-cane-striped long johns—or last year's navy PJs with a Christmas light pattern—dancing in our heads. But he's the one missing out, because pretty much every other member of the family takes part, including the rapper's grown kids, daughter LeTesha Marrow and son Tracy Marrow Jr.