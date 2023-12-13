Here's What's Coming to Netflix in January 2024: Queer Eye, Mamma Mia! and More

Netflix released its lineup for January 2024 and while new seasons of fan favorites like Queer Eye are on the list, so are classics like Jurassic Park and Mamma Mia!.

Netflix is kicking off the new year with a new lineup.

The streaming service announced the TV shows, specials and movies debuting in January 2024 and to start, a slew of '90s movies will be available on Jan. 1 including The Flintstones, Jurassic Park, Beethoven and the animated classic Antz.

But those aren't the only titles that will have you sending an SOS, as Mamma Mia! (starring Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried and more) and its sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again will also debut on New Year's Day.

And if you're looking for a bit of a scary side, not to worry: Horror movies like Malignant, Annabelle and The First Purge are also slated to make a thrilling comeback. But that's not all, as family-friendly films like How to Train Your Dragon and shows such as Peppa Pig (which will be making it's Netflix U.S. debut) are also set to make waves.

And while there may be plenty of nostalgia to go around, there's also new seasons of fan-favorite shows to behold including season eight of Queer Eye—the final installment with Bobby Berk as a member of the Fab Five—slated to debut Jan. 24.

Keep reading for the full list of what's to come.

January 1

Annabelle 

Antz

Aquaman

Arkansas 

Beethoven

Bitconned

Black Sails

Escape Plan: The Extractors

Fool Me Once

How to Train Your Dragon

John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 2 

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Justice League

Loudermilk

Malignant 

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

ONE PIECE: Marineford

Peppa Pig (Seasons 3-6)

School of Rock (2003)

Survivor (Season 7)

The Croods (2013)

The Equalizer 3

The Flintstones

The First Purge

The Purge: Election Year

The Wonder Years (2021)

Those Who Wish Me Dead

You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment

January 4

Delicious in Dungeon

Society of the Snow

The Brothers Sun 

January 5

Good Grief 

Gyeongseong Creature 

January 8

Mighty Bheem's Playtime

This is Us

January 9

Di4ries (Season 2 – Part 2)

Teen Titans Go! To The Movies

January 10

The Trust: A Game of Greed

January 11

Boy Swallows Universe

Detective Forst

Sonic Prime (Season 3)

January 12

Lift

Love is Blind: Sweden

January 15

CoComelon (Season 9) 

maboroshi

January 16

Dusty Slay: Workin' Man

January 18

Skam Italia (Season 6)

January 19

Sixty Minutes

January 22

Not Quite Narwhal (Season 2)

January 24

American Girl: Corinne Tan 

Queer Eye (Season 8)

January 25

Griselda

Masters of the Universe: Revolution

January 26

Badland Hunters 

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go (Season 2)

January 31

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse

