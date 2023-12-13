Here's What's Coming to Netflix in January 2024: Queer Eye, Mamma Mia! and More

Netflix is kicking off the new year with a new lineup.
The streaming service announced the TV shows, specials and movies debuting in January 2024 and to start, a slew of '90s movies will be available on Jan. 1 including The Flintstones, Jurassic Park, Beethoven and the animated classic Antz.
But those aren't the only titles that will have you sending an SOS, as Mamma Mia! (starring Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried and more) and its sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again will also debut on New Year's Day.
And if you're looking for a bit of a scary side, not to worry: Horror movies like Malignant, Annabelle and The First Purge are also slated to make a thrilling comeback. But that's not all, as family-friendly films like How to Train Your Dragon and shows such as Peppa Pig (which will be making it's Netflix U.S. debut) are also set to make waves.
And while there may be plenty of nostalgia to go around, there's also new seasons of fan-favorite shows to behold including season eight of Queer Eye—the final installment with Bobby Berk as a member of the Fab Five—slated to debut Jan. 24.
Keep reading for the full list of what's to come.
January 1
Annabelle
Antz
Aquaman
Arkansas
Beethoven
Bitconned
Black Sails
Escape Plan: The Extractors
Fool Me Once
How to Train Your Dragon
John Wick
John Wick: Chapter 2
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
Jurassic Park
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Justice League
Loudermilk
Malignant
Mamma Mia!
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
ONE PIECE: Marineford
Peppa Pig (Seasons 3-6)
School of Rock (2003)
Survivor (Season 7)
The Croods (2013)
The Equalizer 3
The Flintstones
The First Purge
The Purge: Election Year
The Wonder Years (2021)
Those Who Wish Me Dead
You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment
January 4
Delicious in Dungeon
Society of the Snow
The Brothers Sun
January 5
Good Grief
Gyeongseong Creature
January 8
Mighty Bheem's Playtime
This is Us
January 9
Di4ries (Season 2 – Part 2)
Teen Titans Go! To The Movies
January 10
The Trust: A Game of Greed
January 11
Boy Swallows Universe
Detective Forst
Sonic Prime (Season 3)
January 12
Lift
Love is Blind: Sweden
January 15
CoComelon (Season 9)
maboroshi
January 16
Dusty Slay: Workin' Man
January 18
Skam Italia (Season 6)
January 19
Sixty Minutes
January 22
Not Quite Narwhal (Season 2)
January 24
American Girl: Corinne Tan
Queer Eye (Season 8)
January 25
Griselda
Masters of the Universe: Revolution
January 26
Badland Hunters
Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go (Season 2)
January 31
The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse