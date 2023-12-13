Here's What's Coming to Netflix in January 2024: Queer Eye, Mamma Mia! and More

Watch : Netflix's "You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah" Exclusive Peek

Netflix is kicking off the new year with a new lineup.

The streaming service announced the TV shows, specials and movies debuting in January 2024 and to start, a slew of '90s movies will be available on Jan. 1 including The Flintstones, Jurassic Park, Beethoven and the animated classic Antz.

But those aren't the only titles that will have you sending an SOS, as Mamma Mia! (starring Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried and more) and its sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again will also debut on New Year's Day.

And if you're looking for a bit of a scary side, not to worry: Horror movies like Malignant, Annabelle and The First Purge are also slated to make a thrilling comeback. But that's not all, as family-friendly films like How to Train Your Dragon and shows such as Peppa Pig (which will be making it's Netflix U.S. debut) are also set to make waves.