Oprah Winfrey Reveals She's Using a Weight-Loss Medication

Oprah Winfrey is opening up about her body transformation.
The legendary television host recently shared the steps she's taken to slim down, including taking a weight-loss medication that she says has helped her feel good from the inside out.
"I now use it as I feel I need it, as a tool to manage not yo-yoing," she told People in an interview published Dec. 13, opting not to reveal the drug she's been using. "The fact that there's a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for."
As Oprah put it, "I'm absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself."
Of course, The Color Purple producer hasn't solely relied on the weight-loss medication to maintain her appearance. In the last two years, she's kicked her health and fitness regimens into high gear.
"After knee surgery, I started hiking and setting new distance goals each week," she noted. "I could eventually hike three to five miles every day and a 10-mile straight-up hike on weekends."
The 69-year-old also made changes to her eating habits.
"I eat my last meal at 4 o'clock, drink a gallon of water a day, and use the WeightWatchers principles of counting points," she detailed. "I had an awareness of [weight-loss] medications, but felt I had to prove I had the willpower to do it. I now no longer feel that way."
If anything, Oprah—who has been candid about her weight fluctuations over the years—explained that she's physically and mentally in the best shape ever.
"I felt stronger, more fit and more alive than I'd felt in years," she said. "I know everybody thought I was on [Ozempic], but I worked so damn hard. I know that if I'm not also working out and vigilant about all the other things, it doesn't work for me."
She added, "It was a second shot for me to live a more vital and vibrant life."
