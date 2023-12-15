How Exes La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony Co-Parent During the Holidays

Watch : La La Anthony's Sparkly Met Gala Gown Was Made in 3 Days

La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony are proving they are the friendliest of exes.

Six years after their breakup, the actress revealed how putting son Kiyan, 16, first helps her and the former NBA star navigate their new chapter.

"At the end of the day, the center of everything is Kiyan," La La exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker while announcing her new Delsym "Bring Comfort Home" campaign. "We want to show Kiyan that his parents love each other and we're a family. We want to be good representations of that to Kiyan."

And keeping things cordial is especially important during the holidays.

"It's important to us for him to be able to see his parents in the same room together and hang out and have fun," the 41-year old added. "We do great at coparenting. I always say Kiyan was made with love and we want to continue that love throughout his entire life. I couldn't ask for a better partner and the coparenting space."