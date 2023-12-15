Exclusive

How Exes La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony Co-Parent During the Holidays

La La Anthony's advice for how to get along with your ex during the holidays will fill you with cheer. Find out how she and Carmelo Anthony always keep things cordial for 16-year-old son Kiyan.

By Brett Malec Dec 15, 2023 2:00 PMTags
Celebrity FamiliesExclusivesChristmasCeleb KidsHolidaysCarmelo AnthonyLa La Anthony
Watch: La La Anthony's Sparkly Met Gala Gown Was Made in 3 Days

La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony are proving they are the friendliest of exes.

Six years after their breakup, the actress revealed how putting son Kiyan, 16, first helps her and the former NBA star navigate their new chapter.

"At the end of the day, the center of everything is Kiyan," La La exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker while announcing her new Delsym "Bring Comfort Home" campaign. "We want to show Kiyan that his parents love each other and we're a family. We want to be good representations of that to Kiyan."

And keeping things cordial is especially important during the holidays.

"It's important to us for him to be able to see his parents in the same room together and hang out and have fun," the 41-year old added. "We do great at coparenting. I always say Kiyan was made with love and we want to continue that love throughout his entire life. I couldn't ask for a better partner and the coparenting space."

photos
Celebrity Families Wearing Matching Holiday Pajamas

La La also offered advice for former couples struggling with their co-parenting relationship.

Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images/Craig Barritt/Getty Images for TIME)

"Put the child at the center of it," the former MTV host noted. "Put your pride, your ego, your own personal feelings to the side and make the child or children at the center of it. As long as Kiyan is at the center of it for me, I'm able to navigate whatever is gonna make him happy and make him a better man growing up, a better human, better when it comes to family."

As for how the La La's Full Court Life alum celebrates come Christmas time? Surrounded by lots and lots of family.

"We are always together," she explained, "and when you get a house of crazy Puerto Ricans, a lot of things happen. For Thanksgiving, I had 35 family members at my house. I live in New York, my house does not fit 35 people. But that's how we grew up. Everyone is in there, laughing, listening to music, dancing." 

With so many guests this time of year, La La makes it a priority to keep her and Kiyan healthy with Delsym.

Trending Stories

1

Emma Stone & Andrew Garfield's Reunion Will Tingle Your Spidey Senses

2

Gospel Singer Pedro Henrique Dead at 30 After Collapsing Onstage

3

Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Pack on the PDA During Intimate NYC Moment

Michael Simon

"Delsym has been a staple in my house for a very long time," she explained. "Especially during the holidays, nobody wants to be sick. So, when that cough starts making it's way through the house, it's Delsym, which is the No. 1 recommended cough suppressant, and my go-to meal is this chicken soup my mom taught me how to make."

Get La La's favorite chicken soup recipe here. And keep reading to see how more celebrity families are celebrating the holidays.

Instagram / Scott Disick

Scott Disick & Reign Disick

The Lord (Disick) hath spoken.

Instagram/Scott Disick

Scott Disick

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum captioned this Dec. 7 snap of his home, "HAPPY HANUKKAH MY JEWS!!!"

Instagram/Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson

The Glass Onion star rings in the Festival of Lights with her 5-year-old daughter Rani.

Instagram/Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa

The Live With Kelly and Mark cohost set up her Christmas tree on Dec. 1, joking on Instagram, "She’s dressed to impress."

Instagram/Pink

Pink

The singer got the party started on the first night of Hanukkah by letting her daughter Willow, 12, light the menorah. 

Instagram/Snooki

Snooki

The Jersey Shore star and her husband Jionni LaValle took in some GTL—gym, tan, lights—during this holiday season.

Instagram/Mayim Bialik

Mayim Bialik

The Jeopardy! host ushered in the first night of Hanukkah with not one, but three menorahs. 

Instagram/Hoda Kotb

Hoda Kotb

The Today anchor got some help from daughters Haley, 6, and Hope, 4, to set up the Christmas tree.

Instagram

Kelsea Ballerini

The country star shared a sparkling look at the first Christmas tree in her new home, adding, "i'm gonna cry."

Instagram/Ava Phillippe

Ava Phillippe

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's daughter asked if it's "still too early for a holiday sweater" on Nov. 13. Clearly not!

Charles Sykes/Bravo

Andy Cohen & Dorit Kemsley

The late night talk show host and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star lit the menorah in honor of Hanukkah during the Dec. 6 episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Instagram

Khloe Kardashian

The Kardashians star's kids True and Tatum got into the festivite spirit with matching Christmas pajamas from Zip N’ Bear.

Instagram/Lauren Akins

Thomas Rhett & Lauren Akins

The country couple's four daughters Lillie Carolina, 2, Lennon Love, 3, Ada James, 6, and Willa Gray, 8, helped decorate the tree.

"It's the most wonderful time of the year," Lauren wrote on Instagram Nov. 24. "Only 3 broken ornaments and maybe a few tears shed-the sweet season of life where we all sleep really hard at night haha."

Instagram/Skylar Astin

Skylar Astin

The Pitch Perfect star decked out his dinner table for the first night of Hanukkah.

Watch E! News weeknights Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Emma Stone & Andrew Garfield's Reunion Will Tingle Your Spidey Senses

2

Gospel Singer Pedro Henrique Dead at 30 After Collapsing Onstage

3

Comedian Kenny DeForest Dead at 37 After Bike Accident in NYC

4

Laura Dern Weighs In on Big Little Lies Season 3

5

Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Pack on the PDA During Intimate NYC Moment