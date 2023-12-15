How Exes La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony Co-Parent During the Holidays

La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony are proving they are the friendliest of exes.
Six years after their breakup, the actress revealed how putting son Kiyan, 16, first helps her and the former NBA star navigate their new chapter.
"At the end of the day, the center of everything is Kiyan," La La exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker while announcing her new Delsym "Bring Comfort Home" campaign. "We want to show Kiyan that his parents love each other and we're a family. We want to be good representations of that to Kiyan."
And keeping things cordial is especially important during the holidays.
"It's important to us for him to be able to see his parents in the same room together and hang out and have fun," the 41-year old added. "We do great at coparenting. I always say Kiyan was made with love and we want to continue that love throughout his entire life. I couldn't ask for a better partner and the coparenting space."
La La also offered advice for former couples struggling with their co-parenting relationship.
"Put the child at the center of it," the former MTV host noted. "Put your pride, your ego, your own personal feelings to the side and make the child or children at the center of it. As long as Kiyan is at the center of it for me, I'm able to navigate whatever is gonna make him happy and make him a better man growing up, a better human, better when it comes to family."
As for how the La La's Full Court Life alum celebrates come Christmas time? Surrounded by lots and lots of family.
"We are always together," she explained, "and when you get a house of crazy Puerto Ricans, a lot of things happen. For Thanksgiving, I had 35 family members at my house. I live in New York, my house does not fit 35 people. But that's how we grew up. Everyone is in there, laughing, listening to music, dancing."
With so many guests this time of year, La La makes it a priority to keep her and Kiyan healthy with Delsym.
"Delsym has been a staple in my house for a very long time," she explained. "Especially during the holidays, nobody wants to be sick. So, when that cough starts making it's way through the house, it's Delsym, which is the No. 1 recommended cough suppressant, and my go-to meal is this chicken soup my mom taught me how to make."
