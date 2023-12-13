Pregnant Hilary Duff Proudly Shows Off Her Baby Bump After Trying to "Hide" It

Watch : Hilary Duff Expecting Baby No. 4

Everything's in technicolor for Hilary Duff right now.

Hours after announcing she's pregnant with her fourth baby, her third with husband Matthew Koma, the How I Met Your Father alum proudly showed off her baby bump on Instagram.

The 36-year-old, clad in a white tank top, captioned the Dec. 12 selfie, "Been trying to hide this thing for a minute."

Hilary first shared her pregnancy news earlier in the day by posting her family's sweet holiday card, which showed the Lizzie McGuire alum embracing her growing bump.

"So much for silent nights," the card read, while the Disney star captioned the announcement, "Surprise Surprise!"

And Hilary—who is already mom to kids Luca, 11, who she co-parents with ex-husband Mike Comrie, as well as her and Matthew's daughters Banks, 5, and Mae, 2—has always been vocal about how pregnancy and motherhood are labors of love.

"The boobs are big the belly is big the body is big. Man.. pregnancy is hard," she captioned a July 2018 Instagram post. "Giving love to all mamas who make it look effortless... this journey is hard as hell and also incredibly special."