Travis Kelce Gives Girlfriend Taylor Swift a Shoutout Over Top-Selling Jersey Sales

Watch : Taylor Swift Reveals Romance Timeline With Travis Kelce

Let's fast forward to a lot of football jersey sales later.

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce's merch is reaching new heights in the United Kingdom, and the Chiefs tight end was quick to thank his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, for the assist.

While discussing the spike in sales during the Dec. 13 episode of their New Heights podcast, Jason asked his brother, "A lot of Swifties over there in the U.K.?"

"There's gotta be," Travis replied. "Only reasonable solution to all of this."

Since Taylor and Travis began dating, many Swifties have taken a newfound interest in the NFL, and the Kansas City star in particular, likely leading to an increase in sales.

As for Jason, who plays for the Eagles, he thinks there may be a glitch over his shirt purchases—humbly suggesting on the podcast that people may be snagging his jersey because they think he's dating Taylor instead of his brother.