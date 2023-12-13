Travis Kelce Gives Girlfriend Taylor Swift a Shoutout Over Top-Selling Jersey Sales

Let's fast forward to a lot of football jersey sales later.
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce's merch is reaching new heights in the United Kingdom, and the Chiefs tight end was quick to thank his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, for the assist.
While discussing the spike in sales during the Dec. 13 episode of their New Heights podcast, Jason asked his brother, "A lot of Swifties over there in the U.K.?"
"There's gotta be," Travis replied. "Only reasonable solution to all of this."
Since Taylor and Travis began dating, many Swifties have taken a newfound interest in the NFL, and the Kansas City star in particular, likely leading to an increase in sales.
As for Jason, who plays for the Eagles, he thinks there may be a glitch over his shirt purchases—humbly suggesting on the podcast that people may be snagging his jersey because they think he's dating Taylor instead of his brother.
"No, they're all Kylie Kelce fans," Travis quipped back. "Shoutout to Kylie, shoutout to Taylor. Thank you guys."
Travis has certainly been the lucky one since his whirlwind relationship with Taylor went public in September, but the "Karma" singer also seems stuck in a lavender haze.
"We're just proud of each other," the singer told TIME magazine in her Person of the Year profile published on Dec. 6. "When you say a relationship is public, that means I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care."
Most recently, Taylor was by Travis' side when he struck out and was crawling home after his loss against the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 10. Later that evening, the couple was spotted packing on the PDA at a Christmas party in Missouri.
And although she's currently on a break from her tour, the NFL player did travel to support Taylor during the Argentina leg of the Eras Tour. He was only able to see one show due to inclement weather, but the guy on the Chiefs had a great time beside Scott Swift in the V.I.P tent on Nov. 12.
