Selena Gomez Helps Taylor Swift Kick Off Her Birthday Celebrations With Golden NYC Outing

Long live the birthday girl.
Taylor Swift kickstarted turning 34 with a lowkey night out alongside Selena Gomez, Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry Teller on Dec. 12, as the squad stepped out for dinner at Zero Bond in New York City.
For the special occasion, the "Delicate" singer wore a tan leather trench coat paired with black chunky platform shoes and golden eyeshadow, while the Only Murders in the Building actress rocked a black full-length coat, black top and black trousers. As for Miles, he sported a plaid flannel shirt, jeans and a baseball cap, while Keleigh slipped into a navy peacoat paired with black thigh-high leather boots.
In addition to celebrating her birthday Dec. 13, Taylor is undoubtedly raising her glass to having an enchanting year. After all, the "Anti-Hero" singer embarked on her Eras Tour (of which came a Golden Globe-nominated film) and let's not forget, she also hard-launched her relationship with Travis Kelce.
And as Time's Person of the Year, Taylor also recently reflected on this current stage in her life.
"This is the proudest and happiest I've ever felt," she told the publication in their feature published Dec. 6, "and the most creatively fulfilled and free I've ever been."
As Taylor noted, there's no blank space anymore when it comes to her life in the spotlight, and she doesn't mind.
"Over the years, I've learned I don't have the time or bandwidth to get pressed about things that don't matter," she said. "Yes, if I go out to dinner, there's going to be a whole chaotic situation outside the restaurant. But I still want to go to dinner with my friends. Life is short. Have adventures. Me locking myself away in my house for a lot of years—I'll never get that time back."
As for Taylor's latest adventure? Keep reading for a closer look at her night out.