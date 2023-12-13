Selena Gomez Helps Taylor Swift Kick Off Her Birthday Celebrations With Golden NYC Outing

Watch : Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez Reunite for Dinner Date

Long live the birthday girl.

Taylor Swift kickstarted turning 34 with a lowkey night out alongside Selena Gomez, Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry Teller on Dec. 12, as the squad stepped out for dinner at Zero Bond in New York City.

For the special occasion, the "Delicate" singer wore a tan leather trench coat paired with black chunky platform shoes and golden eyeshadow, while the Only Murders in the Building actress rocked a black full-length coat, black top and black trousers. As for Miles, he sported a plaid flannel shirt, jeans and a baseball cap, while Keleigh slipped into a navy peacoat paired with black thigh-high leather boots.

In addition to celebrating her birthday Dec. 13, Taylor is undoubtedly raising her glass to having an enchanting year. After all, the "Anti-Hero" singer embarked on her Eras Tour (of which came a Golden Globe-nominated film) and let's not forget, she also hard-launched her relationship with Travis Kelce.

And as Time's Person of the Year, Taylor also recently reflected on this current stage in her life.