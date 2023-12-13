Brooklyn Nine-Nine Stars Honor Their Captain Andre Braugher After His Death

Andre Braugher’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine costars Terry Crews, Joe Lo Truglio, Marc Evan Jackson and more paid tribute to the actor after his death at 61.

By Gabrielle Chung Dec 13, 2023 3:46 AMTags
TVCelebritiesBrooklyn Nine-Nine
Watch: Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Andre Braugher Dead at 61

The Nine-Nine has lost one of their own.

Andre Braugher, who played the Captain Raymond Holt on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, died on Dec. 11 following a brief illness, according to his rep. He was 61.

In the wake of his passing, his castmates paid tribute to their beloved police captain, with Terry Crews writing on Instagram Dec. 12, "This hurts. You left us too soon."

"I'm honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent," continued the actor, who costarred as Lieutenant Terry Jeffords alongside Braugher from 2013 to 2021. "You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship."

Crews added, "You showed me what a life well lived looks like."

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2023's Fallen Stars

Meanwhile, Braugher's onscreen husband Marc Evan Jackson shared a photo of the pair hugging on set. Quoting the iconic Walt Whitman poem, he wrote in the caption, "O Captain. My Captain."

 

John P. Fleenor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

FOX, which canceled Brooklyn Nine-Nine in 2018 before it was picked up by NBC for the remainder of its run, said in a statement that the network is "devastated by the sudden loss of our friend and colleague."

"He will most certainly be remembered for his iconic comedic and dramatic roles across both film and television, but he will be remembered mostly for his big heart, kindness and the lasting impact he made on his friends, family and fans everywhere," the statement read. "Andre was the heart and soul of the Nine-Nine and will forever be our Captain."

For more tributes from the Nine-Nine family, as well as other celebs, keep reading.

Trending Stories

1

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Actor Andre Braugher Dead at 61

2

Hilary Duff Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 4

3

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Kiss Proves He’s King of Her Heart

John P. Fleenor/Universal Television/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Chelsea Peretti

"Love you. Will miss your dulcet tones. Forever lucky to have gone on such a journey with you. Ringside seat. You were so funny to me and the epitome of still waters run deep. I will always cherish our conversations, often with me hanging in your doorway barring your exit, and the insane opportunity to be your sidekick. Is it weird that I am also grieving for what Captain Holt meant to Gina? I really hoped and knew I would see you again. Hate that I won’t."

Tyler Golden/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Terry Crews

"Can’t believe you’re gone so soon. I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship. Deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like. Rest In Peace, Andre. I love you, man."

John P. Fleenor/FOX/Universal Television/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Joe Lo Truglio

"So many wonderful stories will be told about Andre but for now, all my love goes to his wife Ami and his three boys, who he loved very much and flew back every weekend from the show to be with. We all know how powerful an actor he was, but even more, Andre knew exactly well his most important role and was deeply proud of it. He spoke often about his sons, and knew how lucky he was to have Ami. I’m grateful to them for allowing us to share eight years with him. He was committed and passionate about the things he loved. And that voice. It laid anchor to the roughest of dialogue. What you probably don’t know is that Andre could sing too, and did often at lunch, belting bassy vocals from his dressing room to whatever new music he found. At first, it was odd because well…*it was Andre Braugher crooning at full volume from behind closed doors*…but then very quickly it made all the sense in the world because the man was so full of song and that’s why the world took notice. I miss him so much already. What an honor to work with a man who knew what it was really all about. I feel blessed and thankful. Miss you Capt Holt. Love, Porkchop."

Marc Evan Jackson

"O Captain. My Captain."

Jordin Althaus/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Dirk Blocker

"Fiercely intelligent, remarkably kind, supportive, generous and possessed a deep and extraordinary talent, and had even more to offer. I am devastated. I love him. The 9 years I was able to work with him and to just be in his presence was truly a blessing. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family."

Instagram/Joel McKinnon Miller

Joel McKinnon Miller

"An actor prepares… Sending love to Andre’s family and friends and all of us who had the honor of working with him. #brooklyn99."

Instagram/Kyra Sedgwick

Kyra Sedgwick

"Heartbroken to hear about the passing of the brilliant Andre Baugher. Sending love to all of his family and friends. Playing his other half in Brooklyn Nine-Nine will forever be one of the highlights of my career."

Christopher Polk/FOX/FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

FOX

“Everyone at FOX is devastated by the sudden loss of our friend and colleague, the incredibly talented Andre Braugher. He will most certainly be remembered for his iconic comedic and dramatic roles across both film and television, but he will be remembered mostly for his big heart, kindness and the lasting impact he made on his friends, family and fans everywhere. Andre was the heart and soul of the Nine-Nine and will forever be our Captain. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Andre's family and loved ones at this time.” 

Gilbert Flores/Deadline via Getty Images

Phil Lord

"I got to know Andre a little while doing the Brooklyn Nine-Nine pilot. He was a kind, thoughtful, supremely talented person. The way he and Andy’s opposite approaches to acting baffled & then slowly influenced each other was a magical dynamic that was the heart of the show."

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Beth Dover

"Just so gutted to hear about the loss of Andre Braugher. He was always so gracious and nice to me in those early days of Brooklyn Nine Nine. The first event I went to as Joes plus one, I was self conscious and didn’t want to get in the way of the cast doing their thing, so I walked around alone and ended up at an empty card table. Andre saw me there and came over to keep me company when he absolutely did not have to. He made me feel like I mattered. I have never forgotten that kindness. I have a feeling he did that for a lot of people. We have lost a wonderful man and an incredible talent. May his memory be a blessing."

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Actor Andre Braugher Dead at 61

2

Hilary Duff Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 4

3

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Kiss Proves He’s King of Her Heart

4

Natalia Grace, Accused of Trying to Kill Adoptive Parents, Speaks Out

5

Todd Chrisley Details His Life in "Filthy" Prison With "Dated" Food