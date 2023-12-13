Brooklyn Nine-Nine Stars Honor Their Captain Andre Braugher After His Death

The Nine-Nine has lost one of their own.
Andre Braugher, who played the Captain Raymond Holt on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, died on Dec. 11 following a brief illness, according to his rep. He was 61.
In the wake of his passing, his castmates paid tribute to their beloved police captain, with Terry Crews writing on Instagram Dec. 12, "This hurts. You left us too soon."
"I'm honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent," continued the actor, who costarred as Lieutenant Terry Jeffords alongside Braugher from 2013 to 2021. "You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship."
Crews added, "You showed me what a life well lived looks like."
Meanwhile, Braugher's onscreen husband Marc Evan Jackson shared a photo of the pair hugging on set. Quoting the iconic Walt Whitman poem, he wrote in the caption, "O Captain. My Captain."
FOX, which canceled Brooklyn Nine-Nine in 2018 before it was picked up by NBC for the remainder of its run, said in a statement that the network is "devastated by the sudden loss of our friend and colleague."
"He will most certainly be remembered for his iconic comedic and dramatic roles across both film and television, but he will be remembered mostly for his big heart, kindness and the lasting impact he made on his friends, family and fans everywhere," the statement read. "Andre was the heart and soul of the Nine-Nine and will forever be our Captain."
