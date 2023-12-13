Brooklyn Nine-Nine Stars Honor Their Captain Andre Braugher After His Death

Watch : Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Andre Braugher Dead at 61

The Nine-Nine has lost one of their own.

Andre Braugher, who played the Captain Raymond Holt on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, died on Dec. 11 following a brief illness, according to his rep. He was 61.

In the wake of his passing, his castmates paid tribute to their beloved police captain, with Terry Crews writing on Instagram Dec. 12, "This hurts. You left us too soon."

"I'm honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent," continued the actor, who costarred as Lieutenant Terry Jeffords alongside Braugher from 2013 to 2021. "You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship."

Crews added, "You showed me what a life well lived looks like."