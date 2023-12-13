Brooklyn Nine-Nine Actor Andre Braugher Dead at 61

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

It's time for the 99th Precinct to say goodbye to Andre Braugher.

The actor—who portrayed Captain Raymond Holt on Brooklyn Nine-Nine from 2013 to 2021—died on Dec. 11 following a brief illness, his rep confirmed to E! News. He was 61.

Further details on his cause of death have not been shared.

His costars were among those to mourn the loss, with Terry Crews writing on Instagram Dec. 12, "Can't believe you're gone so soon. I'm honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts. You left us too soon."

Born in Chicago, Braugher studied at Juilliard before entering Hollywood during a time when roles for African American actors were "few and far between," he told the Associated Press in 2019.

He scored his breakout role in the 1989 movie Glory alongside Morgan Freeman and Denzel Washington, but it was in four years later that he rose to fame playing detective Frank Pembleton in Homicide: Life on the Street. In addition to earning an Emmy for the role, Homicide was a special moment in his career, as he was able to costar with his wife Ami Brabson, who he had married in 1991.