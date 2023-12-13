Pregnant Bhad Bhabie Reveals Sex of Her First Baby

Watch : Bhad Bhabie Announces She's Pregnant with First Child

Catch Bhad Bhabie revealing new details about her baby on the way.

The rapper—who announced her pregnancy two weeks ago—shared the sex of her first child while baring her baby bump during a fashion photo shoot.

"ITS A GIRL," Bhad Bhabie wrote on Instagram Dec. 12, alongside a photo of her perched on a motorcycle during a campaign for heaven by Marc Jacobs and BARRAGÁN.

The snap showed the internet personality rocking a purple cutout top and flared pants.

Another snap captured Bhad Bhabie (real name Danielle Bregoli) wearing soccer jersey crop top and a pair of athletic skorts that put her stomach on full display.

The 20-year-old—who is currently in a relationship with Le Vaughn—shared news of her pregnancy Dec. 1, posting mirror selfies in loungewear that gave a look at her growing belly.

Vaughn hasn't publicly addressed the baby news but did re-post her Marc Jacobs campaign on his Instagram Story Dec. 12. He's also dad to a baby boy.