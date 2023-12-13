Pregnant Bhad Bhabie Reveals Sex of Her First Baby

Bhad Bhabie—known for telling Dr. Phil's audience to "cash me outside" in 2016—shared the sex of her first baby after announcing her pregnancy earlier this month.

The rapper—who announced her pregnancy two weeks ago—shared the sex of her first child while baring her baby bump during a fashion photo shoot.

"ITS A GIRL," Bhad Bhabie wrote on Instagram Dec. 12, alongside a photo of her perched on a motorcycle during a campaign for heaven by Marc Jacobs and BARRAGÁN.

The snap showed the internet personality rocking a purple cutout top and flared pants. 

Another snap captured Bhad Bhabie (real name Danielle Bregoli) wearing soccer jersey crop top and a pair of athletic skorts that put her stomach on full display. 

The 20-year-old—who is currently in a relationship with Le Vaughn—shared news of her pregnancy Dec. 1, posting mirror selfies in loungewear that gave a look at her growing belly. 

Vaughn hasn't publicly addressed the baby news but did re-post her Marc Jacobs campaign on his Instagram Story Dec. 12. He's also dad to a baby boy.

Bhad Bhabie entered the public eye in 2016, when the then-13-year-old appeared on Dr. Phil McGraw's eponymous talk show with her mom.

"I behave disrespectful, I steal cars, I steal her credit card," she confessed on the show. "You don't leave your keys in a someone's room when they've stolen cars before. Like, you asking for it."

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

The teen, who noted that she stopped going to school at seventh grade, said at the time that she wasn't worried about going to jail. 

"That's what I always do and they never catch me," she said. "Ain't nobody gonna catch me."

When the studio audience laughed at her remarks, Bhad Bhabie retorted, "Cash me outside, how bout dah."

She went on to develop her music career, releasing songs including "Miss Understood," "Hi Bich / Whachu Know" and "Gucci Flip Flops" (featuring Lil Yachty).

