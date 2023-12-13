Why Bella Thorne Is Trying to Hide Battery Packs in Her Hair for Mark Emms Wedding

Bella Thorne is shaking it up for her wedding.
The former Disney Channel star is hard at work figuring out what she'll wear for her nuptials with fiancé Mark Emms next year. In fact, she's already got a vision for her hairdo—though she may need some clever engineering to pull it off.
"The wedding is very fairytale, so I'll be working twinkly lights into my hairstyles," Bella told Entertainment Tonight on Dec. 11. "I've been thinking about finding ways to hide battery packs into my hair so that my hair twinkles and doing really extreme hairstyles to work jewelry into."
Noting that Italian fashion house Schiaparelli will be creating her wedding dress, the 26-year-old is aiming to make a fashion statement on her big day.
"I'll probably stay away from pearls because it's so classic that it feels too obvious for me," she said, before quipping, "unless I do a ridiculous dripped look in pearls."
However, it'll all come down to the gown, as Bella is currently torn between two very opposing looks. As she explained to People, she's been back-and-forth between what she called the classic "princess dress" and wearing something "side booby" with "very silky Grecian goddess kind of vibes."
"We don't even have the exact dress yet," the Famous in Love actress said, adding that Mark has been "really floored" by her wedding mood board.
Bella and the Bad Vegan producer started dating in August 2022 after meeting at Cara Delevingne's birthday beach party in Ibiza. As the Shake It Up alum recalled to Vogue earlier this year, "It was love at first sight as the sun rose."
The two got engaged in May, when Mark proposed with a 10-plus-carat, emerald-cut diamond ring at Bella's California home.
"It's really like, ‘Oh wow, we're really, you're my partner.' Let's do this together," she recently told People about their engagement. "So that kind of becomes more real every day, and kind of solidifies our partnership more and more every day."
Bella added, "If you believe someone's your partner, marriage doesn't really change anything."