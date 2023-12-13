Why Bella Thorne Is Trying to Hide Battery Packs in Her Hair for Mark Emms Wedding

Watch : Bella Thorne Engaged to Mark Emms: See Her Stunning Ring!

Bella Thorne is shaking it up for her wedding.

The former Disney Channel star is hard at work figuring out what she'll wear for her nuptials with fiancé Mark Emms next year. In fact, she's already got a vision for her hairdo—though she may need some clever engineering to pull it off.

"The wedding is very fairytale, so I'll be working twinkly lights into my hairstyles," Bella told Entertainment Tonight on Dec. 11. "I've been thinking about finding ways to hide battery packs into my hair so that my hair twinkles and doing really extreme hairstyles to work jewelry into."

Noting that Italian fashion house Schiaparelli will be creating her wedding dress, the 26-year-old is aiming to make a fashion statement on her big day.

"I'll probably stay away from pearls because it's so classic that it feels too obvious for me," she said, before quipping, "unless I do a ridiculous dripped look in pearls."