Why Bella Thorne Is Trying to Hide Battery Packs in Her Hair for Mark Emms Wedding

Bella Thorne shared a glimpse into her wedding planning process with fiancé Mark Emms, including how she's "finding ways to hide battery packs" in her hair for an "extreme" 'do.

By Gabrielle Chung Dec 13, 2023 12:12 AMTags
FashionWeddingsCouplesCelebritiesBella Thorne
Watch: Bella Thorne Engaged to Mark Emms: See Her Stunning Ring!

Bella Thorne is shaking it up for her wedding.

The former Disney Channel star is hard at work figuring out what she'll wear for her nuptials with fiancé Mark Emms next year. In fact, she's already got a vision for her hairdo—though she may need some clever engineering to pull it off.

"The wedding is very fairytale, so I'll be working twinkly lights into my hairstyles," Bella told Entertainment Tonight on Dec. 11. "I've been thinking about finding ways to hide battery packs into my hair so that my hair twinkles and doing really extreme hairstyles to work jewelry into."

Noting that Italian fashion house Schiaparelli will be creating her wedding dress, the 26-year-old is aiming to make a fashion statement on her big day.

"I'll probably stay away from pearls because it's so classic that it feels too obvious for me," she said, before quipping, "unless I do a ridiculous dripped look in pearls."

photos
2023 Celebrity Weddings

However, it'll all come down to the gown, as Bella is currently torn between two very opposing looks. As she explained to People, she's been back-and-forth between what she called the classic "princess dress" and wearing something "side booby" with "very silky Grecian goddess kind of vibes."

"We don't even have the exact dress yet," the Famous in Love actress said, adding that Mark has been "really floored" by her wedding mood board.

Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for amfAR

Trending Stories

1

Todd Chrisley Details His Life in "Filthy" Prison With "Dated" Food

2

Natalia Grace, Accused of Trying to Kill Adoptive Parents, Speaks Out

3

Jennifer Aniston Says Sex Scene With Jon Hamm Was "Awkward Enough"

Bella and the Bad Vegan producer started dating in August 2022 after meeting at Cara Delevingne's birthday beach party in Ibiza. As the Shake It Up alum recalled to Vogue earlier this year, "It was love at first sight as the sun rose."

The two got engaged in May, when Mark proposed with a 10-plus-carat, emerald-cut diamond ring at Bella's California home.

"It's really like, ‘Oh wow, we're really, you're my partner.' Let's do this together," she recently told People about their engagement. "So that kind of becomes more real every day, and kind of solidifies our partnership more and more every day."

Bella added, "If you believe someone's your partner, marriage doesn't really change anything."

\Craig Barritt/Getty Images
Groovy Girl

In J. Mendel.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images
All Tulled Up

In Saint Laurent.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images
Leather & Lace

 In Marchesa.

Jenny Anderson/WireImage
Greaser Girl

 In Diesel.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
Back in Black

In Vera Wang.

Paul Morigi/Getty Images for POPSUGAR
Take Two

 In Jonathan Simkhai.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic
Blues Baby

 In Monique Lhuillier.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Grecian Goddess

In Maria Lucia Hohan.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Orange Flame

In Balmain.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Crop It Out

In Tamara Mellon.

Michael Bezjian/WireImage
Olive Green

In Camilla and Marc.

George Pimentel/WireImage
Spicy

In Julien Macdonald.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Understated Sexy

In Mugler.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Dark Romance

In Donna Karan.

Getty Images
Drop It Low

In Naeem Khan.

D Dipasupil/Getty Images for The Shortly Awards
Teal Trend

In Mugler.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Point of Interest

In Peter Pilotto.

David Buchan/Getty Image
Tres Chic

In Gucci.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Suited Up

In Giorgio Armani.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for amfAR
Bold Beauty

In Emilio Pucci.

Steven A Henry/Getty Images
Back Track

In a backless black gown.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Sweet Spot

In Candies.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Emerald City

In Valentino.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Pink Lady

In Kate Spade.

Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!

Trending Stories

1

Todd Chrisley Details His Life in "Filthy" Prison With "Dated" Food

2

Natalia Grace, Accused of Trying to Kill Adoptive Parents, Speaks Out

3

Jennifer Aniston Says Sex Scene With Jon Hamm Was "Awkward Enough"

4

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Kiss Proves He’s King of Her Heart

5

Hilary Duff Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 4