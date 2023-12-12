Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Officially Becomes Highest-Grossing Tour Ever

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has surpassed $1 billion in revenue, becoming the highest-grossing music tour in history, according to Guinness World Records.

One for the money, two for the show.

Taylor Swift's uber-popular Eras Tour has officially broken the record for highest-grossing music tour of all time, Guinness World Records announced Dec. 12. 

The Grammy winner's concert series has reportedly become the first to make more than $1 billion in revenue—specifically, it has earned $1.04 billion in just nine months after opening in March 2023, Guinness notes, citing Pollstar. (Bloomberg also crowned Swift personally a billionaire in October.)

Before Swift's achievement at age 33, Elton John, 76, held the record for highest-grossing tour thanks to his farewell concert series, which ended in Sweden in July 2023 after five years, reportedly making $939 million. 

So, while there's only so far new money goes, it's clear Swift is going the distance. And she has more shows left, returning the stage in Tokyo in February 2024, before heading to Australia, Singapore and then Europe.

For fans not able to make the trek (or score a stub on Ticketmaster), Swift also brought the experience to the big screen in October with the release of her Eras Tour movie. The concert film has brought in nearly $250 million worldwide in two months and will be available to rent on Prime Video Dec. 13.

And it's been a long time coming: Swift has been laying the groundwork for the past two years, when she started intense training for the three-hour show.

"I knew this tour was harder than anything I'd ever done before by a long shot," she told TIME magazine in an interview published Dec. 6. "Every day I would run on the treadmill, singing the entire set list out loud. Fast for fast songs, and a jog or a fast walk for slow songs."

The "Anti-Hero" singer then had three months of dance training, "because I wanted to get it in my bones," she added. "I wanted to be so over-rehearsed that I could be silly with the fans, and not lose my train of thought."

To see some of the celebs who've been shaking it off at the Eras Tour this year, read on.

