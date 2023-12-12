Todd Chrisley Details His Life in "Filthy" Prison With "Dated" Food

Watch : Todd Chrisley Is "Very Against" Meeting Savannah's BF

Todd Chrisley is speaking out from behind bars.

The Chrisley Knows Best alum—who is serving a yearslong sentence for bank fraud and tax evasion at a federal prison camp in Pensacola, Fla.—alleged that he is being mistreated by staff as a way to "humble him."

"The food is dated," he said in a phone interview on the Dec. 8 broadcast of Chris Cuomo's News Nation show Cuomo. "It's a year past expiration."

Todd also accused prison workers of "literally starving" inmates by providing them with "disgustingly filthy" food that allegedly came into contact with wild animals.

"You've got rats, you've got squirrels in the storage facility where the food is," he claimed. "They just covered it up with plastic and then tore the ceiling out because of all the black mold and found a dead cat in the ceiling, and it dropped down on the top of the food."