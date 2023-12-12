Todd Chrisley Details His Life in "Filthy" Prison With "Dated" Food

Todd Chrisley is speaking out from behind bars.
The Chrisley Knows Best alum—who is serving a yearslong sentence for bank fraud and tax evasion at a federal prison camp in Pensacola, Fla.—alleged that he is being mistreated by staff as a way to "humble him."
"The food is dated," he said in a phone interview on the Dec. 8 broadcast of Chris Cuomo's News Nation show Cuomo. "It's a year past expiration."
Todd also accused prison workers of "literally starving" inmates by providing them with "disgustingly filthy" food that allegedly came into contact with wild animals.
"You've got rats, you've got squirrels in the storage facility where the food is," he claimed. "They just covered it up with plastic and then tore the ceiling out because of all the black mold and found a dead cat in the ceiling, and it dropped down on the top of the food."
To avoid eating food made for the prison's general population, Todd cooks his meals using ingredients purchased with his own money from the commissary. Still, he alleged, staff has been "cutting down" on the amount of food he can buy per week.
"I eat tuna, I eat peanut butter—that's where I get protein," the 54-year-old said. "And then I start over again doing the same thing the next week."
But Todd alleged the mistreatment spanned beyond chow time, claiming that someone once attempted to extort his family from behind bars.
"There was a photograph taken of me while I was sleeping and sent to my daughter," he alleged, "asking for $2,600 dollars a month for my protection."
E! News has reached out to Pensacola Federal Prison Camp for comment but hasn't heard back.
Todd and his wife, Julie Chrisley, were found guilty in June 2022 of conspiring to defraud banks and taking out millions of dollars' worth of personal loans using false bank statements. He reported to his prison in January, while Julie—who he married in 1996—began her sentence at a different federal prison in Lexington, Ky.
Their attorney Jay Surgent said in September that the couple's sentences were shortened, with Todd's initial 12-year entence down to 10 and Julie's seven-year sentence down to five.
Todd and Julie are working to appeal their convictions from prison, leaving their 26-year-old daughter Savannah Chrisley to care for their son Grayson, 17, and granddaughter Chloe, 11.
"That has been really tough," Savannah shared during a recent episode of her Unlocked podcast, "especially going to visit mom and dad and being in a relationship and feeling like I want something for myself at times."
She added, "I have this layer of guilt that weights over me like, 'Oh my gosh, you have to go see and them. Like, how selfish of you?' I'm the angel on one side and devil on the other, of just this constant battle of feeling what I'm doing isn't enough."
