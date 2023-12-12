Why George Clooney Is at a "Tactical Disadvantage" With His and Amal Clooney's Kids

Watch : George Clooney Wants to Teach His Kids What Wild Prank?!

George Clooney might need to learn some new languages to keep up with his kids.

The Ocean's Eleven star revealed that his 6-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, who he shares with wife Amal Clooney, now speak two more languages than he does.

"I'm not a very smart person, and I've armed my children," the 62-year-old joked during the Dec. 11 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. "They speak French, and they speak Italian and my wife speaks French and Italian."

As host Jimmy Kimmel put it, "You are at a tactical disadvantage right now!"

Luckily, it doesn't bother George all that much.

"Who's got two thumbs and doesn't speak French or Italian?" he laughed, adding, "It's okay, though, I'm enjoying the ignorance of it all."

And when his kids start speaking to him in either language? He explained, "I kind of enjoy it." After all, the noted prankster uses the opportunity to flex his non-existent language skills.