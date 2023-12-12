Why George Clooney Is at a "Tactical Disadvantage" With His and Amal Clooney's Kids

George Clooney might need to learn some new languages to keep up with his kids.
The Ocean's Eleven star revealed that his 6-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, who he shares with wife Amal Clooney, now speak two more languages than he does.
"I'm not a very smart person, and I've armed my children," the 62-year-old joked during the Dec. 11 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. "They speak French, and they speak Italian and my wife speaks French and Italian."
As host Jimmy Kimmel put it, "You are at a tactical disadvantage right now!"
Luckily, it doesn't bother George all that much.
"Who's got two thumbs and doesn't speak French or Italian?" he laughed, adding, "It's okay, though, I'm enjoying the ignorance of it all."
And when his kids start speaking to him in either language? He explained, "I kind of enjoy it." After all, the noted prankster uses the opportunity to flex his non-existent language skills.
"I'll try to fake something in the wrong language," the Boys in the Boat director continued. "And they'll just look at me like, ‘You're an idiot,' and I'm like ‘You're six!'"
While these days, George jokes around with his kids in any language, he didn't always envision life as a dad. In fact, initially didn't see him and Amal, 45, expanding their family after their 2014 wedding.
"We never talked about it until after we were married, which is funny," he revealed to The Hollywood Reporter in 2017 after becoming a dad. "There was an assumption that we didn't want them. And then after the wedding, Amal and I were talking and we just felt like we'd gotten very lucky, both of us, and we should share whatever good luck we've got. It would seem self-centered to just have that belong to us."
And ultimately, the Oscar winner and human rights lawyer have the simple goal of raising decent human beings.
"The first thing you think is, 'I hope I don't screw this up,'" he continued. "You are really responsible for two kids. I want them to be happy. I want them to have a sense of humor. I want them to be interested in things. I want them to be compassionate about other people's plights."
