Lose Yourself in This Video of Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Celebrating Her 28th Birthday

Will the real birthday girl please stand up?
In fact, Hailie Jade cannot wait to turn 28. Two weeks ahead of her birthday, which falls on Dec. 25, the daughter of Eminem and Kim Scott was already blowing out the candles on her cake during a recent gathering with friends.
"Early birthday celebration," she captioned an Instagram video of the moment on Dec. 11. "I have a good feeling about 28."
The Just a Little Shady podcast host also posted a photo of her birthday 'fit, which included a denim dress from One Teaspoon and white knee-high boots. In an image shared on Instagram Stories, she happily posed in front of a neon sight reading "Let's Party" with what looked to be a glass of mimosa in her hand.
And Hailie's 27th trip around the sun has certainly been eventful. After all, she got engaged to her longtime love Evan McClintock in February.
"Casual weekend recap… 2.4.23," she captioned photos of the proposal at the time. "I love you @evanmcclintock11."
Evan later revealed that he had asked for Eminem's blessingson Hailie's 27th birthday in December 2021. As he recalled on her podcast, "I saw your dad go downstairs and [thought], 'Alright. I got to do it right now or I'm not doing it today. I'm going to have to schedule some other time.'"
"So, I just followed him downstairs and thankfully, he was just down there," the Michigan State University alum remembered, "grabbing your cake."
Last month, the couple enjoyed a romantic getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for a friend's wedding.
"A weekend for the books," Hailie wrote on Instagram Nov. 14. "Cheers to our newly married friends."
What else has Hailie been up to this year? Keep reading for some of her highlights.