Lose Yourself in This Video of Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Celebrating Her 28th Birthday

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade celebrated her 28th birthday a little early, blowing out the candles on her cake at a recent party with friends.

Will the real birthday girl please stand up? 

In fact, Hailie Jade cannot wait to turn 28. Two weeks ahead of her birthday, which falls on Dec. 25, the daughter of Eminem and Kim Scott was already blowing out the candles on her cake during a recent gathering with friends. 

"Early birthday celebration," she captioned an Instagram video of the moment on Dec. 11. "I have a good feeling about 28."

The Just a Little Shady podcast host also posted a photo of her birthday 'fit, which included a denim dress from One Teaspoon and white knee-high boots. In an image shared on Instagram Stories, she happily posed in front of a neon sight reading "Let's Party" with what looked to be a glass of mimosa in her hand.

And Hailie's 27th trip around the sun has certainly been eventful. After all, she got engaged to her longtime love Evan McClintock in February.

Eminem's Family Tree

"Casual weekend recap… 2.4.23," she captioned photos of the proposal at the time. "I love you @evanmcclintock11."

 

Evan later revealed that he had asked for Eminem's blessingson Hailie's 27th birthday in December 2021. As he recalled on her podcast, "I saw your dad go downstairs and [thought], 'Alright. I got to do it right now or I'm not doing it today. I'm going to have to schedule some other time.'"

"So, I just followed him downstairs and thankfully, he was just down there," the Michigan State University alum remembered, "grabbing your cake."

Last month, the couple enjoyed a romantic getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for a friend's wedding. 

 

"A weekend for the books," Hailie wrote on Instagram Nov. 14. "Cheers to our newly married friends."

What else has Hailie been up to this year? Keep reading for some of her highlights.

Erika Christine Photography
Engaged

Will the bride-to-be please stand up? Hailie announced her engagement to her longtime love Evan McClintock on Instagram in February 2023.

Instagram
Soaking Up the Sun

The rapper's eldest daughter, who he shares with ex-wife Kim Mathers, showcases her fit physique in a black bikini. 

Instagram
Staying Safe

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Hailie took to Instagram to encourage her followers to adhere by public health protocols. "...seriously it's so important to stay safe and healthy & social distance/stay home right now!" she writes. "the sooner everyone is on board, the sooner we can stop the spread of this virus & get back to as normal as possible!"

Instagram
Music Lover

After attending the 2019 Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, she shares on Instagram, "lolla, i love you but i'm feeling hella thankful that i have a year to recuperate before i attempt to survive you again."

Instagram
Arianator

You like my hair? Gee, thanks, just bought it. Hailie channels her inner Ariana Grande with this Halloween look. 

Instagram
New York Minute

Hailie hits the streets of the Big Apple looking effortlessly chic. 

Instagram
Red Lipstick Lady

Hailie, 25, flashes her pearly whites for the camera in a snapshot shared to her Instagram in November 2018. 

Instagram
Ooh La La

The social media star flashes a little skin in a cutout bodysuit and high-waisted jeans. 

Instagram
Fashionista

Like father, like daughter! Hailie is a spitting image of Eminem with this stone cold fierce pose. 

Instagram
Young and in Love

"Couldn't have asked for a better 21st birthday celebration (or a better guy to have by my side)," she captions this sweet photo from 2016. 

Instagram
Model Behavior

There's no denying the camera totally loves Hailie! 

Instagram
Puppy Perfection

Hailie teases on social media alongside this photo, "Yes my pants match my closet & yes Lottie's entitled to photobomb on puppy day." 

Instagram
Stunning Selfie

Hailie captions this February 2019 social media snap, "new selfie, who dis?"

Instagram
Aloha

In March 2019, the social media star takes a trip to Hawaii, where she poses in a yellow bikini.

Instagram
Chasing Waterfalls

"sorry TLC but i've been chasing waterfalls," Hailie writes alongside this vacation pic.

Instagram
Sunday Funday

"currently cuddled up with my pups on the couch," Hailie tells her followers in April 2019. "what's your favorite way to spend sunday?"

