Lose Yourself in This Video of Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Celebrating Her 28th Birthday

Watch : Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers Is Engaged

Will the real birthday girl please stand up?

In fact, Hailie Jade cannot wait to turn 28. Two weeks ahead of her birthday, which falls on Dec. 25, the daughter of Eminem and Kim Scott was already blowing out the candles on her cake during a recent gathering with friends.

"Early birthday celebration," she captioned an Instagram video of the moment on Dec. 11. "I have a good feeling about 28."

The Just a Little Shady podcast host also posted a photo of her birthday 'fit, which included a denim dress from One Teaspoon and white knee-high boots. In an image shared on Instagram Stories, she happily posed in front of a neon sight reading "Let's Party" with what looked to be a glass of mimosa in her hand.

And Hailie's 27th trip around the sun has certainly been eventful. After all, she got engaged to her longtime love Evan McClintock in February.