Live Your Best Life With Kourtney Kardashian’s 12 Days of Pooshmas Holiday Mailer

If you haven't been Keeping up, Kourtney Kardashian's Poosh has officially released all their daily surprises and gifts from their annual holiday gift mailer, and it's full of self-care, wellness, and style products you won't be able to resist.
The specially curated mailer debuted on December 1st as a festive immersive advent calendar with a surprise product unveiling every day until December 12th for friends and family to "open". Selected by Poosh's very own Christmas elves, each wellness product or Poosh-approved toy (IYKYK) is sustainably wrapped, paying an ode to Kourtney Kardashian's art of living her best sustainable and self-care life.
All packed up in a Santa-sized mailer that's definitely too big to go down the chimney, you can expect to find beauty and self-care products like the Ulike Air 3 for a pain-free hair removal experience, or even a handy Elixir Mixer bottle featuring a build-in whisk to make your shakes, lattes, and matcha on the go (what more can you want?). If you're ready to treat yourself or loved ones this Pooshmas to gifts that keep on giving, keep scrolling for Kourtney's full 12 days of Pooshmas gift guide.
Day 1: A Gadget That Makes You Hair Free
Ulike Air 3 Holiday Gift Set
Ditch the razor for good with this Ulike hair removal device. Beloved by Kourtney and our E! editors, this portable device features sapphire ice-cooling technology for a pain-free hair removal experience (we're not joking) and only takes 12 minutes for a full-body session. Did we mention it only takes up to a month to reduce 90% of your hair? Trust us, this little gadget is worth the splurge and allows you to go at your own pace.
Day 2: Sweets I'll Love
SmartSweets Candy
These low-sugar candies are Kourtney's "favorite" and are both gluten-free and plant-based. With just two grams of sugar, choose from an array of yummy flavors like Peach Rings, Sourmelon Bites, Sour Blast Buddies, and Sweet Fish Candies. Perfect for satisfying any sweet tooth craving!
Day 3: Quenched Skin
Biotyspa Body Sculpt Kit
Upgrade your self-care routine with this Body Sculpt kit featuring the revolutionary Biotyspa Sculpting Cup, Hydrating Shower Gel, and Firming Body Oil, delivering the indulgence of a spa-worthy French lymphatic sculpting massage right in the comfort of your home. Do we even need to say more?
Day 4: Liquids Stirred
The Elixir Mixer
Who needs clunky blenders when you have this viral Elixir Mixzer travel bottle that can whip up shakes, juices, matcha, and more in an instant. Featuring a built-in whisk, all you have to do is fill it up, press the button, and 15 seconds later get sipping!
Day 5: Golden Rings
Oura Ring Gen3
This sleek Oura ring serves as a comprehensive health monitor, analyzing 20 biometric signals directly from your finger to track your well-being, sleep patterns, and more. It not only boasts a stylish appearance but also plays a crucial role in supporting a well-balanced lifestyle.
Day 6: Fleece for Sleighing
In A Bubble Puffer Jacket
Cozy up this winter season with the In a Bubble puffer jacket from Free People. Filled with a synthetic down alternative, it's built to keep you toasty warm (even when you're hitting the slopes) without the bulk.
Hit The Slopes Fleece Jacket
Perfect for layering over activewear or streetwear, this fleece jacket boasts a cool button-up front and zippered pocket details. With an easy, slouchy silhouette, fuzzy warmth, and practical features like nylon patches and elastic cuffs, it's ideal for throwing on during hiking trips or after a workout.
Day 7: Yawns A-Brimming
Gisele TENCEL™ Modal Long PJ Set
It wouldn't be the holidays without a cozy pair of pajamas you can lounge in all day. These are made from a temperature-regulating knit fabric, so no matter the season, you can always count on these to help you sleep better.
Day 8: Air A-Filtering
Blue Pure 411i Max
Experience tranquility with this virtually silent air purifier, ensuring fresh, clean air without any disruptive noise. Bonus: You can also customize its aesthetic appeal with washable pre-filters, ensuring it seamlessly blends into your home's aesthetic—because style matters just as much as clean air.
Day 9: Ladies Dancing
JBL Authentics 300
Keep the party alive with the JBL portable speaker, designed for a night of endless dancing. With up to eight hours of playtime from its built-in battery and a convenient integrated carrying handle, you can take the beats anywhere you go.
Day 10: Pot for Steeping
Satub 5 qt Cocotte
Soup season knows no bounds, and with the Staub cocotte, it's a year-round delight. This tall and robust cookware effortlessly accommodates your soups, stews, and even bread, maximizing your culinary possibilities without monopolizing your stovetop, oven, or counter space.
Day 11: Cozy Night In
Waffle Bath Robe
If you're looking to really treat yourself, opt for this luxurious waffle bathrobe. Complete with an adjustable tie waist, roomy front pockets, and discreet shoulder buttons for the waffle hair towel, it's the perfect blend of comfort and convenience.
Waffle Bath Towels
Don't just stop at a robe, why not go all out with a luxurious waffle bath towel too? We love this one because it's dual-sided, featuring a decorative waffle side and a lightweight yet ultra-absorbent terry side.
Day 12: Toy for Coming
Spellbound Stimulator
Get those good vibes flowing with this dual-ended, gynecologist-developed tool that's got your back. One side offers seven different vibrating settings, while the other rocks seven air-wave settings for a pleasure-packed ride to the top.
Enchantment Gel
And, of course, don't forget to kick off your routine with the acclaimed Enchantment gel—a pH-balanced gem supported by robust medical research.
