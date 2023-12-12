Live Your Best Life With Kourtney Kardashian’s 12 Days of Pooshmas Holiday Mailer

We included these products chosen by Kourtney Kardashian and Poosh because we think you'll like their picks at these prices. Poosh is Kourtney's website. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you haven't been Keeping up, Kourtney Kardashian's Poosh has officially released all their daily surprises and gifts from their annual holiday gift mailer, and it's full of self-care, wellness, and style products you won't be able to resist.

The specially curated mailer debuted on December 1st as a festive immersive advent calendar with a surprise product unveiling every day until December 12th for friends and family to "open". Selected by Poosh's very own Christmas elves, each wellness product or Poosh-approved toy (IYKYK) is sustainably wrapped, paying an ode to Kourtney Kardashian's art of living her best sustainable and self-care life.

All packed up in a Santa-sized mailer that's definitely too big to go down the chimney, you can expect to find beauty and self-care products like the Ulike Air 3 for a pain-free hair removal experience, or even a handy Elixir Mixer bottle featuring a build-in whisk to make your shakes, lattes, and matcha on the go (what more can you want?). If you're ready to treat yourself or loved ones this Pooshmas to gifts that keep on giving, keep scrolling for Kourtney's full 12 days of Pooshmas gift guide.