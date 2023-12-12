Live Your Best Life With Kourtney Kardashian’s 12 Days of Pooshmas Holiday Mailer

Poosh unveiled their anticipated holiday mailer in an immersive advent calendar with sustainably wrapped gifts that’re “the most interesting to look at.”

By Camila Quimper Dec 12, 2023 10:38 PMTags
Kourtney KardashianHolidaysShoppingShop BeautyTreat Yo SelfE! Insider ShopShop FashionShop HomeCelebrity ShoppingE! InsiderLikes
Shop Poosh Holiday MailerE! News Illustration / Photos Courtesy of Poosh

We included these products chosen by Kourtney Kardashian and Poosh because we think you'll like their picks at these prices. Poosh is Kourtney's website. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you haven't been Keeping upKourtney Kardashian's Poosh has officially released all their daily surprises and gifts from their annual holiday gift mailer, and it's full of self-care, wellness, and style products you won't be able to resist.

The specially curated mailer debuted on December 1st as a festive immersive advent calendar with a surprise product unveiling every day until December 12th for friends and family to "open". Selected by Poosh's very own Christmas elves, each wellness product or Poosh-approved toy (IYKYK) is sustainably wrapped, paying an ode to Kourtney Kardashian's art of living her best sustainable and self-care life.

All packed up in a Santa-sized mailer that's definitely too big to go down the chimney, you can expect to find beauty and self-care products like the Ulike Air 3 for a pain-free hair removal experience, or even a handy Elixir Mixer bottle featuring a build-in whisk to make your shakes, lattes, and matcha on the go (what more can you want?). If you're ready to treat yourself or loved ones this Pooshmas to gifts that keep on giving, keep scrolling for Kourtney's full 12 days of Pooshmas gift guide.

Day 1: A Gadget That Makes You Hair Free

Ulike Air 3 Holiday Gift Set

Ditch the razor for good with this Ulike hair removal device. Beloved by Kourtney and our E! editors, this portable device features sapphire ice-cooling technology for a pain-free hair removal experience (we're not joking) and only takes 12 minutes for a full-body session. Did we mention it only takes up to a month to reduce 90% of your hair? Trust us, this little gadget is worth the splurge and allows you to go at your own pace. 

$329
Ulike
$329
Amazon

Day 2: Sweets I'll Love

SmartSweets Candy

These low-sugar candies are Kourtney's "favorite" and are both gluten-free and plant-based. With just two grams of sugar, choose from an array of yummy flavors like Peach Rings, Sourmelon Bites, Sour Blast Buddies, and Sweet Fish Candies. Perfect for satisfying any sweet tooth craving!

$15.75
Amazon

Day 3: Quenched Skin

Biotyspa Body Sculpt Kit

Upgrade your self-care routine with this Body Sculpt kit featuring the revolutionary Biotyspa Sculpting Cup, Hydrating Shower Gel, and Firming Body Oil, delivering the indulgence of a spa-worthy French lymphatic sculpting massage right in the comfort of your home. Do we even need to say more? 

$147
$135
Biotyspa
read
Feel Like a Star With 58 Gift Ideas From Celebrity Brands- SKIMS, Goop, BEIS, Rhode & More

Day 4: Liquids Stirred

The Elixir Mixer

Who needs clunky blenders when you have this viral Elixir Mixzer travel bottle that can whip up shakes, juices, matcha, and more in an instant. Featuring a built-in whisk, all you have to do is fill it up, press the button, and 15 seconds later get sipping!

$88
Visp

Day 5: Golden Rings

Oura Ring Gen3

This sleek Oura ring serves as a comprehensive health monitor, analyzing 20 biometric signals directly from your finger to track your well-being, sleep patterns, and more. It not only boasts a stylish appearance but also plays a crucial role in supporting a well-balanced lifestyle.

$499
Oura

Day 6: Fleece for Sleighing

In A Bubble Puffer Jacket

Cozy up this winter season with the In a Bubble puffer jacket from Free People. Filled with a synthetic down alternative, it's built to keep you toasty warm (even when you're hitting the slopes) without the bulk. 

$198
Free People

Hit The Slopes Fleece Jacket

Perfect for layering over activewear or streetwear, this fleece jacket boasts a cool button-up front and zippered pocket details. With an easy, slouchy silhouette, fuzzy warmth, and practical features like nylon patches and elastic cuffs, it's ideal for throwing on during hiking trips or after a workout.

$148
Free People

Day 7: Yawns A-Brimming

Gisele TENCEL™ Modal Long PJ Set

It wouldn't be the holidays without a cozy pair of pajamas you can lounge in all day. These are made from a temperature-regulating knit fabric, so no matter the season, you can always count on these to help you sleep better. 

$138
eberjey

Day 8: Air A-Filtering

Blue Pure 411i Max

Experience tranquility with this virtually silent air purifier, ensuring fresh, clean air without any disruptive noise. Bonus: You can also customize its aesthetic appeal with washable pre-filters, ensuring it seamlessly blends into your home's aesthetic—because style matters just as much as clean air.

$169.99
$135.99
Blueair
$169.99
$135.99
Amazon

Day 9: Ladies Dancing

JBL Authentics 300

Keep the party alive with the JBL portable speaker, designed for a night of endless dancing. With up to eight hours of playtime from its built-in battery and a convenient integrated carrying handle, you can take the beats anywhere you go. 

$449.99
$399.95
JBL
$449.95
$399.99
Amazon

Day 10: Pot for Steeping

Satub 5 qt Cocotte

Soup season knows no bounds, and with the Staub cocotte, it's a year-round delight. This tall and robust cookware effortlessly accommodates your soups, stews, and even bread, maximizing your culinary possibilities without monopolizing your stovetop, oven, or counter space.

$369.99
$169.99
Staub

Day 11: Cozy Night In

Waffle Bath Robe

If you're looking to really treat yourself, opt for this luxurious waffle bathrobe. Complete with an adjustable tie waist, roomy front pockets, and discreet shoulder buttons for the waffle hair towel, it's the perfect blend of comfort and convenience.

$170
$136
Cozy Earth

Waffle Bath Towels

Don't just stop at a robe, why not go all out with a luxurious waffle bath towel too? We love this one because it's dual-sided, featuring a decorative waffle side and a lightweight yet ultra-absorbent terry side. 

$120
$96
Cozy Earth

Day 12: Toy for Coming

Spellbound Stimulator

Get those good vibes flowing with this dual-ended, gynecologist-developed tool that's got your back. One side offers seven different vibrating settings, while the other rocks seven air-wave settings for a pleasure-packed ride to the top.

$117
Cere

Enchantment Gel

And, of course, don't forget to kick off your routine with the acclaimed Enchantment gel—a pH-balanced gem supported by robust medical research.

$67
Cere

Want to do more celeb-inspired shopping? You'll love these picks from Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Holiday Shop.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!