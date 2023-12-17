Get’cha Head in the Game and Check in on the Cast of High School Musical

Watch : Vanessa Hudgens Has 'High School Musical' Reunion at Her Wedding

We've got exactly what you've been looking for: An update on the cast of Disney's High School Musical.

After all, it's been nearly 18 years since the beloved franchise—starring Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel and so many more—hit our screens, bringing all of us together. And ever since, they've been bopping to the top of their games, both professionally and personally.

The proof? Well, Hudgens recently started something new when she said "I do" to baseball player Cole Tucker during an intimate ceremony in Mexico last month. Coleman and Grabeel, were, naturally, in attendance.

"I couldn't have dreamt it to be any better," Vanessa raved to Vogue after her vows. "I knew it was going to be magical, but it exceeded my expectations."

Meanwhile, Efron has been soaring, flying now that he's got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. "I've been acting, singing and dancing for as long as I can remember," he said during his Dec. 11 speech, "but never in my wildest dreams that I'd imagine I would be standing here today."