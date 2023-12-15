Ring In The Weekend With The 21 Best Sales That Are Happening Right Now

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It's finally Friday, which means that the weekend is basically here. That means its time for you to start planning how you'll spend it, whether you're planning on rotting away in your bed watching The Real Housewives (although we prefer to label it "self care"), going out for espresso martinis with the girls, or hitting a Soul Cycle class. Another great way to spend the weekend? Shopping. And we're not talking about braving a mall full of holiday shoppers, we're talking online shopping from the comfort of your home. The best news is that are a number of stores having some amazing sales this weekend that are simply too good to pass up.
With up to 70% off at J. Crew Factory, up to 60% off at Sam Edelman, and up to 80% off at BaubleBar, these are some of the best sales to happen this holiday season so far. Whether you're shopping for your self or need to pick up a few extra gifts for friends and family, keep reading for a list of the 21 best sales happening this weekend.
Amazon: Save big on tech, like 50% off a Ring doorbell, 50% off JBL earbuds, and 49% off Beats headphones.
Athleta: Get 40% off on the chicest activewear.
Avocado: Use the code HOLIDAY to save up to 30% on furniture, up to $1,360 on the plushest mattresses, and 10% on everything else.
Away: Enjoy 20% or 40% stylish luggage, duffels, and totes.
Anthropologie: Enjoy 40% off gift-worthy goodies like candles, jewelry, and more.
Banana Republic: During their winter sale, you can get an extra 50% off sale items.
BaubleBar: Shop up to 80% off on must-have accessories during their end of year sale.
Coach Outlet: Enjoy an extra 20% off over 700 fan-favorite styles.
Good American: Get up to 70% off during their end of season sale, including their beloved denim.
H&M: Shop up to 60% off their sale section, with deals starting at just $4.99.
J.Crew Factory: Get between 50% and 70% off everything, plus an extra 20% off when you buy 3 or more styles.
Kate Spade Outlet: Get an extra 25% off sitewide on already discounted bags and accessories.
Madewell: Get up to 30% off your entire purchase plus an extra 40% off sale items using the code GETGIFTING.
Nike: Get up to 50% off select styles now through December 18.
Nordstrom: Shop their holiday sale to score 50% off on home, beauty, and fashion.
Our Place: This is the last change to get up to 46% off cute cookware and kitchen appliances.
Reformation: Enjoy up to 40% off stunning pieces and take an extra 15% off all sale items with the code EXTRA15.
Sam Edelman: Find up to 60% off sale styles, like these popular loafers.
Sunday Riley: Get up to 30% off holiday kits and bestsellers, including their Vitamin C Brightening Serum.
Ulta: Shop the Haulidays sale for 50% off Kiehl's, 40% off Murad and Philosophy, 30% off hair tools, 30% off hair accessories, 3 for $30 from Benefit, and buy 2 get 1 free from Urban Decay.
Wayfair: Save big with up to 70% off everything from furniture to home appliances, area rugs and more.
