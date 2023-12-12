Gifts for the Go-Getters, Trendsetters & People Who Are Too Busy to Tell You What They Want

These are the gift ideas for your bestie who is always on the go, always traveling, and always appreciates a thoughtful present that fits their lifestyle.

shop_gifts for the busy_heroE! News Illustration/Photos Courtesy of Amazon, Foxy Bae, Kylie Cosmetics, Beis

We all have those people on our shopping list who are hard to pin down and hard to shop for. They're out there traveling, socializing, taking care of kids, or working long hours – kind of the opposite of rot girl winter, TBH. Well, don't worry, because we've put together the best gift ideas for those people who are so busy and so all over the place, that they don't even have a moment to tell you what they want. 

From the practical to the luxe, these are the items that will be most helpful for your busy friend and save them some time and thought along the way. There's a gorgeous work tote that easily transitions from day to night, a 4-in-1 makeup brush that's so convenient, a drink mix that's packed with electrolytes (and zero sugar), plus so much more. These gifts will keep your bestie hydrated, happy, calm, and looking fabulous.

So keep on reading for the best gifts for the busy person in your life. Maybe when they slow down for a second, they'll thank you.

Alleyoop Multi-Tasker 4-in-1 Makeup Brush

Who needs a lot of makeup brushes when you can have the amazingly convenient Alleyoop multitasking brush? It features a concealer sponge, eyeshadow brush, brow/liner brush, and blush brush -- plus the blending sponge is replaceable, just order when you need a refill.

$32.99
$28
Amazon

So Extra Set

This convenient (and oh so luxe in rose gold) set has everything you need for perfect hair (even when you're on the go). It includes a curling wand, a flat iron, a blowout dryer brush and a hair primer for all-day hold. Styling has never been this easy.

$189.80
$119
Foxy Bae

deweisn Floor Mount Tri-Fold Lighted Vanity Mirror

Busy people don't have time to waste with poor lighting while they put on their makeup or do their skincare routine. Give the gift of brightness with this tri-fold vanity mirror with 21 built-in LED lights. You can power it via USB or batteries, and the mirror can swivel for just the right angle.

$29.98
Amazon

BestLand Hair Finishing Stick

Tame baby hairs, frizz, and get the sleek hair you've always wanted with this finishing stick. It's so simple to use, just smooth the wand over your hair for a flawless bun or ponytail. Plus, it has over 16,000 5-star Amazon reviews.

$9.99
$6.99
Amazon

The Work Tote

This Beis work tote must be seen to be believed. Made of vegan leather, it comes in five colors and it is a must-have for those on the go. It includes a trolley pass-through with a zipper (so it can be a pocket when not in use), plus there's a removable interior zip pouch, a padded laptop sleeve pocket, a key-ring leash, and more. There's so much room and it's also unbelievably chic.

 

$128
Beis

Daily Focus Planner

What I love about the Daily Focus Planner is how easy and streamlined it is to use. It's undated, so you can start filling it in whenever, and it's designed to help you achieve your goals over six months. There are weekly review sections, daily task and schedule sections, habit trackers, plenty of space for notes, plus the spiral binding and hardcover make it easy to flip through and keep it updated as the days pass.

$34.95
Inside Then Out

K'lani Hair Tie Bracelet

I usually have about three hair ties around my wrist, ready for action. But with the K'lani hair tie bracelets, I do it in style. Each set comes with five hair tie bracelets that look so cool and trendy, and make a great gift for the person who may need to tie their hair back at a moment's notice.

$19.99
Amazon

Hicober Microfiber Hair Towel, 3-Pack

People on the move don't have time to mess around with wet hair. This three-pack of microfiber hair towels help to dry hair quickly, plus they're gentler on your hair than regular towels, so you'll get less broken strands. With over 18,000 5-star Amazon reviews, they're also a popular option.

$16.99
Amazon

Olay Super Serum

Being so busy can sometimes be not so great for your skin. Gift your loved one Olay's Super Serum that's packed with collagen peptides, vitamins A and E, and more. Use it everyday over a cleansed face and neck for a bright and healthy look.

$34.99
$29.94
Amazon

Boao Foldable Travel Mirror, 2-Pack

Quick touchups are so much easier with these foldable brushes. There's two in a pack and they even include an attached mirror that comes in handy when you're on the move.

$7.99
Amazon

MDSolarSciences Mineral Crème SPF 50 Sunscreen for Face

Wearing sunscreen everyday is a joy with MDSolarSciences' Mineral Creme. It goes on like a luxe, creamy moisturizer and can be worn over or under makeup. Best of all, it's water-resistant and has a matte finish so it doesn't look like you're wearing sunscreen.

$30.40
Amazon

OMYSTYLE Purse Organizer Insert

For the friend who lugs around a giant tote bag, this purse organizer is a must-have. It features 13 different compartments and five sizes, so everything is neat and organized. Plus, it's easy to take it out and transfer it to another bag if you need to.

$28.99
$8.99
Amazon

Nook Theory Travel Journal with Prompts

The best way to take a moment and reflect on your travels is with a travel journal, like this one from Nook Theory. With a spiral binding and hardcover design, there's room to write about 12 trips, and includes pockets for keepsakes and prompts to keep track of memorable moments.

$25.96
Amazon
read
The Best Gifts For The People Who Say, "Don't Buy Me Anything"

STOJO Collapsible Travel Cup

A chic reusable mug that easily fits into any bag? Yes, please. This collapsible cup breaks down to a compact disc and even includes a removable straw. It's dishwasher-safe and comes in 24 color options.

$14.95
Amazon

WACACO Nanopresso Portable Espresso Maker

If your loved one needs a little more caffeine while they're on the move, this portable espresso maker is a dream come true. It's compact and makes a drink in seconds, just add hot water and the grounds. Plus, it's manual-powered and reviewers love how convenient it is for road trips and camping adventures.

$69.90
Amazon

Power Up Portable Charger

When you're super busy, sometimes you can forget to charge your devices. But with this 2-in-1 portable charger, that's not a problem. It includes three different cables (USB-C, Micro USB, Lightning) that connect to a hybrid rechargeable battery and even includes a mirror for easy touchups.

$20
Alleyoop

ZOPPEN Mulit-purpose Rfid Blocking Passport Holder Travel Wallet

Who doesn't need a sleek wallet with enough room for credit cards, money, boarding passes, passports, and more? Um, no one. This travel wallet is a crowd-pleaser and even features RFID blocking shield material for your privacy.

$16.99
$12.99
Amazon

Bentgo Classic Adult Bento Box

This stackable bento box features multiple layers that can fit so much lunch for the busy person who doesn't have time for takeout. It also comes with silverware and can easily be thrown into a bag (without opening, spilling, or making a mess).

$29.99
$16.99
Amazon

Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set

For the friend who loves beachy waves, but just doesn't have the time, they'll love these heatless curlers (which they may have seen on #BeautyTok). They just need to wrap their hair around the curlers before bed and wake up to effortless curls that will turn heads.

$18
$13.58
Amazon

Goplus 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill

If your friend is constantly moving, this treadmill will keep them in peak physical condition. It includes a phone holder and LED display that tracks your time, speed, distance, and calories, and folds for easy storage.

$299.99
Amazon

Essential Pullover Sweater

With a boxy, oversized look, super soft merino wool, and a chic color-block design, this pullover sweater delivers effortless elegance. For the person who doesn't want to worry about what they're going to wear, this is an excellent choice.

$198
Epoque Evolution

Theragun Mini Massage Gun

Massages on the go? Make that dream a reality with the Theragun mini massager. It's compact, portable, and comes with three foam attachments for targeting sore muscles or tension.

$199
$149
Amazon

Lip and Cheek Glow Balm

People on the go need products that can multi-task -- like this lip and cheek glow balm. Apply it to lips or cheeks for a natural flush of color with a silky, lightweight finish. 

$20
Kylie Cosmetics

GoHydrate Electrolyte Drink Mix

Give the gift of hydration with these drink mix packets. They have zero sugar and they're formulated with a mix of electrolytes for rehydration. Just drop it into liquid and you're good to conquer.

$12.59
Amazon

Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer Spray, 3-Pack

It's easy to see why celebs and TikTok love this hand sanitizing spray. It has a sleek design that's easy to keep in a bag or in your car, plus it's hydrating for your skin and smells soooo nice.

$30
Amazon

1,500 Stretches: The Complete Guide to Flexibility and Movement, by Hollis Liebman

Keep your loved one stretched and happy with this guide to movement. There's over 700 pages and 1,500 stretches featured with easy-to-follow photos and it's a great gift for those looking to be a little more flexible.

$26.49
Amazon

Renzoe Box

The Renzoe Box will change your life. Just choose your complexion, eye shadow, and more, and they'll send you palettes (Renzoe Pods) of your choices (with the brands that you love). There's room in the box for brushes and lipsticks under the pods, and the whole presentation is so luxe and elegant. You'll never have a mixed bag of random makeup every again.

$298
Renzoe Box

