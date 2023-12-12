Billy Ray Cyrus' Birthday Tribute to Wife Firerose Will Cure Any Achy Breaky Heart

Two months after Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose got married, they had another reason to celebrate: her birthday! Read the "Achy Breaky Heart" artist's tribute in honor of her big day.

By Elyse Dupre Dec 12, 2023 6:35 PMTags
BirthdaysBilly Ray CyrusCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Billy Ray Cyrus Marries Firerose in “Joyous” Ceremony

Billy Ray Cyrus is a busy man wishing Firerose a happy birthday. 

The country music artist celebrated his wife's big day Dec. 11 with a sweet shoutout on social media. Posting a video set to "Happy Birthday to You," Billy Ray wrote on Instagram, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY BEAUTIFUL LOVE OF MY LIFE." 

Firerose appeared to appreciate the gesture, too. "Love you!!!" she wrote in the comments with Billy Ray then responding, "I LOVE YOU." 

Billy Ray wasn't the only member of the Cyrus family to send Firerose some love. So did his 23-year-old daughter Noah Cyrus—one of the five children he shares with ex Tish Cyrus along with Brandi Cyrus, 36; Trace Cyrus, 34; Miley Cyrus, 31; and Braison Cyrus, 29.

"We love u!" Noah, who is engaged to Pinkus, wrote in the comments underneath one of Firerose's posts. "Happy birthday from me n pinks!!!"

And Firerose loved the year she's had, too. In a series of photos, the singer looked back at a number of moments with Billy Ray—who also shares son Christopher, 31, with ex Kristin Luckey—including their October wedding, appearances on The Kelly Clarkson Show and Good Morning America and their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2023 ACM Awards.

photos
2023 Celebrity Weddings

"Birthdays always make me reflective…" she captioned the post. "I can honestly say this year has been my favorite on earth so far. I married the love of my life, connected with some of my heroes, made friends with truly exceptional souls, signed with my dream team & collaborated with some of my all-time creative idols. I've never been more extraordinarily grateful to God or excited for the year ahead!"

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Hilary Duff Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 4

2

Why Shannen Doherty Blames Alyssa Milano for Charmed Rift

3

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Kiss Proves He’s King of Her Heart

Until that year ahead, take a look back at Billy Ray and Firerose's love story that's sure to cure any achy breaky heart.

Getty Images/Instagram
2010

Billy Ray Cyrus' first encounter with Firerose came when he was taking a break with his dog on the set of Hannah Montana, the hit Disney Channel series he starred on with his daughter Miley Cyrus from 2006 until 2011.

"On that given day, Firerose came out of the front door," the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer told People. "There was almost a moment of, I don't know, recognition. I was like, 'This girl's a star.'"

While Cyrus had no idea who Firerose, then 22, was at the time, his future fiancé definitely knew who he was. "Growing up in Australia, my love of music was predominant over everything," she said. "I've known his music since forever."

There for an audition, Cyrus offered to introduce Firerose to the Hannah Montana crew and invited her to watch the show's rehearsal. 

"She met a lot of the cast and met the producers, writers," he said. "And, in some ways, well, in a lot of ways, we became friends."

Instagram
2020

While the duo stayed in touch—"Our friendship was so solid over the years," Firerose told People—their bond grew when they became songwriting partners during the pandemic. 

"She plays all of her own instruments and writes her own songs," Cyrus explained. "We began sharing music, and it just evolved."

Instagram
July 2021

Cyrus and Firerose released their first song together "New Day," which they collaborated on amid Cyrus' private marital strife. Tish Cyrus filed for divorce for a second time in April 2022, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split and noting they hadn't lived together since February 2020.

"Billy confided in me a lot of what was going on in his life," Firerose explained. "I was just the best friend I could possibly be, supporting him."

 

Instagram/Billy Ray Cyrus
April 2022

After finalizing his divorce with Tish and "a lot prayer," Cyrus was ready to move on and asked Firerose to be more than friends.

"When we began sharing the music, it just evolved more into, as musical soulmates, to soulmates, happy, pure love that to me, I didn't know could exist," Cyrus said. "Again, we're musicians, first and foremost, both of us. And we found this harmony, and this rhythm, this melody to life."

Soon after they began dating, Firerose moved to Cyrus' Franklin, Tenn., farm.

Instagram/Firerose
August 2022

Cyrus officially confirmed his relationship with Firerose when he posted the first selfie of the couple on his Instagram page. 

"Wishing everyone a brilliant time at the @vmas tonight!" he captioned the pic. "Music changes everything."

Firerose also shared the photo on her page, using it to pay tribute to her boyfriend. "The world is a better place with you in it," she wrote on Aug. 25. "Happy Birthday Billy."

Instagram/Billy Ray Cyrus
October 2022

The pair celebrated the fall season with a cozy snap in front of a tree with orange and red leaves, but all eyes were on the diamond ring on Firerose's finger, fueling speculation that the couple was engaged. 

Instagram
November 2022

The couple released their second collaboration "Time," with Cyrus describing the tune as a "reckoning."

"I've spent my life worried about things that are beyond my control," he told People. "But at this spot in my life, [I know] that all you really have is the happiness that you feel inside your mind and your heart."

Instagram/Billy Ray Cyrus
November 2022

After months of speculation, Cyrus' rep confirmed to E! News that he was engaged to Firerose. 

"Together imagine magic everyday," Cyrus captioned a Nov. 22 selfie of the couple. "…that's what love is."

Firerose later detailed Cyrus' proposal, which happened in August at their Tennessee home. 

"Billy looked at me and said, 'Do you, do you wanna marry me?' And I was just like, 'Of course I do. I love you,'" she recalled. "He said, 'I love you. I wanna make this official. I wanna be with you forever.' "

Instagram/Billy Ray Cyrus
December 2022

The singers were "dreaming of a white Christmas" while celebrating the holidays together. To commemorate the season, the couple teamed up for a cover of "Silent Night."

Instagram/Billy Ray Cyrus
February 2023

While Cyrus captioned this snap "Sunsets were made for this," he and Firerose only had eyes for each other. 

Instagram/Firerose
May 2023

Firerose celebrated seven years of sobriety by saying she was "very grateful for  all the blessings in my life today" in a May 23 post.

Cyrus supported his fiancee in the comments, writing, "So proud of you!!!!"

Instagram
June 2023

Despite reports of tension with his children following his divorce, Cyrus posted a photo with Firerose and his daughter Noah Cyrus after she announced her engagement to Pinkus.  

As for how Miley Cyrus feels about her father's romance with Firerose, a source close to the "Wrecking Ball" singer previously told E! News, "The divorce between her parents have put a strain on her relationship with her dad and it's been hard to connect with him in the last year. She hopes they can eventually work on their relationship."

The insider added that while Miley "doesn't have a relationship" with Firerose, "she, of course, hopes [Billy Ray] is happy."

 

Instagram/Billy Ray Cyrus
August 2023

The engaged couple teamed up with songwriter Diane Warren for the romantic ballad "Plans," which Cyrus described as "the story of our lives" on Instagram.

The tune finds Cyrus and Firerose singing "Have you got plans for forever?" together in the chorus, with the music video featuring the pair in wedding attire. 

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM)
August 2023

The crooning couple made their official red carpet debut at the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors on Aug. 23, in Nashville. After posing for photos, Cyrus and Firerose took the stage together to perform with Travis Denning during the show. 

Instagram

October 2023

Billy Ray and Firerose confirmed they tied the knot in October 2023 by sharing photos from their wedding day.


"10/10/23 will always be the beautiful, joyous day that our two souls united as one in holy matrimony," they wrote on Instagram. "It was the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love we could have ever imagined.For both of us to hear the preacher say, 'Billy Ray and Firerose Cyrus… I now pronounce you husband and wife' that was the sacred moment our new forever began. Long Live Love!"

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Hilary Duff Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 4

2

Why Shannen Doherty Blames Alyssa Milano for Charmed Rift

3

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Kiss Proves He’s King of Her Heart

4

Bridgerton Season 3 Premiere Dates Finally Revealed

5

Emma Stone Makes Rare Comment About Dave McCary Wedding