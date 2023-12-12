Billy Ray Cyrus' Birthday Tribute to Wife Firerose Will Cure Any Achy Breaky Heart

Watch : Billy Ray Cyrus Marries Firerose in “Joyous” Ceremony

Billy Ray Cyrus is a busy man wishing Firerose a happy birthday.

The country music artist celebrated his wife's big day Dec. 11 with a sweet shoutout on social media. Posting a video set to "Happy Birthday to You," Billy Ray wrote on Instagram, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY BEAUTIFUL LOVE OF MY LIFE."

Firerose appeared to appreciate the gesture, too. "Love you!!!" she wrote in the comments with Billy Ray then responding, "I LOVE YOU."

Billy Ray wasn't the only member of the Cyrus family to send Firerose some love. So did his 23-year-old daughter Noah Cyrus—one of the five children he shares with ex Tish Cyrus along with Brandi Cyrus, 36; Trace Cyrus, 34; Miley Cyrus, 31; and Braison Cyrus, 29.

"We love u!" Noah, who is engaged to Pinkus, wrote in the comments underneath one of Firerose's posts. "Happy birthday from me n pinks!!!"

And Firerose loved the year she's had, too. In a series of photos, the singer looked back at a number of moments with Billy Ray—who also shares son Christopher, 31, with ex Kristin Luckey—including their October wedding, appearances on The Kelly Clarkson Show and Good Morning America and their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2023 ACM Awards.