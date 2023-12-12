Natalia Grace, Orphan Accused of Trying to Kill Adoptive Parents, Speaks Out in Chilling Docuseries

Watch : True Crime We Binged in 2022

Natalia Grace wants to shed light on the curiosity surrounding her case.

In May, the fascinating story behind the Ukrainian orphan adopted by Michael and Kristine Barnett unfolded in the Investigation Discovery docuseries The Curious Case of Natalia Grace. In his account, Michael said he and his now ex-wife adopted Natalia—who has spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita, a rare genetic disorder—when she was 6 years old in 2010.

However, the former couple accused Natalia of attempting to kill them after her adoption, alleging that she was not a child, but instead, was an adult sociopath with ulterior motives.

For her part, Natalia has insisted that she was in fact, a child, when the Barnetts adopted her and did not threaten to harm or kill members any members of her adoptive family. And now, she's addressing the Barnetts' accusations head-on.

"I was never in y'all's room with a knife," Natalia tells Michael in the trailer for the upcoming six-part series The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks premiering Jan. 1. And to this, Michael, responds with a slight shrug, "I know what I saw."