How 'Bout a Round of Applause for Rihanna’s Pearl-Embellished Look

Forget shining bright like a diamond—Rihanna was decked out in pearls for her latest look.

The multihyphenate stepped out in style during a late night outing in Los Angeles on Dec. 10, wearing a head-turning look that mixed business with pleasure.

The Fenty Beauty founder slipped into an oversized black trench coat that was lined with faux fur and featured a blazer-like design. She paired the statement piece with a sexy sheer lingerie top with tiered ruffles at the bottom, baggy denim jeans and black sneakers from her Fenty x Puma collaboration.

As for the real kicker? Rihanna accessorized with a massive pearl choker that completely covered her entire neck and décolletage. She layered the chandelier necklace with long-beaded pearls that draped below her waist.

To place the focus on her jewelry, the 35-year-old opted for a sleek updo that consisted of a high bun with textured strands wrapping around the base. Plus, she kept her makeup minimal, wearing a bronzy monochromatic look.