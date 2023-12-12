How 'Bout a Round of Applause for Rihanna’s Pearl-Embellished Look

Rihanna proved she's mastered the art of mixing daring pieces with business attire. She recently stepped out in L.A. wearing a sheer lingerie top with a blazer coat and sneakers.

Forget shining bright like a diamond—Rihanna was decked out in pearls for her latest look.

The multihyphenate stepped out in style during a late night outing in Los Angeles on Dec. 10, wearing a head-turning look that mixed business with pleasure.

The Fenty Beauty founder slipped into an oversized black trench coat that was lined with faux fur and featured a blazer-like design. She paired the statement piece with a sexy sheer lingerie top with tiered ruffles at the bottom, baggy denim jeans and black sneakers from her Fenty x Puma collaboration.

As for the real kicker? Rihanna accessorized with a massive pearl choker that completely covered her entire neck and décolletage. She layered the chandelier necklace with long-beaded pearls that draped below her waist.

To place the focus on her jewelry, the 35-year-old opted for a sleek updo that consisted of a high bun with textured strands wrapping around the base. Plus, she kept her makeup minimal, wearing a bronzy monochromatic look.

Rihanna's bold fashion moment comes a month after she made a dramatic honey blonde hair transformation, switching up her signature black locks for the first time in years.

Diggzy/SplashNews.com

But the mom of two's latest style change just might be a sign she's embracing a new chapter. After all, she welcomed her second childRiot Rose, in August with A$AP Rocky. (And she also shares 19-month-old son RZA with the rapper.)

And while motherhood has certainly inspired Rihanna to have more fun with her style, her makeup artist Priscilla Ono recently shared insight into how the superstar's approach to beauty is different.

"I've definitely seen her evolve with her skin regimen," Priscilla exclusively told E! News in August. "When I first started with her, she was cool about skincare. She always took care of her face—more than a lot of others—but I've seen her go even further now." 

Diggzy/SplashNews.com

Outside of skincare, however, Rihanna remains a risk-taker.

"Nothing's changed," Priscilla added. "She's always going to have that out-of-the-box mentality. And the great thing about working with Rihanna is she doesn't like to do the same look twice. She's always going to pressure me to do something different." 

