Take the Lead this Holiday Season with Jenna Dewan's Super Gift Ideas

'Twas the week-and-a-half before Christmas, when all the shoppers are scrambling to keep up with the beat of their holiday list. Instead of visions of sugar plums dancing in our heads, visions of present-less trees & fireplaces are living rent-free in our minds, and the panic of last-minute gift-shopping is setting in. From the busy bees & fitness buffs to the cozy homebodies & precious fur babies, the list just seems to go on and on, the world keeps spinning 'round and 'round, and we can't stop the beat. If you're also feeling overwhelmed by all the holiday shopping you still have left on your agenda, it may be time to bring in a professional who can take the lead and get you shoppin' and rockin' around the Christmas tree in full spirits again in no time.
Enter Jenna Dewan, iconic dancer, actress, and super-mom. From classic holiday traditions like "picking out our Christmas tree, gingerbread house decorating, and Christmas Eve dinner" to meaningful gift picks that are sure to be a hit like personalized Stanley tumblers, silk sleep masks, and sophisticated candles that are as useful as they are chic, Jenna has the annual holiday dance down to the tee. Lucky for us, she's shared her festive wisdom with us so we can can step up our gifting game to the next level this year.
Now, let's take it from the top and shop 'til we drop!
Jenna Dewan's Must-Have Holiday Gift Picks
Neostrata Rebound Sculpting Cream
From the skincare expert in your life with a multi-step daily routine to a loved one who's just starting to dip their feet into the realm of skin wellness, this all-rounder cream is sure to please. According to Jenna Dewan, "The NEOSTRATA Rebound Sculpting Cream is a skin miracle worker. The formula is amazing for tightening the skin, addressing signs of aging, and hydrating. It really leaves my skin feeling firmer and brighter and is the perfect gift for someone who wants an all-in-one product!"
Stanley Quencher Flowstate Tumbler
This gift is as practical as it is cool and meaningful, making it the perfect choice for all those hard-to-gift people on your nice list this year. As Jenna puts it best, "A customizable Stanley water bottle is always a hit!"
Limited Edition: Timeless Six+ Mist Premium Set
For the wine connoisseurs who enjoy the finer things in life, Jenna recommends the limited-edition Timeless Six+ Mist Premium Set from Coravin. According to her, "This is a game changer! This product keeps your wine fresh and delicious for longer."
Unfortunately, Jenna's pick is currently sold out, but you can grab a similar, limited-edition set from the same brand ... for 50% off! In fact, Coravin is currently having a sale where you can save up to 50% off on tasteful gifts for wine lovers, plus an extra 5% savings with code EXTRA5OFF.
Neostrata 15% Vitamin C + PHA Serum
According to Jenna, "The NEOSTRATA 15% Vitamin C + PHA Serum is the perfect gift for someone who is skincare obsessed! It's super brightening and targets the look of dark spots and fine lines. It's truly a must-have product for someone who suffers from hyperpigmentation or uneven skin tone, like myself!"
Therabody TheraFace Mask
If you have a special someone in your life who you want to pamper and splurge on this year, Therabody's TheraFace mask is the way to go. "This is a luxurious gift that really works and makes the skin glow! I love that you can wear while watching TV or reading a book," Jenna notes.
Flower Amethyst 777g
Spread all the good vibes to your loved ones this holiday season and beyond with a gorgeous crystal. "A beautiful crystal like this Flower Amethyst brings beauty and great energy to any space!" We completely agree, Jenna.
Sadly, this stunning crystal flower is sold out, but not to worry, because Stoned Crystals has sooo many more crystals for you to shop — from statement jewelry and spheres to lighting, decor & furniture, you're sure to find the piece that's just right for you.
Drowsy Midnight Blue Silk Sleep Mask
Give the gift of better sleep with this classy silk sleep mask from Drowsy that Jenna loves. "I swear by this eye mask! It blocks out all the light and is so comfortable soft and luxurious on your eyes," she reports.
Elisa Solomon Custom ID Tablet Charm
Jewelry is a great gift choice, but this custom option allows you to take your gifting game to the next level. According to Jenna, "Personalized charms are a keepsake you can have and pass down forever. I love my Elisa Solomon tags with my kids' names on it!"
Merit Beauty The Glow Set
Speaking about Merit Beauty's limited-edition holiday essentials Le Gloss Set, Jenna raved, "Merit Beauty nails the everyday minimalistic no makeup look! This set is to die for and is all clean beauty too!"
While the Le Gloss Set is sold out, you can still glow, baby, glow with The Glow Set, which includes the brand's award-winning Flush Balm, Signature Lip lipstick, Shade Slick lip oil, and Day Glow highlighting balm. Alternatively, you can shop Merit Beauty's entire repertoire of must-have beauty sets to find the one that's perfect for you (and/or your loved one).
Jenna Dewan's Go-To Holiday Gift Ideas
Gourmet Gift Baskets Gourmet Meat & Cheese Sampler
For Hosts & Hostesses: A cheese platter dish
According to Jenna, a stellar gift for any holiday host or hostess in your life is "a great cheese platter or a chic candle!" This bestselling gourmet sampler includes a carefully curated spread of artisan meats, cheeses, and crackers that are sure to cater to anyone's taste.
One shopper raved, "I bought this as a gift and shortly after visited my friends, so had the opportunity to indulge. They were very pleased with the variety of the contents. The quality and taste of everything was very good. Sizes were a good size for multiple people to enjoy more than once. I will be sending this gift to others. Great choice!"
Snif Old Saint Wick
For Hosts & Hostesses: A chic candle
You can never go wrong with a classy candle that seamlessly elevates your holiday decor and smells downright enchanting. Jenna's pick is Snif's Old Saint Wick, which she describes as "the best Christmas scented candle I have found yet. It provides immediate holiday joy!"
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Intsense Hydration with Vitamin C
Best Gift Under $50: Laneige lip mask
Turns out, Laneige's Lip Sleeping Mask has won over not only BeautyTok but Jenna as well — in other words, it's 100% worth the hype. The original berry edition (pictured) is the most popular option, but you can also grab the mask in other variations like mango, vanilla, sweet candy, peppermint, and caramel apple.
The lip mask has 29,200+ five-star reviews on Amazon alone, with one shopper writing, "I am LIVING for this lip mask! It is most definitely worth the hype. The formulation is unmatched. I've tried cheaper, similarly marketed lip masks and balms and nothing has worked this well. This lip mask is hydrating without being sticky or obnoxious. Although it is a "sleeping" mask, I use it all day every day with no complaints! My lips are always soft and the smell/taste is so GOOD! I got lucky and purchased this during a prime day sale, and I am so glad I did! Though, I would gladly repurchase at the normal price because I simply cannot live without it now!"
Yeti Rambler Stackable Mug
Best White Elephant Gift: Yeti mug
Chic and versatile, this practical Yeti mug is the ultimate White Elephant gift that everyone will be itching to steal. It's available in three different sizes (10 oz., 14 oz., 24 oz.) and nine trendy colors (including three limited-edition colors and six core colors).
Speks Adult Fidget Toys
Best All-Around Stocking Stuffer: Speks fidget toy
Adults and kids alike are bound to love Speks' unique fidget toys, which range from bestselling magnet balls (pictured) to magnetic putty. Shop all the fidget toys and bestsellers you need to fill up each and every stocking hanging on your fireplace this year in one go!
Neostrata Triple Firming Neck Cream
Best Last-Minute Gift: Neostrata firming neck cream
If you're scrambling to find a last-minute gift that doesn't seem like a last-minute gift (iykyk), Jenna's got you covered. She recommends the Neostrata Triple Firming Neck Cream, which "is one of my favorite luxury holiday gifts this year. Not only does the product target skin discoloration, but it also firms and tones the neck and decolletage leaving your skin dewy, glowing, and hydrated."
