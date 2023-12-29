We Dare You Not to Get Baby Fever Looking at All of These Adorable 2023 Celebrity Babies

We apologize in advance if viewing photos of Paris Hilton, Rihanna, Lindsay Lohan and Kourtney Kardashian's new arrivals leaves you with a strong urge to communicate exclusively in baby talk.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcomed two this year, as did Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum, while Rihanna really said pon de replay and had her second son with A$AP Rocky 15 months after their first

And yet Nick Cannon didn't welcome a single baby in 2023. (To be fair, the Wild 'n Out star did tell Billboard last November, just after the arrival of his 12th child, daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, "I think I'm good right now!")

Thankfully his contemporaries have picked up the slack, with Lindsay Lohan officially becoming a cool mom (not, like, a regular mom), Ciara and Russell Wilson adding a fourth to their squad and Maria Menounos and husband Keven Undergaro ending their decade-long fertility struggle with a little goddess

"That smile every morning," Menounos reflected of now 6-month-old Athena in an exclusive interview with E! News. "I could light up an entire nation with my joy from her one little smile. Actually, it's a big smile. This house might catch fire someday from all the happiness and light she sparks." 

Simply put, said the Heal Squad podcast host, "She's everything."

And, as advertised, her smile is quite contagious. 

Check out her grin and the cuteness exuding from the rest of the class of 2023. Though, fair warning: Side effects of viewing all these adorably squeezable faces include potential baby fever and the urge to speak exclusively in baby talk. 

Instagram / Jessa Duggar Seewald

Jessa Duggar Seewald & Ben Seewald

The Counting On star announced on Dec. 23 that she and her husband had welcomed their fifth child, a baby boy.

Instagram / Whitney Cummings

Whitney Cummings

The comedian announced Dec. 17 that she welcomed her first child, a baby boy.

Instagram / Shawn Johnson

Shawn Johnson & Andrew East

The Olympian and her husband welcomed their third baby on Dec. 12.

Ciara/Instagram

Ciara & Russell Wilson

On Dec. 11 the singer announced she had one, two stepped into life as a mother of four when she and her NFL quarterback husband welcomed daughter Amora Princess Wilson

Insatgram/Uzo Aduba

Uzo Aduba & Robert Sweeting

The Orange is the New Black star announced she and husband Robert Sweeting welcomed their first baby together.

"I've never been in love so quickly, so deeply in my entire life," she wrote on Instagram Nov. 30. "I really don't know what to say, guys. My heart is full. Thank you, God. I have joy like a fountain."

Ryan Cabrera & Alexa Bliss

The rocker and the WWE star found their way down to parenthood when they welcomed baby girl Hendrix Rouge Cabrera on Nov. 27.

Instagram/Sam Hunt

Sam Hunt & Hannah Lee Fowler

The country music star's house party just got a little bigger! He announced on Nov. 21 that their 17-month-old daughter Lucy is now a big sister.

Getty Images

Paris Hilton & Carter Reum

In an Instagram post shared on Thanksgiving, the Paris in Love star announced she and her husband welcomed their second child together, a baby girl named London.

Brooke Kelly Photography / @brookekellyphotography

Jana Kramer & Allan Russell

They got the boy! The singer announced on Nov. 13 that she and the soccer player welcomed son Roman James Russell.

Instagram / Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay & Tana Ramsay

The Masterchef star and wife Tana Ramsay announced Nov. 11 that they welcomed their sixth child, son Jesse James Ramsay.

Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker

The Kardashians star gave birth to her first baby with the Blink-182 drummer, a son named Rocky Thirteen Barker, at exactly midnight on Nov. 1, according to a birth certificate obtained by E! News.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Marcus Mumford & Carey Mulligan

"Good baby, 10 out of 10 so far," the Maestro actress joked to Entertainment Tonight of her and the musican's third daughter. 

Instagram/Julie Lorentzen

Julie Lorentzen & Camilla Lorentzen

The TikTokers welcomed a baby boy one year after suffering a miscarriage, they announced on Nov. 1.

Instagram/Jason Kennedy

Jason Kennedy & Lauren Scruggs Kennedy

The former E! News host and his wife's son Ryver became a big brother when the couple welcomed daughter Poppy on Oct. 10.

Instagram/Tara Lipinski

Tara Lipinski & Todd Kapostasy 

The retired figure skater and her husband welcomed a baby girl named Georgie Winter via surrogate in October. 

Instagram/Alexis Allen

Jimmie Allen & Alexis Allen

The country singer and his wife welcomed their third child—son Cohen Ace James—on Sept. 27, five months after announcing their breakup

In October, Jimmie's rep told People that the couple—who also share daughters Naomi and Zara—"decided to work on things together and are still together." 

 

Instagram/Becca Kufrin

Becca Kufrin & Thomas Jacobs

The Bachelor in Paradise couple announced Sept. 23 that they welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Benson Lee Jacobs Kufrin.

Instagram/Bonnie Wright

Bonnie Wright & Andrew Lococo

Yer a mom, Ginny! The Harry Potter alum gave birth to her baby on Sept. 19

"Say hello to Elio Ocean Wright Lococo," she wrote in her son's birth announcement. "We’re all healthy and happy."

Fun fact: Little Elio shares the same birthday as Emma Watson's Hermione Granger character!

Instagram/Chanel Iman

Chanel Iman & Davon Godchaux

The model gave birth to her first child with the NFL star on Sept. 19. Named Capri Summer Godchaux, the baby girl joins older sisters Cali and Cassie, who Chanel shares with ex Sterling Shepard.

Insatgram/Liv Lo Golding

Henry Golding & Liv Lo Golding

Golding, party of four! The Crazy rich Asians star and his wife welcomed their second baby girl, Florence Likan Golding, on Sept. 9. 

Instagram (elyse_myers)

Elyse Meyers & Jonas Meyers

The TikToker and her husband welcomed their second child, a son named Oliver, in September.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Stassi Schroeder & Beau Clark

The Vanderpump Rules alum and her husband welcomed their second child, son Messer Rhys Clark, on Sept. 7.

Instagram/Taylor Neisen

Liev Schreiber & Taylor Neisen

The Ray Donovan star became a girl dad on Aug. 27 when he welcomed baby girl Hazel Bee with Taylor Neisen. Liev is also dad to teenage sons Kai and Sasha with ex Naomi Watts.

Instagram/Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian

Love all around! The retired tennis champion and the Reddit co-founder welcomed their second daughter, Adira River Ohanian, in August.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Chad Michael Murray & Sarah Roemer

The two announced Aug. 19 that they welcomed their third child, a baby girl.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Ashley Olsen & Louis Eisner

The actress-turned-designer welcomed her first child—a baby boy named Otto—with her husband earlier this year, multiple outlets reported on Aug. 14.

Instagram/April Marie

April Marie & Cody Cooper

The Ultimatum star and her boyfriend welcomed a baby girl on Aug. 9.

Instagram/Diana Jenkins

Diana Jenkins & Asher Monroe

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum and her fiancé welcomed daughter Elodie Mae Book on Aug. 8. The baby girl joins big sister Eliyanah, as well as Diana's adult kids Innis and Eneya from her previous marriage to Roger Jenkins.

James Devaney/GC Images

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky

Fifteen months after welcoming son RZA with the rapper, the "Umbrella" singer gave birth to the couple's second child, Riot Rose, on Aug. 1, according to a birth certificate obtained by E! News.

Instagram/Tia Blanco

Brody Jenner & Tia Blanco

The Hills: New Beginnings star and the surfer welcomed their first child—a baby girl named Honey Raye Jenner—on July 29.

