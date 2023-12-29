We Dare You Not to Get Baby Fever Looking at All of These Adorable 2023 Celebrity Babies

Watch : Paris Hilton is “Over the Moon” With Baby No. 2

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcomed two this year, as did Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum, while Rihanna really said pon de replay and had her second son with A$AP Rocky 15 months after their first.

And yet Nick Cannon didn't welcome a single baby in 2023. (To be fair, the Wild 'n Out star did tell Billboard last November, just after the arrival of his 12th child, daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, "I think I'm good right now!")

Thankfully his contemporaries have picked up the slack, with Lindsay Lohan officially becoming a cool mom (not, like, a regular mom), Ciara and Russell Wilson adding a fourth to their squad and Maria Menounos and husband Keven Undergaro ending their decade-long fertility struggle with a little goddess.

"That smile every morning," Menounos reflected of now 6-month-old Athena in an exclusive interview with E! News. "I could light up an entire nation with my joy from her one little smile. Actually, it's a big smile. This house might catch fire someday from all the happiness and light she sparks."

Simply put, said the Heal Squad podcast host, "She's everything."