Big Bang Theory's Kate Micucci Shares Lung Cancer Diagnosis

Kate Micucci is unraveling the mysteries of a recent medical diagnosis.

The Big Bang Theory alum revealed that she recently underwent surgery after being diagnosed with lung cancer.

"Hey everybody, this is not a TikTok, it's a ‘SickTok,'" the 43-year-old began a Dec. 9 video on the app. "I'm in the hospital but it's because I had lung cancer surgery yesterday."

She continued, "It's pretty weird because I've never smoked a cigarette in my life so it was a surprise, but also I guess it happens. And so the greatest news is they caught it early, they got it out. I'm all good."

And after reassuring her fans with a thumbs up, she reflected on both the recent past and the period ahead.

"But it's been a little bit of a trip," Kate added. "Probably be moving slow for a few weeks, but then I'll be back at it. Can't wait to be painting more, I'll be painting soon I think."

At which point the voice actor, in addition to sharing a clip of herself in recovery walking the hospital floor, quipped with a wave goodbye to the camera, "Why am I still talking? Cause I'm on drugs."